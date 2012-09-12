« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 47761 times)

Offline redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:15:29 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.

Agreed. However when the latter is lying on the floor for minutes pretending he is injured its difficult to get at him.
Richarlison behaves like a spoilt brat every time he steps on the pitch. Sour, surly and a danger to any player he takes a dislike to. Found his true home with his current club.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 03:16:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:13:59 PM
Did Mrs. Appalled give you a yellow card for taking your shirt off?

The fact my girlfriend was out the house both during the initial celebration and the subsequent fewm at the decision is about the only positive I can take from that incident.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,219
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19’ Mo 71’ Calvert ‘80
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 03:20:39 PM »
Obviously people are upset at the Van Dijk incident but I am majorly ready for this mad season. It needed something to brighten up the dull nature of the games due to no crowd and if its going to be mad with lots of goals then I cannot wait.

Also people need to remember that what we saw on Saturday was one of the finest midfield performances from Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago that I have ever seen watching Liverpool. Gerrard, Mascherano and Alonso were a great midfield but I don't think the latter two are as good as Thiago and Fabinho in particular. I cannot wait to see more of us as a attacking unit because combine them, Trent who will start to have more influence in the games and Salah, Robertson and Mane who are more than up for it thus far and I think we will be handing out quite a number of beatings.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 03:20:57 PM »
I wonder about the scope of legal action against Everton/Pickford. There is a precedent from a  young Man U player whos career was ended. I assume Van Dijks wages will be insured but I am sure that given he is an 80 million plus ( based on McGuire) player there has been a lot of money lost there.  I can see why the club would be reluctant but may make people(and donkeys like Pickford)  think twice before chopping down elite sportsmen. If I was Klopp I wouldnt risk such players in non premier league games such as FA cup. The players are not being protected.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 03:20:57 PM
I wonder about the scope of legal action against Everton/Pickford. There is a precedent from a  young Man U player whos career was ended. I assume Van Dijks wages will be insured but I am sure that given he is an 80 million plus ( based on McGuire) player there has been a lot of money lost there.  I can see why the club would be reluctant but may make people(and donkeys like Pickford)  think twice before chopping down elite sportsmen. If I was Klopp I wouldnt risk such players in non premier league games such as FA cup. The players are not being protected.

If youre basing it on Maguire hes a 200 million pound player.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
  • 19:06
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:16:13 PM
The fact my girlfriend was out the house both during the initial celebration and the subsequent fewm at the decision is about the only positive I can take from that incident.
Yes, no one wants their partner to see them reduced to a gibbering, blubbering wreck on the floor, do they.

 😄😂  😵😱  😭😥
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:28:03 PM »
If ever one game highlighted how VAR and referees have sucked the life out of the sport, then this was it. Find any reason they can not to give a red card for a fuckwit English keeper assaulting a top professional, whilst doling out pens elsewhere for the merest contact between defender and attacker; chalk off a perfectly valid goal from open-play, the very lifeblood of the game for the fans, after an interminable wait for VAR to find a line that doesn't exist, whilst awarding spot kicks for a slight brush of ball to arm. Game is a bogey unless something changes soon. How long will fans put up with this nonsense once let back into grounds?

My only interest in the sport now is LFC...can barely watch anything that doesn't involve the boys in red. I hope that Jurgen will have the boys swashbuckle their way through the rest of this tainted season and single-handedly save the game we love(d). Up the reds and feck everyone else!

 :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:32:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:27:53 PM
Yes, no one wants their partner to see them reduced to a gibbering, blubbering wreck on the floor, do they.

 😄😂  😵😱  😭😥

I think it was more of some screaming you fucking c*nt at the tv screen.

Last time I was that annoyed at a decision in football was the last time Cootes fucked us over at Old Trafford.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 03:45:58 PM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 03:15:29 PM
Agreed. However when the latter is lying on the floor for minutes pretending he is injured its difficult to get at him.
Richarlison behaves like a spoilt brat every time he steps on the pitch. Sour, surly and a danger to any player he takes a dislike to. Found his true home with his current club.

Im not saying this because of who he plays for but he and Bernardo Silva are by far the most snidey players around. They are in the same category as El Hadji Diouf. They bring nothing to the game.

Richarlison is just about the worst player I have seen.

Oh and Im now going to add James to that list. I hadnt seen much of him but I really cannot stand the card waving prick.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,620
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:45:58 PM
Im not saying this because of who he plays for but he and Bernardo Silva are by far the most snidey players around. They are in the same category as El Hadji Diouf. They bring nothing to the game.

Richarlison is just about the worst player I have seen.

Oh and Im now going to add James to that list. I hadnt seen much of him but I really cannot stand the card waving prick.

And Lamella.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 03:51:13 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:22:19 PM
If youre basing it on Maguire hes a 200 million pound player.

Is that what Maguire's bail is set at?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:31 PM by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 03:54:04 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:40 PM
This thread is turning into GoT or Blue Loon with some of the lashing around.
This is an exceptional circumstance and fans have every right to be angry.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:57:02 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.
Agree with you , I think if they lost the plot on Pickford , Oliver would have went to his pocket .
Logged

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 04:01:40 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.
I agree. Im extremely disappointed Pickford , and the referee, werent surround by fuming Liverpool players.
Weve been right royally fucked over by the officials and theyve closed ranks to cover their own arses.
We can only use it to fuel our desire to fuck them over by winning the title again this season.
We can also only hope that Karma catches up with the blue thug and the VAR, David c*nt
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,329
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 04:01:50 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:13:59 PM
Did Mrs. Appalled give you a yellow card for taking your shirt off?

Its actually an instant dismissal....but she was at work so didnt see it. And VAR didnt deem it serious enough, which is laughable.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,620
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 04:03:42 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:54:04 PM
This is an exceptional circumstance and fans have every right to be angry.

Angry, yes. Juvenile levels of petulance?

Leave that to the other nutters.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
  • 19:06
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 04:06:24 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:50 PM
Its actually an instant dismissal....but she was at work so didnt see it. And VAR didnt deem it serious enough, which is laughable.
Another shocking decision by VAR then, eh.  ::) 
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Danny Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 04:06:56 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.

Because then we'd have been down to 10 men.

Plenty of other times we've all been delighted to see the balls this team has grown - think Robbo in Qatar for example. Hendo never one to shy away from a confrontation (Diego Costa).
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,260
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 04:09:13 PM »
I'm sure one of our players will see Pickford out in the area soon enough.  Nothing a quick one-two combo to the face won't sort out.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:09:13 PM
I'm sure one of our players will see Pickford out in the area soon enough.  Nothing a quick one-two combo to the face won't sort out.

Nah, no need to stoop that low. There's a perfectly good international break next month in which both us and the bitters have England and Brazil internationals. As much as it would be a real shame if some kind of accident happened, we've just seen with Ali that unfortunately a training injury is always a possibility.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 04:19:39 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Nah, no need to stoop that low. There's a perfectly good international break next month in which both us and the bitters have England and Brazil internationals. As much as it would be a real shame if some kind of accident happened, we've just seen with Ali that unfortunately a training injury is always a possibility.
What I absolutely do not want to see is any pictures of our players laughing and joking with that blue twat during England training!
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 04:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:36 PM
Except this isnt what happened.

He cant be retrospectively punished because they DID look at it and decided it wasnt deserving of a red card.

And also, strangely, decided it wasnt worth the ref having a look not he pitchside monitors which is meant to be the norm these days.
The strange thing is I thought they said they didnt review it as a red on Saturday and then changed their story to say they did, which means they cant do anything about it now. Meanwhile, Virgil is fucked.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 04:31:14 PM »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 04:05:55 PM
Loads of their players laughing about it on that post, as well.

Is it still on Twitter?
Are our players allowed to post shite on Twitter.
Btw, dont go near Twitter........its full of idiots.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 04:32:13 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:43:08 AM
Classy.   ::)




Isnt taking the card out of the refs hand like that dissent?  Players have seen red themselves on the continent for doing stuff like that. 

It wasnt really the time for that sort of thing either was it? Not when someones lying on the floor potentially seriously injured.  Fortunately Thiago wasnt badly injured, but Digne didnt know that when he was doing his epic bantz...megalolz act. Was he larking about with Martin Atkinson and running off giggling with his red card when Andre Gomes was lying on the floor injured that time? Twat.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:27 PM by Kekule »
Logged

Offline christofu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 04:34:00 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:20:39 PM

Also people need to remember that what we saw on Saturday was one of the finest midfield performances from Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago that I have ever seen watching Liverpool. Gerrard, Mascherano and Alonso were a great midfield but I don't think the latter two are as good as Thiago and Fabinho in particular. I cannot wait to see more of us as a attacking unit because combine them, Trent who will start to have more influence in the games and Salah, Robertson and Mane who are more than up for it thus far and I think we will be handing out quite a number of beatings.

It was a delight to watch on both sides of the ball. More of that please  :D
Logged

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 05:00:38 PM »
If anything, this game will create a massive siege mentality for the squad.

We've been coasting a little bit, but now we'll be angry. Once Alisson is back we are going to blow teams away.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 05:15:03 PM »
Aside from the shocking refereeing, I think we could have played better.

I really thought we were very slow in the second half up to around the 75th minute. I think were lacked intensity and weren't winning any second balls in a similar way as we did against Villa. At one point I was commenting on it and you could see Klopp screaming second ball.

I only think this changed when Everton took Doucoure and Gomes off and ruined their midfield balance. I think Salah's goal was against the run of play.

Thiago for me was the only one winning balls and making challenges.

Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 05:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 01:36:35 PM
I think PGMOL can do themselves a big favour in just releasing the screen shot and the lines they have that show Mane as offside...but i'm pretty sure they wont and i suspect we know why

Absolutely. This could be very easily put to bed. . . . . .or not!
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,219
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19’ Mo 71’ Calvert ‘80
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 05:18:12 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:15:03 PM
Aside from the shocking refereeing, I think we could have played better.

I really thought we were very slow in the second half up to around the 75th minute. I think were lacked intensity and weren't winning any second balls in a similar way as we did against Villa. At one point I was commenting on it and you could see Klopp screaming second ball.

I only think this changed when Everton took Doucoure and Gomes off and ruined their midfield balance. I think Salah's goal was against the run of play.

Thiago for me was the only one winning balls and making challenges.



Of all the analysis of the game (and there has been very little) that is without doubt the worst.

Look at Fabinho's challenges, he won nearly all of them. Gomes got his arse handed to him and he was probably in a daze when he went off and Allan reverted to just kicking people. There is a reason Gomes and Dacoure went off, they wouldn't have if they were dominating it.

Everton started the second half well but from about 60, we took complete control.

We won more challenges, took more shots, were in their half and final third more, had more possession and created more clear cut chances and were ahead in xG. We dominated that game and should have won.

Their midfield got their arses handed to them, which is why they bypassed it and went straight to Calvert-Lewin.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:55 PM by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online U13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 05:21:14 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 02:06:38 PM
He also had an absolutely horror challenge on Alli a couple of years back.

Yeah and they all carry the same hallmarks:

- both feet at shin to knee height
- a scissor action to trap the opposition player's leg
- players at risk of serious injury

This notion being bandied around that the challenge on VVD was a freak accident is driving me nuts, he's made that type of challenge repeatedly and it was only a matter of time until he seriously injured someone.
Logged

Online Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 05:28:45 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.

If I was a Liverpool player, Id genuinely have to volley that c*nt Pickford in the face the next time I was away with him for England.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 05:31:13 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:55:21 PM
Still no apology from either Pickford or Coote then.

To offer Pickford a crumb, he did actually ask Virgil if he was OK and asked for the physio after he assaulted him. I think the Pickford stuff is going a bit too far.

He's a shit keeper who gets too excited and has a history of hurting people via over exuberance. I don't think he's actually properly malicious.

The best thing for him would have to actually been sent off a the time, which he absolutely should have been.

Can totally understand why he's public enemy #1, but it was poor play and carelessness. He needs to calm the fuck down. Then again, why would he, he never gets punished!
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 05:33:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:18:12 PM
Of all the analysis of the game (and there has been very little) that is without doubt the worst.

Look at Fabinho's challenges, he won nearly all of them. Gomes got his arse handed to him and he was probably in a daze when he went off and Allan reverted to just kicking people. There is a reason Gomes and Dacoure went off, they wouldn't have if they were dominating it.

Everton started the second half well but from about 60, we took complete control.

We won more challenges, took more shots, were in their half and final third more, had more possession and created more clear cut chances and were ahead in xG. We dominated that game and should have won.

Their midfield got their arses handed to them, which is why they bypassed it and went straight to Calvert-Lewin.
Possibly it is. But I didn't say we were outcompeted for the whole game. Just the spell before Salah scored in the second half.

I think that probably was because they bypassed our midfield and if you look they won a lot more of the ariel duals. I think we struggled to get a grip of the game when they were doing that. I also think a lot of it may be due to the fact we weren't playing the balls back to Adrian as much and ,when we did, Adrian obviously goes long more than Allison.

Obviously overall we deserved to win and had the better chances but it was far from a complete performance.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 05:35:55 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:09:13 PM
I'm sure one of our players will see Pickford out in the area soon enough.  Nothing a quick one-two combo to the face won't sort out.

Suspect karma will do it's job. He won't be in goal for Everton for long. Joe Hart-esque career awaits him.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 05:46:04 PM »
Quote from: U13 on Today at 05:21:14 PM
Yeah and they all carry the same hallmarks:

- both feet at shin to knee height
- a scissor action to trap the opposition player's leg
- players at risk of serious injury

This notion being bandied around that the challenge on VVD was a freak accident is driving me nuts, he's made that type of challenge repeatedly and it was only a matter of time until he seriously injured someone.

And he will do it again.  And its entirely possible that it will be on one of Englands great hopes just before the Euros or the World Cup.  And then all of a sudden it wont be quite so amusing, it wont just be a handful of fans pointing out how hes done similar several times before, and theyll all be whining and asking why nothing had been done about it.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 05:48:32 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:35:55 PM
Suspect karma will do it's job. He won't be in goal for Everton for long. Joe Hart-esque career awaits him.

Joe Hart is 33 and still manages to find a place on the bench at a Top 6 club. With a bit of luck, Pickford will be 3rd choice at a League 2 team before he's 28.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 05:51:49 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:48:32 PM
Joe Hart is 33 and still manages to find a place on the bench at a Top 6 club. With a bit of luck, Pickford will be 3rd choice at a League 2 team before he's 28.

Becoming a journeyman in your prime after being #1 for the champions is hardly a good look! But I take you point.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 05:52:30 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:13:59 PM
Did Mrs. Appalled give you a yellow card for taking your shirt off?
Think you're making one major assumption there...  ;)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 05:54:29 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:31:13 PM
To offer Pickford a crumb, he did actually ask Virgil if he was OK and asked for the physio after he assaulted him. I think the Pickford stuff is going a bit too far.

He's a shit keeper who gets too excited and has a history of hurting people via over exuberance. I don't think he's actually properly malicious.

The best thing for him would have to actually been sent off a the time, which he absolutely should have been.

Can totally understand why he's public enemy #1, but it was poor play and carelessness. He needs to calm the fuck down. Then again, why would he, he never gets punished!

No he didnt deliberately try to injure Virgil. Ive had two bad tackles made on me and both times you know they were deliberate. The person is still full of anger and says something to you as if it is your fault or runs away smirking.

Pickford tends to spread his feet when tackling which is poor technique, he is trying to maximise the chances of getting the ball. However when it goes wrong you slide past or over the ball and your full weight goes onto the other players standing leg.


You can see here what will happen as soon as Pickford misses the ball.



Logged
#JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 