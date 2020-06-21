« previous next »
Horror Films

Horror Films
« on: Today at 05:29:30 AM »
So what are your favourite horror films?

Looking for some good suggestions as going to do a bit of a movie night with the gf  on Halloween seems everywhere will be shut.
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:09 AM »
Away from the usual fare...

Banshee chapter - Low budget found footage revolving around number stations and CIA drugs trials.

Pontypool changes everything - Awesome twist on the zombie genre.

Magic - Classic thriller/Horror with a slim Anthony Hopkins and his unhinged ventriloquists doll.

Medusa Touch - Richard Burton classic.

And those youd have heard of...

It (Tim Curry or Skaarsgard) scary clowns are..... pretty scary.

Paranormal Activity - Even if the series goes drastically downhill from here on.

Any of Romeros of the dead series - Even if you ignore the social commentary that drive these, they are all excellent films.

Also what a great thread, love Horror movies and have had to resort to Amazon Prime roulette. Cant wait to see the gems from others 😁😁👍



Re: Horror Films
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:54 AM »
Brain Dead...  went to see it by accident... never laughed so much in my laugh...  ok, it may be more of a comedy, some of the greatest lines in cinema. Your mother ate my dog!, not all of it!
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM »
Suspiria
Rosemary's Baby
Eyes Without A Face
Don't Look Now
Audition
The Exorcist 1 and 3
Spoorloos
Session 9
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:10:55 PM »

Room 1408
Dog Soldiers
In The Mouth of Madness
The Others
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:19 PM »
28 Days Later is probably my favourite one but its not really a proper horror film...more just a really good film with some horror bits
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:17:32 PM »
American werewolf in London
Evil Dead
Exorcist
Nosferatu
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:22:15 PM »
I saw a good one on Saturday.
Can't remember the title, it was a rather surreal story about an army of blue zombies assaulting humans in a Kafkian world governed by faceless men in black.
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:19:11 PM »
"The Thing" for me

Sublime.
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:23:56 PM »
Hereditary
Us
Host
