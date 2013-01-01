I rarely post on here as you guys always have this well covered and love reading all your top posts and opinions, however feel the urge to say something as I'm fuming like many of you about the injustice of this game. The powers that be will just fob this off and continue to make shit decisions which affect the outcome of games unless we (supporters) take some action.



What makes them sit up and take notice? simple - money... and where do they get their money from now? Again - simple - tv money (sky and BT sport). So, if we cancel our TV subs to the sports channels they have to take notice.



I mean there are 2 simple changes that need to happen surely to mitigate this keep happening:



1) Offside, there needs to be a margin of error favouring the attacking team. It seems you can be offside by a hair and it stands. there must be a proper margin where the offside is clear, I don't know what it is - maybe just 1 or 2cm would do it, but when you are talking mm's the technology is not good enough. You could use the cricket analogy (yes I watch a lot of cricket - sorry guys) but you have reviews available to each team and you have "umpires call" which could be "linesman's call" whereby if the decision is not clear it goes back to the onfield referees/linesman... anyway, this might be overcomplicated, jst add a "margin or error".



2) Serious injury/foul-play, if a player is injured so badly (he cannot continue) it is compulsory the incident is reviewed by the pichside by the on-field referee... not complicated really is it?



YNWA