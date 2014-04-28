« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League  (Read 1637 times)

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:23 PM


So we'll put him down as a "maybe" then?
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
I shall enter my reply in gif form.

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:42:00 PM
You do realise this is being proposed to replace the CL and not the PL, right?

 :lmao

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:35:16 PM
:lmao

Unable to use a sentence to formulate a reply?
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:35:48 PM
Unable to use a sentence to formulate a reply?

"The Super League will never happen" brigade are not happy  :lmao
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:39:19 PM
"The Super League will never happen" brigade are not happy  :lmao

You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.


Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig on Today at 06:40:20 PM
You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.


Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.
It may be far fetched but still realistically possible that a super league replaces domestic league.

I draw parallels with Super Rugby in the Southern Hemisphere. Once they came about it became the de facto league for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Domestic competitions are still there but it is over-shadowed by these powerful franchises.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Nah.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:40:20 PM
You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.

Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.

When the Super League is established, the member clubs might play their B teams in the domestic leagues. There is no chance that their A teams will be playing 30-34 regular season games in the Super League, plus the play-off games in the Super League, and 34-38 domestic league games on top of it ...
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:49:46 PM
When the Super League is established, the member clubs might play their B teams in the domestic leagues. There is no chance that their A teams will be playing 30-34 regular season games in the Super League, plus the play-off games in the Super League, and 34-38 domestic league games on top of it ...

I mean youve simply just made that up without anything backing it up.

We played 57 games last season, 53 season before, 56 season before.... 63 in 15/16.

Dont see any reason, with added income, that we couldnt have a bigger squad and play 34 league games and 30 European games then play younger players in any domestic cups.
