Honestly the amount of debate that goes into drawing lines from armpits is utter nonsense.



Assuming for the sake of argument that there is some advantage from a millimetre of armpit, that advantage must be microcosmic.



On top of that, there's a false perception right now that VAR technology allows for perfect accuracy every time. I say false perception because the camera speed is clearly not fast enough to pick up at a high enough resolution when the ball is being released, or produce a 3D model which demonstrates who is in front of whom. That means just like the naked eye, the technology is currently an approximation. It may be a really good approximation relative to the naked eye, and in the range where it's a bit more obvious, it'll cut out a lot of human error over the long term.



But where it's not obvious, it leads to crazy controversy over methodology like the ones we're seeing over and again.



A better process, which would produce fairer outcomes and less confusion (particularly before the technology is perfected), would be to introduce some leniency for minor infractions. Allow attackers to be something like 10cm or a half a foot length ahead of the defender, and there would never be any arguments. I would also highly, highly doubt that this will make it much easier for attackers to break the offside trap. There'll be a little bit of difference, but I think it would be worth it compared to the angst we're experiencing now.



Alternatively, to bring a bit more nuance to it, you could let the assistant referee make the call initially, and involve the VAR only where there is a major infraction (e.g. more than 10cm/half a foot length).



This would make referees/VAR more accountable, because the rules will be more idiot proof. You can mount a defence of a controversial decision as Clattenburg has that through the black box methodology VARs apply when the difference is extremely marginal. But it's much harder if the difference is significant.



And for those who are querying my back of the envelope "10cm" - I think this is actually quite easy to apply as well. The technology is already mature enough overlay a parallel line to assess offsides. It would be easy enough to overlay that on top of the length of the pitch to infer the physical distance.