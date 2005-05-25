« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Matchday 1  (Read 3959 times)

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • Yeah right..
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:07:58 PM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:05:02 PM
Kean is now at PSG?  :o
If he doesnt hit seven this season, theres something amiss.
Logged
AHA!

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:05:02 PM
Kean is now at PSG?  :o

Big Choupo-Moting sized boots to fill.
Logged

Online Reds Flag

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:10:03 PM »
Got to be four more years for Ole off the back of this incredible performance, surely
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:11:02 PM »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 08:43:13 PM
Ole nearly sacked after Spurs. Now firmly seen as a genius manager because of, well, penalties. I'm starting to enjoy them getting these, even Utd fans are beginning to question them, finally. Hopefully their board doesn't and gives Ole a contact extension before he gets hammered 6-0 by Arsenal or Chelsea.

Oh, and PSG being put back in their farmer's league box by the 9th best team in England.  ;D

If only VAR had been around when Moyes in charge.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,721
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:11:07 PM »
Haaland almost in again, but a great tackle foils him.

Hes such a player though  8)
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,640
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:11:47 PM »
Disappointed with United's non-zebra shorts, I thought the whole kit matched.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:12:22 PM »
Di María is useless. Could be easily upgraded.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:13:44 PM »
own goal.  ;D
Logged

Online oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:13:49 PM »
 :lmao
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,294
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:13:52 PM »
Karma police...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:14:02 PM »
PSG are struggling with the absence of Maguire.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,796
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:14:09 PM »
best thing about results like these for the mancs that it keeps the hype up about ole. No way they get rid of the guy who masterminded 2 wins against the mighty PSG.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:14:19 PM »
Brilliant header from Martial. World Class
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,349
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:14:28 PM »
Thats an annoyingly good finish from Martial. Clinical
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:14:30 PM »
Good finish by Martial. Natural finisher him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:14:33 PM »


Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:14:02 PM
PSG are struggling with the absence of Maguire.

Well they were
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:15:03 PM »
Arf!
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:15:11 PM »
Thats a great header to be fair.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • Yeah right..
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:15:20 PM »
Karma for the dive  ;D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • I live!
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:15:28 PM »
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:15:37 PM »
brilliant, Martial
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,458
  • Indefatigability
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:15:38 PM »
Lovely header in truth
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,358
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:15:39 PM »
Haha.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:15:40 PM »
McManaman seems to think a PSG win is unfathomable easy. Going on about how it should be a comfortable win for United.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,294
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:30 PM
Good finish by Martial. Natural finisher him.

Wanted to see Martin Tyler commentating for that goal.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:15:45 PM »
Now we wait for Penalty to strike again to put Utd in the lead again.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:15:52 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:08:37 PM
Big Choupo-Moting sized boots to fill.
The Champions League final was basically a contest to decide who would get Choupo-Moting for this season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:30 PM
Good finish by Martial. Natural finisher him.
Surprised he didn't dive to the floor and try and claim a penalty
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:16:10 PM »
PSG getting behind the defence more now.
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:16:39 PM »
Yes PsG
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:15:42 PM
Wanted to see Martin Tyler commentating for that goal.

Utopia
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:17:22 PM »
McManaman is so clueless it's worrying he was involved at the club. Right backs aren't meant to attack apparently, Utd have dominated the game, just absolute bollocks constantly
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:18:59 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:17:22 PM
McManaman is so clueless it's worrying he was involved at the club. Right backs aren't meant to attack apparently, Utd have dominated the game, just absolute bollocks constantly
Yeah, was about to post similar.

Teams with right backs that can attack are the better sides. Wonder why that is?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:19:21 PM »
Looked a foul on first glance
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • Yeah right..
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:19:35 PM »
The difference in this PSG to the one we faced..
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:19:41 PM »
That's a penalty!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • I live!
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:19:57 PM »
Not a foul
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:19:35 PM
The difference in this PSG to the one we faced..

They've nothing outside of the front 3. They do have a few missing to be fair.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #239 on: Today at 09:21:21 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:19:41 PM
That's a penalty!
Lucky boy, just got to the ball.

Diving in with last ditch tackles isn't a sign of a top defender. Compare and contrast to Van Dijk.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 