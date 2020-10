Great to have the CL Goals Show back. Best footy show on tv.



Richardson, Laurens, Horncastle and Honigstein should do all football punditry, ever.



Agreed. They are the perfect example of how much better a decent journalist and football enthusiast can be than an ex pro. They all have great knowledge and while they would benefit of having a decent ex pro to bounce off for some on the pitch insight, they work great on their own.Goal show is the best part of the none Liverpool champions league days