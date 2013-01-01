« previous next »
Horror Films
« on: Today at 05:29:30 AM »
So what are your favourite horror films?

Looking for some good suggestions as going to do a bit of a movie night with the gf  on Halloween seems everywhere will be shut.
Re: Horror Films
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:09 AM »
Away from the usual fare...

Banshee chapter - Low budget found footage revolving around number stations and CIA drugs trials.

Pontypool changes everything - Awesome twist on the zombie genre.

Magic - Classic thriller/Horror with a slim Anthony Hopkins and his unhinged ventriloquists doll.

Medusa Touch - Richard Burton classic.

And those youd have heard of...

It (Tim Curry or Skaarsgard) scary clowns are..... pretty scary.

Paranormal Activity - Even if the series goes drastically downhill from here on.

Any of Romeros of the dead series - Even if you ignore the social commentary that drive these, they are all excellent films.

Also what a great thread, love Horror movies and have had to resort to Amazon Prime roulette. Cant wait to see the gems from others 😁😁👍



Re: Horror Films
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:54 AM »
Brain Dead...  went to see it by accident... never laughed so much in my laugh...  ok, it may be more of a comedy, some of the greatest lines in cinema. Your mother ate my dog!, not all of it!
