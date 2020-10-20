Poll

Who wins?

BIGDICKNICKS BIG DICKS vs
Trend's Destiny
Lastra Knights VS
Tubby's Vision
DeFackers VS
VivaBobby's Golden Grahams
Gerry's Geriatric VS
Sir Psycho's Sexys

Voting closes: October 20, 2020, 08:26:57 AM

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00's Draft Quarter Finals  (Read 219 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Bam!
00's Draft Quarter Finals
« on: Today at 08:26:57 AM »
QUARTER FINAL

BIGDICKNICKS BIG DICKS




v


Trend's Destiny




========================

Lastra Knights




V


Tubby's Vision




========================

DeFackers

 


V


VivaBobby's Golden Grahams



========================

Gerry's Geriatric




V


Sir Psycho's Sexys



« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:08 AM by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Bam!
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:28 AM »
Game 1 - Nick takes this, his attack is great and 2 very good players in midfield. While Trend has some quality players, I don't think he has anyone that would make the difference enough against Nick's lineup. 3-1

Game 2 -Tubby is let down by his formation really. Maybe Glen Johnson or another right back (there has to be another) could have come in instead of Perrotta, and the defence could have had balance while also not losing too much in the midfield. He may still struggle against Lastra who has a great midfield and enough quality surrounding them to cause trouble to the narrow 343. 2-0

Game 3 - I went defacto, but it was very close. In the end I think Bobbys defence is the only real downfall for him. Kelly and Silvestre out wide may struggle to provide any extra attacking threat in the match, and DeFacto has a few players that can produce a chance out of nowhere. 2-1 (AET)

Game 4 - It's pretty much like for like in the systems, and also 4 incredible fullbacks all in the same match. Arguably 2 best attacking midfielders in the draft... very hard to split. Ended up going for Gerry, but could have gone either way. 3-2
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,616
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:12:57 PM »
Voted for Nick, Lastrador even though he torpedoed my team, Viva and Gerrence.

Think this is Nick's to lose though.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:26:39 PM »
Not sure how I could have justified voting for myself....

Here's my best argument this round :)




Congrats Nick!!!  Your team is outstanding!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,223
  • He asked for it!
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:35:48 PM »
Not even mad I'm losing this one, beating Claus was all that mattered.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,412
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:06 PM »
Hahah this is very interesting.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,616
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:41:59 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 04:35:48 PM
Not even mad I'm losing this one, beating Claus was all that mattered.

That's the real quiz
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,412
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:30 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 04:35:48 PM
Not even mad I'm losing this one, beating Claus was all that mattered.

You've done your job well Super Ubb.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,755
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:45:40 PM »
Fatty's gone "Full Everton" with that quote.
Logged

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,176
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:29:27 PM »
Boom just made 7-7. Hopefully we get a decider, I'm not sure about leaving it to "pens"
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,616
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:51:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:40 PM
Fatty's gone "Full Everton" with that quote.

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:53:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:40 PM
Fatty's gone "Full Everton" with that quote.

Wycombe wins!!!!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,592
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00's Draft Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:53:42 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 