Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
people like big dick nick.
I put an acca on that included Real to win. Absolutely serves me right.
Why do Madrid play here and not at the Bernabeu?
Szoboszlai with a cracker for Salzburg, 1-1
3-0 to Shaktar - not for the first time they've completely opened up Real's defence... a really well worked goal.Solomon goal on 42' - https://streamja.com/5rV12
Always watching the wrong game DN. Watch the shambles that are Madrid you fucker.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]