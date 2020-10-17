« previous next »
Author Topic: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread

2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« on: October 17, 2020, 08:10:11 PM »
Welcome to the 2020/21 Champions League Prediction competition. The rules are as follows:

Scoring

3 points for a correct scoreline - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, you score 3 points
1 point for a correct result - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 1 PSG, you score 1 point
0 points for neither - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is a draw or PSG win, you score 0 points

Bonus Points

For each week you can pick 1 team from either night to score first, and 1 player from the other night to score first. Getting either of these correct will give you 3 bonus points. If you get both correct, you will get 10 bonus points (for example, if you choose Liverpool as your team to score first on the Tuesday, you must pick a player from Wednesday to be that nights first goalscorer, or if you pick Ajax to score first on Wednesday, your goalscorer must be chosen from Tuesday's games).

I will be using BBC to verify first goalscorers/teams. If BBC shows that both Brugge and Monaco scored on 4 minutes, and you chose either of these teams, you will be awarded the bonus points.
Should you pick both a team and player to score first from the same night, you will not be eligible to score any bonus points.

Occasionally, there may be games kicking off earlier than 17.55. If you choose a first goalscorer, or team in the early kick off the this does not automatically win you the bonus points. The goal time in the early kick off will be compared to the first goal time in the standard time games, and the earliest goal by minute scored will be deemed as the first goal of the night.

A different points structure will be used in the final, namely 30 points for getting the score and scorer correct, 10 points for getting either correct, and 3 points for getting the correct result, but not the score.

Deadlines

ALL ENTRIES MUST BE IN BEFORE THE FIRST KICK OFF OF EACH GAMEWEEK (17:55:00 if there is an early kick-off, 20:00:00 otherwise).
Any entries at 17:55:00 or later will result in 0 points for the Tuesday games kicking off at that time. If you post after this, but before 20:00:00, you will still score for the later kick offs, however no bonus points can be won for those games.
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2020, 08:14:17 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (-)
Dynamo v Juventus (-)
Chelsea v Sevilla (-)
Rennes v Krasnodar (-)
Lazio v Dortmund (-)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (-)
PSG v Man Utd (-)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (-)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (-)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (-)
Bayern V Atletico (-)
Inter V Monchengladbach (-)
Man City V Porto (-)
Olympiakos V Marseille (-)
Ajax V Liverpool (-)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2020, 08:43:19 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (6-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (4-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (0-0)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-1)
Man City V Porto (3-2)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (0-3)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-5)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Messi
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2020, 10:47:21 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-4)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (3-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (2-1)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Salzburg
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #4 on: October 18, 2020, 01:25:27 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (0-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-1)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (1-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (1-0)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Sancho
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #5 on: October 18, 2020, 03:15:28 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-1)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (1-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-2)
Man City V Porto (2-2)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland (Dortmund)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #6 on: October 18, 2020, 08:11:16 PM »

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-1)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (4-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (2-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Salah
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #7 on: October 19, 2020, 08:18:07 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (2-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (1-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (2-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Aguero.
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona.
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #8 on: October 19, 2020, 08:22:57 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-1)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (1-1)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (3-1)
Man City V Porto (2-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #9 on: October 19, 2020, 10:32:39 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (1-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (1-0)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-2)
Man City V Porto (2-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-1)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-4)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #10 on: October 20, 2020, 07:37:28 AM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (1-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (1-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (1-2)
Man City V Porto (2-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-4)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-4)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #11 on: October 20, 2020, 09:06:28 AM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (1-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-3)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-1)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (3-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (1-1)
Bayern V Atletico (3-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-1)
Man City V Porto (2-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (2-0)
Ajax V Liverpool (2-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Fati
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atlanta
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #12 on: October 20, 2020, 09:45:03 AM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge  1-1
Dynamo v Juventus  0-2
Chelsea v Sevilla 2-2
Rennes v Krasnodar 2-0
Lazio v Dortmund 1-2
Barcelona v Ferencvaros 3-0
PSG v Man Utd 3-0
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv 3-1
Real Madrid V Shakhtar 3-1
Bayern V Atletico 2-0
Inter V Monchengladbach 2-0
Man City V Porto 2-1
Olympiakos V Marseille 0-0
Ajax V Liverpool 1-2
Midtjylland V Atalanta 2-4

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #13 on: October 20, 2020, 10:11:04 AM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (1-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

1st Scorer - Sterling

1st Team - Barcelona
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #14 on: October 20, 2020, 11:35:18 AM »
Let's hope I remember to post more regularly for this this season!

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-1)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (2-1)
PSG v Man Utd (4-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (3-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (3-0)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (2-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Inter
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #15 on: October 20, 2020, 12:24:36 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (2-0)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-2)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (5-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-2)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (4-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-2)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (1-2)
Man City V Porto (5-2)
Olympiakos V Marseille (2-0)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-3)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Patson Daka
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #16 on: October 20, 2020, 03:11:41 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-1)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-1)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (2-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (1-0)
Man City V Porto (3-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (2-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Sterling
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Leipzig
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #17 on: October 20, 2020, 03:42:59 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (1-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-3)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #18 on: October 20, 2020, 04:15:01 PM »

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-1)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-0)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-1)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (2-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-1)
Bayern V Atletico (2-0)
Inter V Monchengladbach (3-1)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (2-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (2-3)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Dzyuba
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,679
  • BoRac
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #19 on: October 20, 2020, 06:06:47 PM »
Decent turnout, hope all of you stick with it for the rest of the season. :)
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #20 on: October 21, 2020, 11:23:52 PM »
No bonus points for anyone this week, but Wabaloolah takes the early lead.

14   Wabaloolah
12   KeegansPerm
12   Youngest Son Of Skittle
12   Barneylfc
11   Vishwa Atma
10   BoRed
10   Carllfc
10   redforlife
10   Red Star
10   mickitez
09   Trendisnotdestiny
09   RJH
08   SKITTLE
08   vivabobbygraham
08   ollyfrom.tv
07   kloppagetime
06   AmanShah21
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #21 on: October 21, 2020, 11:31:18 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (-)
Shakhtar V Inter (-)
Atletico V Salzburg (-)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (-)
Porto V Olympiakos (-)
Marseille V Man City (-)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (-)
Atalanta V Ajax (-)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (-)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (-)
Sevilla v Rennes (-)
Dortmund v Zenit (-)
Club Brugge v Lazio (-)
Juventus v Barcelona (-)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (-)
Man Utd v Leipzig (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #22 on: October 22, 2020, 02:43:58 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (1-5)
Shakhtar V Inter (2-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-3)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-1)
Dortmund v Zenit (2-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (1-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Salah
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Chelsea
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #23 on: October 22, 2020, 11:42:30 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-2)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (2-1))
Porto V Olympiakos (2-1)
Marseille V Man City (1-1)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (1-3)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-0)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland (Dortmund)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #24 on: October 23, 2020, 05:03:08 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-3)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (1-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (1-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-2)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #25 on: October 24, 2020, 10:17:40 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (1-4)
Shakhtar V Inter (2-3)
Atletico V Salzburg (1-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (2-1)
Porto V Olympiakos (1-1)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (1-3)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (3-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Immobile
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #26 on: October 25, 2020, 12:36:48 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (2-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-3)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-3)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-1)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (3-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (2-0)
Man Utd v Leipzig (3-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #27 on: October 25, 2020, 12:52:20 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (1-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-3)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-1)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (1-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-4)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-1)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-2)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-0)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern Munich
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #28 on: October 26, 2020, 07:00:33 AM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (1-2)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (2-1)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-4)
Sevilla v Rennes (1-1)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-2)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern Munich
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #29 on: October 26, 2020, 08:11:59 AM »

WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (1-0)
Marseille V Man City (0-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (2-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #30 on: October 26, 2020, 09:05:14 AM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (0-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-3)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (0-3)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (2-1)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-3)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-5)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (4-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (2-1)
Juventus v Barcelona (0-0)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Leipzig
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (2-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-1)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-1)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (1-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (1-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Zapata
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Chelsea
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:29:19 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-4)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (2-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-1)
Marseille V Man City (1-3)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-3)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-3)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-4)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (4-2)
Club Brugge v Lazio (2-0)
Juventus v Barcelona (1-0)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Werner
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:33:12 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (2-1)
Porto V Olympiakos (3-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-3)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-0)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (3-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:52:34 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-4)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-3)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (0-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (2-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (2-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Liverpool
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Haaland
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern 0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (2-1)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (3-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (3-1)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-3)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (1-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (2-0)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (1-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandoski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Seville.
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 02:23:52 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-1)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-2)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-1)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-3)
Sevilla v Rennes (2-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (2-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (1-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-1)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-2)
Man Utd v Leipzig (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Luis Suarez
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:26:14 PM »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv V Bayern (0-3)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
Atletico V Salzburg (2-0)
Monchengladbach V Real Madrid (1-3)
Porto V Olympiakos (2-0)
Marseille V Man City (1-2)
Liverpool V Midtjylland (4-0)
Atalanta V Ajax (2-2)

Wednesday 28st October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (0-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir v PSG (0-2)
Sevilla v Rennes (3-0)
Dortmund v Zenit (3-1)
Club Brugge v Lazio (0-2)
Juventus v Barcelona (2-2)
Ferencvaros v Dynamo (0-1)
Man Utd v Leipzig (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandoski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:00:27 PM »
Once again, no bonus points for anyone, but KeegansPerm does enough to take the lead.

28   KeegansPerm
27   Wabaloolah
26   Barneylfc
26   redforlife
26   mickitez
26   RJH
25   Youngest Son Of Skittle
24   Red Star
24   vivabobbygraham
22   BoRed
22   Carllfc
21   SKITTLE
21   kloppagetime
20   Vishwa Atma
18   ollyfrom.tv
17   Trendisnotdestiny
06   AmanShah21
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:05:02 PM »
WEEK 3 FIXTURES

Tuesday 3rd November

Lokomotiv V Atletico (-)
Shakhtar V Monchengladbach (-)
Salzburg V Bayern (-)
Real Madrid V Inter (-)
Man City V Olympiakos (-)
Porto V Marseille (-)
Midtjylland V Ajax (-)
Atalanta V Liverpool (-)

Wednesday 4th November

Zenit v Lazio (-)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Man Utd (-)
Sevilla v Krasnodar (-)
Chelsea v Rennes (-)
Club Brugge v Dortmund (-)
Barcelona v Dynamo (-)
Ferencvaros v Juventus (-)
Leipzig v PSG (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
