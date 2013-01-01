« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:56:03 PM
His fucking sleeve? His sleeve?! Does this c*nt not know the rules of his own profession? You can't fucking score with a sleeve, Clattenburg, you stupid c*nt. Fuckin pisses me right off reading shit like this.
Why bother with him?
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42219327
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 10:01:17 PM
Next season's kit revealed:

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 PM
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:39:34 PM
Clattenburg gives his view

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-van-dijk-injury-19126673

It's not official, but...   

"We see a certain angle on television and that can trick you into thinking someone is onside.

"But the technology used by VAR is designed to draw lines that are parallel on the pitch. It triangulates a picture that, rest assured, is not crooked.

"After that, its about finding the players furthest points forward. Manes was his sleeve  as per the new rules  and that was rightly measured against an Everton foot. So the Liverpool striker was indeed offside....."

This is such utter bullshit. The yellow line shows Mane behind it, including his sleeve. Coote then draws a pink line dragging it to the ground to show its ahead. Guess we will have to take his honest word for it (but we dont have to we have eyes). So my question would be why did he not draw this magic pink line down from the arse/back of the defender also, which is ahead of the sleeve?? We know the answer.

As Ive said from the start if it is his sleeve it doesnt matter he was still onside. People are getting caught up in the sleeve argument when, besides the fact youd never be allowed a goal with that part of the arm, it doesnt matter as he was still on.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 PM
Haven't seen any mentions of sleeves in the new handball rules either. It simply refers to the armpit and a horisontal line from that. Have yet to see a jersey with sleeves that short they end at the bottom of the armpit.
It's pure bollox and an attempt to muddy the discussion.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 PM
We should be talking about:

A Pickford red card

A brilliant Henderson goal


But we all know that c*nt referee's name and we're talking about the possibility of scoring with a fucking sleeve!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:52:47 PM
Ooooh, don't say that! David Coote is a FIFA official...

FIFA (and UEFA) dont always make the best choices. They always pick Dr Felix Brych from the Bundesliga, who is probably one of the worst top flight German referees. The majority of the other referees are better than him in that league, yet are nowhere to be seen in European or international matches!

 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 10:20:33 PM
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:07:49 PM
We should be talking about:

A Pickford red card

A brilliant Henderson goal


But we all know that c*nt referee's name and we're talking about the possibility of scoring with a fucking sleeve!

Yes. Exactly. I would normally use the word 'horseshit' but it feels unfair to horseshit.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:03:31 PM
This is such utter bullshit. The yellow line shows Mane behind it, including his sleeve. Coote then draws a pink line dragging it to the ground to show its ahead. Guess we will have to take his honest word for it (but we dont have to we have eyes). So my question would be why did he not draw this magic pink line down from the arse/back of the defender also, which is ahead of the sleeve?? We know the answer.

As Ive said from the start if it is his sleeve it doesnt matter he was still onside. People are getting caught up in the sleeve argument when, besides the fact youd never be allowed a goal with that part of the arm, it doesnt matter as he was still on.

Thats not how I understand VAR to work.

The VAR official marks two spots. One which he believes to the the furthest point for the defence and then one which he believes to be for the attacker. The VAR computer draws the vertical lines and uses a 3D calibration to do so.

If the line for the attacker is closer to the goalie then its offside.

However if you look at the VVD offside it appears that the defenders toe was used and not his heel......its hard to say because they dont show the crosshairs marked by the official. The next problem with VVDs offside is that it appears that they marked VVDs arm too far down. My understanding is that the shoulder is now deemed to extend down to level with the armpit. I have heard the sleeve being mentioned but I believe it is the arm level with the armpit. VVDs arm was extended so it is critical where they deem his shoulder to end and in my opinion it looks like they added a couple of inches.

For Manes offside it is hard to see where they picked the crosshairs but it looks very like the chose the bottom of Mans shirt and not the shoulder level with the armpit.

Anyway everyone knows that Mane was onside and we want to see goals scored and not chalked off due to mm.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 PM
Quote from: ArcticRed on Yesterday at 10:07:01 PM
Haven't seen any mentions of sleeves in the new handball rules either. It simply refers to the armpit and a horisontal line from that. Have yet to see a jersey with sleeves that short they end at the bottom of the armpit.
It's pure bollox and an attempt to muddy the discussion.

I believe that is correct. Trying to mark the outer arm which is level to the armpit is difficult. Now extend it out, as VVD did, and it becomes almost impossible. The point on the arm doesnt change when your arm is extended but it becomes very hard to judge where it is. When the arm is extended, then every inch wrong tends towards an inch closer to the goal-line. VAR probably is binary and a cm offside is offside

Id like to see where the crosshairs were placed for both Manes and VVDs offsides as I think both look wrong or put it another way, they were both in that grey area where one persons opinion of where the shoulder ends is vague. If in doubt the decision should favour the attacker.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:58:10 PM
Why bother with him? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42219327
"The English style of refereeing is different," he added.

"I had to referee differently when I went into Europe because none of the top players in Europe would accept some of the physical contact that went on in the Premier League - but that was the theatre, that's what people loved.

"They love a tackle, they don't want it punished."

Ah, that explains it all  ::)

Seriously though, that article basically confirms that he (and his peers naturally) have some pre-match narrative or plan already formulated, and then make decisions based on adherence to that above all else. The fucking ego and arrogance of it all. Referees, along with HR personnel, have an overinflated sense of their own importance in the grand scheme of things. As they say, power alway corrupts.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM
FIFA (and UEFA) dont always make the best choices. They always pick Dr Felix Brych from the Bundesliga, who is probably one of the worst top flight German referees. The majority of the other referees are better than him in that league, yet are nowhere to be seen in European or international matches!

My comment was tongue-in-cheeck... ;)  I didn't know about Felix Brych in then Bundesliga, I've seen him refereeing UEFA games, but from what you say he's as good as Coote. I just know that only 8 of the English PL referees are UEFA referees too, and Coote made the list... ::)
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:57:57 PM
Changing the subject, where is Hendo in the training pictures today?

Hopefully in the bushes outside that c*nt Cootes gaff with a snipers rifle.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1812 on: Today at 12:03:53 AM
I switched off after the game to calm down a bit and put the various disappointments into perspective. We can't change the past but I always look for the positives.

Despite the early season hype we are significantly better than Everton and they are not as good as they thought they were.

Thiago looks class and we are going to need a player like that with cool that sits in front of defence in the absence of Van Dijk and Fabinho's likely deputisation.

Allison is nearly back

Matip has a good head and, if he can stay fit, will do a good job. It's a chance to see how Joe and Joel have learnt from Virgil.

It is a test and Jurgen's teams are good at those, remember losing the CL final and how they came back from that, remember losing the league by 1 point and how they came back after that, remember losing the Europa final and how we moved up to the CL after that.

Salah is back to his best and Sadio has not lost his form.

Jota coming on as a substitute feels like a real threat for the last 30 minutes or so.

Don't worry, we will be good, if we concede a goal a game extra we go down the other end of score 2 more.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1813 on: Today at 12:05:40 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:01:17 PM
Next season's kit revealed:


Might be worth adding some cricket pads for when we play Everton
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1814 on: Today at 12:09:08 AM
Are long sleeved shirts banned nowadays?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1815 on: Today at 12:12:16 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:09:08 AM
Are long sleeved shirts banned nowadays?
Do you remember the explanation - offside from the edge of the sleeve. God forbid you have long arms, the long sleeve will increase the offside margin by a foot...
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1816 on: Today at 12:42:11 AM
I looked at that picture so many times, the sliver of his elbow to the end of the blue shoe by the merest of a millimetre perhaps a computer can draw a line although its not a scoring part of the body.

BUT its clear to all that manes feet are at least 6 inches in front of the blue foot, he is stood in front of him and there is daylight. everyone in the world feels that he is genuinely onside, not even super close. the torso lean shouldn't even come into it.

Use the feet the sport is called football after all. If we have to use computers then make the rule were your feet onside when the pass was played. that'll work no matter where your feet were or what you were doing. Freeze frame draw a line, even a millimetre call nobody questions it. its the feet, always the feet.

right now we have kinda subjective random body parts it aint working



Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1817 on: Today at 12:53:11 AM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:46:23 PM
It just seems to have been assumed that because the sleeve is used for handball, it is the same for offside, but it was never announced like the handball rule change was.
On this point I believe it has always been the case that whatever parts of the body are deemed as constituting handball are ignored in an offside check. So if the handball parameters change then the offside parameters  automatically change accordingly. I don't think there's any issue here, and no need for a separate announcement.

Which is not to say that I think either decision was correct.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1818 on: Today at 01:09:37 AM
Honestly the amount of debate that goes into drawing lines from armpits is utter nonsense.

Assuming for the sake of argument that there is some advantage from a millimetre of armpit, that advantage must be microcosmic.

On top of that, there's a false perception right now that VAR technology allows for perfect accuracy every time. I say false perception because the camera speed is clearly not fast enough to pick up at a high enough resolution when the ball is being released, or produce a 3D model which demonstrates who is in front of whom. That means just like the naked eye, the technology is currently an approximation. It may be a really good approximation relative to the naked eye, and in the range where it's a bit more obvious, it'll cut out a lot of human error over the long term.

But where it's not obvious, it leads to crazy controversy over methodology like the ones we're seeing over and again.

A better process, which would produce fairer outcomes and less confusion (particularly before the technology is perfected), would be to introduce some leniency for minor infractions. Allow attackers to be something like 10cm or a half a foot length ahead of the defender, and there would never be any arguments. I would also highly, highly doubt that this will make it much easier for attackers to break the offside trap. There'll be a little bit of difference, but I think it would be worth it compared to the angst we're experiencing now.

Alternatively, to bring a bit more nuance to it, you could let the assistant referee make the call initially, and involve the VAR only where there is a major infraction (e.g. more than 10cm/half a foot length).

This would make referees/VAR more accountable, because the rules will be more idiot proof. You can mount a defence of a controversial decision as Clattenburg has that through the black box methodology VARs apply when the difference is extremely marginal. But it's much harder if the difference is significant.

And for those who are querying my back of the envelope "10cm" - I think this is actually quite easy to apply as well. The technology is already mature enough overlay a parallel line to assess offsides. It would be easy enough to overlay that on top of the length of the pitch to infer the physical distance.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1819 on: Today at 01:13:31 AM
Its all doing $hit
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1820 on: Today at 01:23:12 AM
To be honest the whole thing about seeing if a part of the body is offside or not is a red herring, or should be.

The point in marginal/tight situations should be ''is the attacking player gaining an advantage by being offside?. If he's slightly further than the last defender moving towards the goal when the ball is played then that's a clear advantage. If he's moving away from the goal (trying to stay onside) or with his back to goal, as Sadio was, but his heel is 1cm offside or whatever then what advantage has he gained?

It should be a good sense assessment along those lines.
