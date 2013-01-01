The fact is the English refs are the worst in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance



Yeah, exactly. Been thinking that for a while. Too many of the English officials in this league have a chip on their shoulders regarding who they do and don't fancy. Some of them just flat out hate Liverpool. I don't give a fuck what anyone says. It can't be denied. They follow football like anyone else. Support their own sides. Ergo, they fucking hate us. Get some German, Spanish, Italian refs in. It doesn't matter. The Premier League is continental anyway with the players, so refs won't make a difference apart from the fact that, you know, they might actually do their fucking jobs and not favour jingoism or favoritism.