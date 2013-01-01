Away from the usual fare...



Banshee chapter - Low budget found footage revolving around number stations and CIA drugs trials.



Pontypool changes everything - Awesome twist on the zombie genre.



Magic - Classic thriller/Horror with a slim Anthony Hopkins and his unhinged ventriloquists doll.



Medusa Touch - Richard Burton classic.



And those youd have heard of...



It (Tim Curry or Skaarsgard) scary clowns are..... pretty scary.



Paranormal Activity - Even if the series goes drastically downhill from here on.



Any of Romeros of the dead series - Even if you ignore the social commentary that drive these, they are all excellent films.



Also what a great thread, love Horror movies and have had to resort to Amazon Prime roulette. Cant wait to see the gems from others 😁😁👍







