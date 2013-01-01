« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
My apologies for digressing a little and mentioning the mancs but can anyone explain why and how the same technology that is being used to cancel any advantage for Liverpool is simultaneously being used to award penalty after penalty to United. They were at it again on Saturday. The challenge on Rashford was reviewed 3 or 4 times, the referee had seen it and waved play on but VAR called it back. of course the penalty was awarded. Where was VAR when Mo was hacked down against Villa or Robertson against Burnley. To my (admittedly biased) eyes they were way more obvious fouls!!!!

I actually put Fernandes in my fantasy team (I know, I know, I hate myself for it) at the start of the season knowing this would happen. This is not coincidence.

I'm ranting but this shit is eating my soul  ;D
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
I think this would be more popular on RAWK:

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
I rarely post on here as you guys always have this well covered and love reading all your top posts and opinions, however feel the urge to say something as I'm fuming like many of you about the injustice of this game. The powers that be will just fob this off and continue to make shit decisions which affect the outcome of games unless we (supporters) take some action.

What makes them sit up and take notice? simple - money... and where do they get their money from now? Again - simple - tv money (sky and BT sport). So, if we cancel our TV subs to the sports channels they have to take notice.

I mean there are 2 simple changes that need to happen surely to mitigate this keep happening:

1) Offside, there needs to be a margin of error favouring the attacking team. It seems you can be offside by a hair and it stands. there must be a proper margin where the offside is clear, I don't know what it is - maybe just 1 or 2cm would do it, but when you are talking mm's the technology is not good enough. You could use the cricket analogy (yes I watch a lot of cricket - sorry guys) but you have reviews available to each team and you have "umpires call" which could be "linesman's call" whereby if the decision is not clear it goes back to the onfield referees/linesman... anyway, this might be overcomplicated, jst add a "margin or error".

2) Serious injury/foul-play, if a player is injured so badly (he cannot continue) it is compulsory the incident is reviewed by the pichside by the on-field referee... not complicated really is it?

YNWA
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
I know I said it yesterday, but I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside"
Me neither.  Any which way I look at it he's level at worst.  If the FA have a picture that shows any part of his body offside that we have not yet seen but was used to make the decision on Saturday, surely they'd have released it by now?  This stinks.
