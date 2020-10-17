« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread  (Read 118 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
  • BoRac
2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« on: October 17, 2020, 08:10:11 PM »
Welcome to the 2020/21 Champions League Prediction competition. The rules are as follows:

Scoring

3 points for a correct scoreline - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, you score 3 points
1 point for a correct result - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 1 PSG, you score 1 point
0 points for neither - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is a draw or PSG win, you score 0 points

Bonus Points

For each week you can pick 1 team from either night to score first, and 1 player from the other night to score first. Getting either of these correct will give you 3 bonus points. If you get both correct, you will get 10 bonus points (for example, if you choose Liverpool as your team to score first on the Tuesday, you must pick a player from Wednesday to be that nights first goalscorer, or if you pick Ajax to score first on Wednesday, your goalscorer must be chosen from Tuesday's games).

I will be using BBC to verify first goalscorers/teams. If BBC shows that both Brugge and Monaco scored on 4 minutes, and you chose either of these teams, you will be awarded the bonus points.
Should you pick both a team and player to score first from the same night, you will not be eligible to score any bonus points.

Occasionally, there may be games kicking off earlier than 17.55. If you choose a first goalscorer, or team in the early kick off the this does not automatically win you the bonus points. The goal time in the early kick off will be compared to the first goal time in the standard time games, and the earliest goal by minute scored will be deemed as the first goal of the night.

A different points structure will be used in the final, namely 30 points for getting the score and scorer correct, 10 points for getting either correct, and 3 points for getting the correct result, but not the score.

Deadlines

ALL ENTRIES MUST BE IN BEFORE THE FIRST KICK OFF OF EACH GAMEWEEK (17:55:00 if there is an early kick-off, 20:00:00 otherwise).
Any entries at 17:55:00 or later will result in 0 points for the Tuesday games kicking off at that time. If you post after this, but before 20:00:00, you will still score for the later kick offs, however no bonus points can be won for those games.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
  • BoRac
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2020, 08:14:17 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (-)
Dynamo v Juventus (-)
Chelsea v Sevilla (-)
Rennes v Krasnodar (-)
Lazio v Dortmund (-)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (-)
PSG v Man Utd (-)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (-)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (-)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (-)
Bayern V Atletico (-)
Inter V Monchengladbach (-)
Man City V Porto (-)
Olympiakos V Marseille (-)
Ajax V Liverpool (-)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2020, 08:43:19 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (6-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (4-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (0-0)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-1)
Man City V Porto (3-2)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (0-3)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-5)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Messi
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,945
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2020, 10:47:21 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-4)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (3-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (2-1)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Salzburg
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Carllfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:25:27 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-3)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (0-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-1)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (1-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (1-0)
Man City V Porto (3-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Sancho
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:15:28 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-2)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (2-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (3-1)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (1-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-2)
Man City V Porto (2-2)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland (Dortmund)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
  • BoRac
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:11:16 PM »

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-1)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (3-0)
PSG v Man Utd (4-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (2-0)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (2-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Salah
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:07 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (2-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (2-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (1-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-0)
Man City V Porto (2-0)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Aguero.
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:22:57 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (3-0)
Dynamo v Juventus (1-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (2-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (1-1)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-2)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (2-1)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-1)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (1-1)
Bayern V Atletico (2-1)
Inter V Monchengladbach (3-1)
Man City V Porto (2-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-1)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-2)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,444
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2020/21 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:32:39 PM »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit v Club Brugge (1-1)
Dynamo v Juventus (0-2)
Chelsea v Sevilla (1-1)
Rennes v Krasnodar (2-0)
Lazio v Dortmund (1-3)
Barcelona v Ferencvaros (4-0)
PSG v Man Utd (3-0)
Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1)

Wednesday 21st October

Salzburg V Lokomotiv (2-0)
Real Madrid V Shakhtar (3-1)
Bayern V Atletico (1-0)
Inter V Monchengladbach (2-2)
Man City V Porto (2-1)
Olympiakos V Marseille (1-2)
Ajax V Liverpool (1-1)
Midtjylland V Atalanta (0-4)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 