« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 54591 times)

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 05:28:13 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:15:27 AM
The Liverpool manager and midfielder are in Amsterdam for the Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday but it was their Merseyside rivals who were the main focus  and target  of the questions in a combative press conference.
That's how it should read. The English press only wanted t ask questions about Virgil, Pickford, VAR and even our transfer strategy i January.

At one point Klopp had to ask "Doesn't anyone want to talk about the match tomorrow?"
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 05:31:39 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:04:04 AM
They were asked questions and they answered it. It's not like they brought it up themselves. This side doesn't think that, it's just pissed that one of our their best mates on the team was injured by a clown who had no intent on winning the ball. Thiago thankfully didn't suffer the same fate, but could have ended up with the same injury or worse, all in one match, They're human ,of course they're pissed.

Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 08:22:44 AM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
I sort of get where youre coming from. Ie theres games to be won, so lets concentrate on that. But theres no way the club should be letting this go. It doesnt have to be in full public view, but there absolutely needs to be a sea change in the way the club is. Weve been on the wrong end of some ridiculous stuff over the years, and just got on with it or moved on
Its not just us either, but for the good of the game in this country the reffing needs sorting once and for all.

Ginis point was pertinent to this too. Maybe if we hadnt been so benign and moved on so much in the past, we wouldnt have reached the point where Everton feel they can throw in potential career enders in virtually every derby for the last 5 years.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 08:44:49 AM »
We should mow a massive "1995" into the grass before the next derby.
Logged

Online redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,980
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 09:00:48 AM »
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:00:48 AM
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.

They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 09:29:50 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:27:59 AM
They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
And the Opposition, and Trump, and basically anybody caught cocking up in any way.  It's the way of the world these days and it's awful. 
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 09:29:58 AM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:39:36 AM
I'm glad Wijnaldum and Klopp had their say but it's time to move on now.  The more the club dwells on it the more the squad are going to start thinking they can't do this without him.  Need some positive results these next few games to keep the media quiet. 


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.


Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 09:33:28 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:29:58 AM

Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?

If Klopp was brining the Everton mess up at Press Conferences I'd agree but he can only answer the questions asked.

But the club should be putting pressure on about the decisions made on Saturday.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 