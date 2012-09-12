Obviously people are upset at the Van Dijk incident but I am majorly ready for this mad season. It needed something to brighten up the dull nature of the games due to no crowd and if its going to be mad with lots of goals then I cannot wait.



Also people need to remember that what we saw on Saturday was one of the finest midfield performances from Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago that I have ever seen watching Liverpool. Gerrard, Mascherano and Alonso were a great midfield but I don't think the latter two are as good as Thiago and Fabinho in particular. I cannot wait to see more of us as a attacking unit because combine them, Trent who will start to have more influence in the games and Salah, Robertson and Mane who are more than up for it thus far and I think we will be handing out quite a number of beatings.