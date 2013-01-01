This could be a cracking match. Two attack-minded teams, both of them counter-pressing sides, both with quick-witted and fleet-footed players. The greatest question for Liverpool is who to play at 6, given Fabinho looks likely to start at centre back. There's not an obvious candidate is there, though I expect Hendo to be given the job. Whatever happens we need to snap into this game much better than we did in Naples, Madrid, Belgrade and Paris over the past two seasons - otherwise it could get very tough indeed.



And let's hope it doesn't get foggy.