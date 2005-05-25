Kean is now at PSG?
people like big dick nick.
Ole nearly sacked after Spurs. Now firmly seen as a genius manager because of, well, penalties. I'm starting to enjoy them getting these, even Utd fans are beginning to question them, finally. Hopefully their board doesn't and gives Ole a contact extension before he gets hammered 6-0 by Arsenal or Chelsea.Oh, and PSG being put back in their farmer's league box by the 9th best team in England.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
PSG are struggling with the absence of Maguire.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Good finish by Martial. Natural finisher him.
Big Choupo-Moting sized boots to fill.
Wanted to see Martin Tyler commentating for that goal.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AMQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
McManaman is so clueless it's worrying he was involved at the club. Right backs aren't meant to attack apparently, Utd have dominated the game, just absolute bollocks constantly
The difference in this PSG to the one we faced..
That's a penalty!
