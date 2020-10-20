Game 1 - Nick takes this, his attack is great and 2 very good players in midfield. While Trend has some quality players, I don't think he has anyone that would make the difference enough against Nick's lineup. 3-1



Game 2 -Tubby is let down by his formation really. Maybe Glen Johnson or another right back (there has to be another) could have come in instead of Perrotta, and the defence could have had balance while also not losing too much in the midfield. He may still struggle against Lastra who has a great midfield and enough quality surrounding them to cause trouble to the narrow 343. 2-0



Game 3 - I went defacto, but it was very close. In the end I think Bobbys defence is the only real downfall for him. Kelly and Silvestre out wide may struggle to provide any extra attacking threat in the match, and DeFacto has a few players that can produce a chance out of nowhere. 2-1 (AET)



Game 4 - It's pretty much like for like in the systems, and also 4 incredible fullbacks all in the same match. Arguably 2 best attacking midfielders in the draft... very hard to split. Ended up going for Gerry, but could have gone either way. 3-2