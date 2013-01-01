Waste of time and bandwidth debating the pros and cons of changes to the refereeeing system between the pitch and VAR.
As long as the same personnel are in charge, making the rules up as they go along, redrawing lines on the fly, and contradicting themselves when retrospectively justifying decisions, it won't make the slightest fucking difference.
Someone, singular or plural, went out of their way and abused their position to ensure we didn't get any advantage, never mind actually win on Saturday. It's the only logical explanation.