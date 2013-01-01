« previous next »
Offline lfc79

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 06:09:34 PM »
Probably the only way to get better decisions is the for captain to make more of a fuss and insist that the ref looks at an incident on the monitor, if our players had been around the ref about the tackle being wild and off the floor he would have asked the VAR about it and got to the correct decision. Same with the penalty incident in the Villa game, the VAR refs are not up to the job on these kind of incidents.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 06:12:20 PM »
That was nothing like the Villa game. Aside from the set piece goal they only threatened twice from open play and from1 whi h they scored. They were a minimum threat
Online AndyMuller

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 06:13:06 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:49 PM
Right? ;D

I took my shirt off and lobbed it at the telly and then on the floor shouting fucking have that you c*nts, fucking karma.

Hahaha mine was similar. After running round the living room going crazy I lashed a quick hahahahahahahaha in a WhatsApp group full of evertonians not knowing what was to follow next.
Offline McSquared

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 06:14:49 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:12:20 PM
That was nothing like the Villa game. Aside from the set piece goal they only threatened twice from open play and from1 whi h they scored. They were a minimum threat

Yeah, totally different. We played them off the park
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 06:18:31 PM »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 06:09:34 PM
Probably the only way to get better decisions is the for captain to make more of a fuss and insist that the ref looks at an incident on the monitor, if our players had been around the ref about the tackle being wild and off the floor he would have asked the VAR about it and got to the correct decision. Same with the penalty incident in the Villa game, the VAR refs are not up to the job on these kind of incidents.

One idea would be for each Captain to be allowed to ask the referee to review a replay.....maybe twice every game. However all that would do is cause further delays.
Offline lfc79

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 06:27:23 PM »
I suppose you could have the review challenge system like in the nfl  you get 2 and get to keep them if you are correct, but probably would not work with our ref's as they don't want to admit they got something wrong so only the most blatant things would get overturned. The Pickford one was hard because it look's bad trying to get a player sent off even when they make a horror tackle.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 06:34:38 PM »
Waste of time and bandwidth debating the pros and cons of changes to the refereeeing system between the pitch and VAR.

As long as the same personnel are in charge, making the rules up as they go along, redrawing lines on the fly, and contradicting themselves when retrospectively justifying decisions, it won't make the slightest fucking difference.

Someone, singular or plural, went out of their way and abused their position to ensure we didn't get any advantage, never mind actually win on Saturday. It's the only logical explanation.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 06:42:41 PM »
The fact is the English refs are the worst  in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 07:22:34 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:42:41 PM
The fact is the English refs are the worst  in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance

This needs more discussion.  Have felt this way for awhile.  Nice DeF!
Online TALBERT

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 07:23:18 PM »
EVERYTHING'S FINE

Everything has been resolved

YAY



They have explained everything...

So you internet terrorists need to calm the fuck down...

They missed the Pickford assault on Virgil due to something know as:

Human error




But isn't the VAR meant to prevent 'human error'?



The conclusion is our BRITISH refs are bent, incompetent or both - If it wasn't for Covid we should only employ foreign referees

Offline Macphisto80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 07:39:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:42:41 PM
The fact is the English refs are the worst  in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance
Yeah, exactly. Been thinking that for a while. Too many of the English officials in this league have a chip on their shoulders regarding who they do and don't fancy. Some of them just flat out hate Liverpool. I don't give a fuck what anyone says. It can't be denied. They follow football like anyone else. Support their own sides. Ergo, they fucking hate us. Get some German, Spanish, Italian refs in. It doesn't matter. The Premier League is continental anyway with the players, so refs won't make a difference apart from the fact that, you know, they might actually do their fucking jobs and not favour jingoism or favoritism.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 07:46:54 PM »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 06:09:28 PM
I can't get my head round either offside.  They keep saying Virgil was offside so it couldn't be a sending off (that's not true) .  He wasn't offside, for two reasons - 1) if you have to draw lines to see if part of a person is beyond another and are measuring millimetres he's not offside and 2) he wasn't offfuckingside!

Sorry, the weekend really annoyed me and I've now just spent an hour going in circles with hewlett packard customer support (oxymoron?) so am pissed off to the very back teeth.
The line they drew was from his forearm or elbow. That's handball if you score from either of those last time I checked. It's a load of fucking bollocks, and corrupt as fuck. They drew those lines because they just had to find an excuse to forfeit what happened after which was giving a pen and a red card. That's 2-0. Everton down to 10 men. Game over. Joint top of the league. They couldn't be having that nonsense.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 07:48:11 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Nah, no need to stoop that low. There's a perfectly good international break next month in which both us and the bitters have England and Brazil internationals. As much as it would be a real shame if some kind of accident happened, we've just seen with Ali that unfortunately a training injury is always a possibility.
Would not worry - everyone now finally knows how fucking shite Rexarms is, so all we have to do is wait to see him go full Joe Hart and get flayed by the press and ingerlund fans. He'll be in Championship obscurity soon enough without any need for retribution from us.
Online Theoldkopite

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 07:50:57 PM »
So how come MNF hasnt discussed the Derby incidents then? I know its been done to death over the last couple of days but Im surprised there hasnt been any analysis of the Pickford and Mané situations. Dont want to sound like a conspiracy theorist but you (well me) wonder if someone up above has decided to draw a line under it.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 08:00:06 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 07:50:57 PM
So how come MNF hasnt discussed the Derby incidents then? I know its been done to death over the last couple of days but Im surprised there hasnt been any analysis of the Pickford and Mané situations. Dont want to sound like a conspiracy theorist but you (well me) wonder if someone up above has decided to draw a line under it.
Would that be a slightly off-perpendicular dotted line? :P

Never watch that utter shite for obvious reasons, but I believe a more accurate metaphor is sweeping it under the carpet.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 08:02:58 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:42:41 PM
The fact is the English refs are the worst  in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance

I've said this in the VAR thread, I've been watching RL since the mid 80's and used to go and watch Wigan home and away, so saw the introduction of the video referee in the grounds via Sky. Having seen how much it helped the officials I though VAR would be great for football, so was all for it.

Sadly, our incompetent officials have done their level best to fuck it up, probably because they know they are shite at their jobs and believe VAR will highlight it.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 08:10:42 PM »
Seriously, I worry for all of football and its fans if that kind of 'offside' decision is allowed to stand. I have  never doubted the game as much as this in my life.
Online TALBERT

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 08:24:44 PM »
Has an OFFICIAL line from the Premier League been given yet for?:

Mane Offside

Virgil Offside

Pickford assault

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGVYHpsTbQQ      This is a good watch particularly as Keys and Gray weren't hushed like the MOTD guys
Offline Dave D

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 08:42:08 PM »
Have they provided evidence that VAR reviewed the Pickford assault yet? I mean they cant seriously expect us to believe Coote, a man with zero credibility, can they? Just take his word for it.

Virgil was onside, Mane was onside. Theres a massive push by some to muddy the waters on that, I hope theyre being paid well for their efforts.

Online Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 08:50:59 PM »
I want a clear, official explanation of Mane's offside. Anyone heard/seen anything?
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 08:54:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:42:41 PM
The fact is the English refs are the worst  in any of the top leagues. Its not so much VAR but the people using it who are absolute clueless idiots. There have been minimal controversies in Germany and Italy for instance

Let's not forget the fucking arrogance of them refusing to use their monitors last season. Unfathomable ineptitude
Online markedasred

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 08:59:19 PM »
I suspect all talk in certain circles is cut off until an official response is delivered to the two questions the club has sent to the league officials. The league will be thinking to themselves "who is it cheapest to throw under a bus?". If they manage to piss the club off sufficiently, they might swerve more towards the super league after all. The first of those is a sensible speculation, the second is wilder, but not unreasonable.
