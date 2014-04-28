When the Super League is established, the member clubs might play their B teams in the domestic leagues. There is no chance that their A teams will be playing 30-34 regular season games in the Super League, plus the play-off games in the Super League, and 34-38 domestic league games on top of it ...
I mean youve simply just made that up without anything backing it up.
We played 57 games last season, 53 season before, 56 season before.... 63 in 15/16.
Dont see any reason, with added income, that we couldnt have a bigger squad and play 34 league games and 30 European games then play younger players in any domestic cups.