Aside from the shocking refereeing, I think we could have played better.
I really thought we were very slow in the second half up to around the 75th minute. I think were lacked intensity and weren't winning any second balls in a similar way as we did against Villa. At one point I was commenting on it and you could see Klopp screaming second ball.
I only think this changed when Everton took Doucoure and Gomes off and ruined their midfield balance. I think Salah's goal was against the run of play.
Thiago for me was the only one winning balls and making challenges.
Of all the analysis of the game (and there has been very little) that is without doubt the worst.
Look at Fabinho's challenges, he won nearly all of them. Gomes got his arse handed to him and he was probably in a daze when he went off and Allan reverted to just kicking people. There is a reason Gomes and Dacoure went off, they wouldn't have if they were dominating it.
Everton started the second half well but from about 60, we took complete control.
We won more challenges, took more shots, were in their half and final third more, had more possession and created more clear cut chances and were ahead in xG. We dominated that game and should have won.
Their midfield got their arses handed to them, which is why they bypassed it and went straight to Calvert-Lewin.