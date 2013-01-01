« previous next »
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1840 on: Today at 10:08:50 AM
My apologies for digressing a little and mentioning the mancs but can anyone explain why and how the same technology that is being used to cancel any advantage for Liverpool is simultaneously being used to award penalty after penalty to United. They were at it again on Saturday. The challenge on Rashford was reviewed 3 or 4 times, the referee had seen it and waved play on but VAR called it back. of course the penalty was awarded. Where was VAR when Mo was hacked down against Villa or Robertson against Burnley. To my (admittedly biased) eyes they were way more obvious fouls!!!!

I actually put Fernandes in my fantasy team (I know, I know, I hate myself for it) at the start of the season knowing this would happen. This is not coincidence.

I'm ranting but this shit is eating my soul  ;D
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1841 on: Today at 10:21:37 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:01:17 PM
Next season's kit revealed:

I think this would be more popular on RAWK:

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1842 on: Today at 10:32:30 AM
I rarely post on here as you guys always have this well covered and love reading all your top posts and opinions, however feel the urge to say something as I'm fuming like many of you about the injustice of this game. The powers that be will just fob this off and continue to make shit decisions which affect the outcome of games unless we (supporters) take some action.

What makes them sit up and take notice? simple - money... and where do they get their money from now? Again - simple - tv money (sky and BT sport). So, if we cancel our TV subs to the sports channels they have to take notice.

I mean there are 2 simple changes that need to happen surely to mitigate this keep happening:

1) Offside, there needs to be a margin of error favouring the attacking team. It seems you can be offside by a hair and it stands. there must be a proper margin where the offside is clear, I don't know what it is - maybe just 1 or 2cm would do it, but when you are talking mm's the technology is not good enough. You could use the cricket analogy (yes I watch a lot of cricket - sorry guys) but you have reviews available to each team and you have "umpires call" which could be "linesman's call" whereby if the decision is not clear it goes back to the onfield referees/linesman... anyway, this might be overcomplicated, jst add a "margin or error".

2) Serious injury/foul-play, if a player is injured so badly (he cannot continue) it is compulsory the incident is reviewed by the pichside by the on-field referee... not complicated really is it?

YNWA
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1843 on: Today at 10:46:48 AM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:08:33 AM
I know I said it yesterday, but I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside"
Me neither.  Any which way I look at it he's level at worst.  If the FA have a picture that shows any part of his body offside that we have not yet seen but was used to make the decision on Saturday, surely they'd have released it by now?  This stinks.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1844 on: Today at 11:17:10 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:57:34 AM
The solution is to stop fucking about with armpits, sleeves and toes being offside and apply some common sense and context to the decision. Employ people who really understand the game, not just the rules, who can decide whether an attacker is gaining any kind of advantage from their sleeve being offside? And the answer to that will invariably be no.

Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1845 on: Today at 11:23:56 AM
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 10:08:50 AM
My apologies for digressing a little and mentioning the mancs but can anyone explain why and how the same technology that is being used to cancel any advantage for Liverpool is simultaneously being used to award penalty after penalty to United. They were at it again on Saturday. The challenge on Rashford was reviewed 3 or 4 times, the referee had seen it and waved play on but VAR called it back. of course the penalty was awarded. Where was VAR when Mo was hacked down against Villa or Robertson against Burnley. To my (admittedly biased) eyes they were way more obvious fouls!!!!

I actually put Fernandes in my fantasy team (I know, I know, I hate myself for it) at the start of the season knowing this would happen. This is not coincidence.

I'm ranting but this shit is eating my soul  ;D

You are starting to sound like the clowns over at Blueloon.

There is no evidence for any long-term bias towards or against any team.

Lets drop the conspiracy theories......we have enough idiots in opposition clubs who think we won the league last year solely due to VAR yet none have any unbiased evidence.......its says a lot about their mindsets that they think this way.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1846 on: Today at 11:27:19 AM
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:23:56 AM
You are starting to sound like the clowns over at Blueloon.

There is no evidence for any long-term bias towards or against any team.

Lets drop the conspiracy theories......we have enough idiots in opposition clubs who think we won the league last year solely due to VAR yet none have any unbiased evidence.......its says a lot about their mindsets that they think this way.

Sadly the last couple of days has shown we've probably the same proportion of conspiracy freaks as other clubs - maybe not quite the same levels of delusion but it's still there.

With some people they enjoy the buzz of a good conspiracy theory rather than the more mundane reality of incompetence.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1847 on: Today at 11:27:37 AM
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:46:48 AM
Me neither.  Any which way I look at it he's level at worst.  If the FA have a picture that shows any part of his body offside that we have not yet seen but was used to make the decision on Saturday, surely they'd have released it by now?  This stinks.

It does stink, stink of a ref who worked at Man united for years, refuses to name who he supports, got shown up by Robbo an Klopp, but the incompetence not once or twice but three times was just a coincidence? Yeah right.

Mike Riley has already come out and basically either lied or said the premier league and FA are lying to protect Coote. That's the level of people we are dealing with and why the ref standards are so utterly shocking. So there is not a chance in hell we are seeing any evidence of anything. If there was Riley would have buried it already. 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1848 on: Today at 11:29:21 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:17:10 AM
Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.

That's the problem, Mane's offside has already become the norm - we have seen these goals being chalked off for all teams in the past 18 months.

This is not just amount us missing out, this is the single biggest issue that is being ruined by an overzealous use of technology where its accuracy has never been publicly verified.

If it takes more than 20 seconds to spot on offside, is it really offside?

Give the advantage back to the attacker let's have our game back.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1849 on: Today at 11:32:30 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:17:10 AM
Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.

Completely.

My personal take on it is that if you review the offside decision (whatever has been given, on or off) any it isnt immediately obvious that whatever has been given is incorrect, then the decision stands.

The minute you need to start fucking about with lines and frames etc it just tells you that whatever has been decided isnt clearly wrong, theres a hairs breadth in it either way so just let the initial decision stand.

If the linesman flags for Mane on Saturday youd be a bit pissed off because the replay would tell you hes level but you let it go because a) the decision is in real time and b) you dont know if it would have ended up in a goal (even if the exact thing still happens and Henderson still puts it in the net after the whistle youd argue Everton are distracted by the flat going up.)

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1850 on: Today at 11:33:57 AM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:29:21 AM
That's the problem, Mane's offside has already become the norm - we have seen these goals being chalked off for all teams in the past 18 months.

This is not just amount us missing out, this is the single biggest issue that is being ruined by an overzealous use of technology where its accuracy has never been publicly verified.

If it takes more than 20 seconds to spot on offside, is it really offside?

Give the advantage back to the attacker let's have our game back.

I'm no expert on tactics or the minor interpretation of the rules but I amaze myself how often my gut instinct is right with offsides, literally instantaneous so how it can take so long for 'experienced' refs to get it right obviously shows they can't use the technology or they are incompetent.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1851 on: Today at 11:36:43 AM


Assaulted by Thugs & Cheated by Officials.


There may not be a conspiracy, but individual biases & performances should be investigated.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1852 on: Today at 01:10:27 PM
Why has that coont cootes been taken off var duty if the c*nts done nothing wrong????
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1853 on: Today at 01:35:06 PM
The club have received two explanations for why no action taken over the horrendous tackle on Virgil.

The first one said that the referee didnt look at the tackle after concentrating on the offside and possible penalty.

Later in the day Mike Riley emailed the club to say the referee had checked the tackle and no action was needed.

Its now been suggested by The Mail that Coote didnt look at the tackle as he thought no card could be issued as offside was declared and as no penalty could be awarded, neither could a card. This seems more plausible than Riley saying it was checked and no action needed as 100% of pundits and journalists say it was a clear red.

Riley fully supports his referees no matter what and if he admitted Coote didnt know the laws then he would have had to pull him out of last nights match at Leeds. He avoided that by claiming ridiculously that no action needed over the tackle.

Just seen that Coote has been taken off var duty so he is guilty of something.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8856615/Merseyside-derby-video-referee-didnt-know-Jordan-Pickford-red-card.html

Surely this means that as the tackle wasnt reviewed the FA can and should review it as per past incidents of this nature where a player has been badly injured and no action taken on the field of play.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1854 on: Today at 01:42:05 PM
Taken off ref and VAR duties so at least they admit he fucked up, yet no retrospective action for Pickford. They are an absolute shambles and we got completely fucked.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1855 on: Today at 01:42:29 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:27:19 AM
Sadly the last couple of days has shown we've probably the same proportion of conspiracy freaks as other clubs - maybe not quite the same levels of delusion but it's still there.

With some people they enjoy the buzz of a good conspiracy theory rather than the more mundane reality of incompetence.
Although I'm more in the ineptitude and monumental incompetence camp on this, I can see where some are coming from here.

When you see two horror assaults against us in a game and one that resulted in serious injury, you get angry. When one goes completely unpunished, despite all the technology available to view it in all its horror, I can understand why some would question just what is going on.

When you also see a clearly legitimate winning goal chalked off by some fella for an offside literally no one else in this universe can see, I can understand some beginning to join the dots. When they also see how much previous this idiot has with Liverpool, well, conclusions can be easy to draw.

The fella got slaughtered for his ineptitude by us not so long ago. Human beings are full of bias and don't take kindly to having their egos bruised at all, never mind in public view. While not necessarily being a part of any wider conspiracy, it's well within the bounds of possibility that this fellas own personal bias came into play regarding the absurd offside decision he gave.

I think a lot of conspiracy theorists on other sites just pluck nonsense out of their arses with nothing to back them up, but the Derby threw up decisions that defied all logic. Everyone's eyes were clearly telling them one thing, yet the officials were almost Trumpian in waving it away as 'fake news'.

When decisions are so clearly and obviously wrong, people are left wondering if it goes further than monumental levels of gross incompetence and ineptitude, or does it actually go deeper? I can understand it in this case, because it's not actually a big leap to make.

Personally, I think it's probably gross ineptitude and monumental levels of incompetence, possibly also a sprinkling of bias (conscious or unconscious) by Coote too, rather than any wider conspiracy. It's been shown countless times that football authorities, the majority of officials and how they implement VAR are not fit for purpose. That's been clear and obvious for as long as I can remember.

When the normality of what we are witnessing is so clearly absurd, some people will genuinely wonder what on earth is going on. The reality of it all is so bizarre, that wondering about some level of interference is probably normal given the circumstances. Given that, I don't think we've quite reached delusion level one, like many on GOT or Blue Loon. Not just yet, anyway.  :rollseyes
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1856 on: Today at 01:42:56 PM
The club have been lied to.

The club are 'concerned as to whether a story has been concocted amid the fallout from Pickford's challenge'

The club, journalists and even TV broadcasters were told one thing, even seeing it with their own eyes when 'VAR checking for red card' never appeared, or whatever is supposed to show up. Then later that day they meet up to get their story straight. Don't try to tell us there aren't bent refs in the game.

