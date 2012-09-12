« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 47016 times)

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:15:29 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.

Agreed. However when the latter is lying on the floor for minutes pretending he is injured its difficult to get at him.
Richarlison behaves like a spoilt brat every time he steps on the pitch. Sour, surly and a danger to any player he takes a dislike to. Found his true home with his current club.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 03:16:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:13:59 PM
Did Mrs. Appalled give you a yellow card for taking your shirt off?

The fact my girlfriend was out the house both during the initial celebration and the subsequent fewm at the decision is about the only positive I can take from that incident.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19’ Mo 71’ Calvert ‘80
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 03:20:39 PM »
Obviously people are upset at the Van Dijk incident but I am majorly ready for this mad season. It needed something to brighten up the dull nature of the games due to no crowd and if its going to be mad with lots of goals then I cannot wait.

Also people need to remember that what we saw on Saturday was one of the finest midfield performances from Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago that I have ever seen watching Liverpool. Gerrard, Mascherano and Alonso were a great midfield but I don't think the latter two are as good as Thiago and Fabinho in particular. I cannot wait to see more of us as a attacking unit because combine them, Trent who will start to have more influence in the games and Salah, Robertson and Mane who are more than up for it thus far and I think we will be handing out quite a number of beatings.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 03:20:57 PM »
I wonder about the scope of legal action against Everton/Pickford. There is a precedent from a  young Man U player whos career was ended. I assume Van Dijks wages will be insured but I am sure that given he is an 80 million plus ( based on McGuire) player there has been a lot of money lost there.  I can see why the club would be reluctant but may make people(and donkeys like Pickford)  think twice before chopping down elite sportsmen. If I was Klopp I wouldnt risk such players in non premier league games such as FA cup. The players are not being protected.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 03:20:57 PM
I wonder about the scope of legal action against Everton/Pickford. There is a precedent from a  young Man U player whos career was ended. I assume Van Dijks wages will be insured but I am sure that given he is an 80 million plus ( based on McGuire) player there has been a lot of money lost there.  I can see why the club would be reluctant but may make people(and donkeys like Pickford)  think twice before chopping down elite sportsmen. If I was Klopp I wouldnt risk such players in non premier league games such as FA cup. The players are not being protected.

If youre basing it on Maguire hes a 200 million pound player.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:16:13 PM
The fact my girlfriend was out the house both during the initial celebration and the subsequent fewm at the decision is about the only positive I can take from that incident.
Yes, no one wants their partner to see them reduced to a gibbering, blubbering wreck on the floor, do they.

 😄😂  😵😱  😭😥
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:28:03 PM »
If ever one game highlighted how VAR and referees have sucked the life out of the sport, then this was it. Find any reason they can not to give a red card for a fuckwit English keeper assaulting a top professional, whilst doling out pens elsewhere for the merest contact between defender and attacker; chalk off a perfectly valid goal from open-play, the very lifeblood of the game for the fans, after an interminable wait for VAR to find a line that doesn't exist, whilst awarding spot kicks for a slight brush of ball to arm. Game is a bogey unless something changes soon. How long will fans put up with this nonsense once let back into grounds?

My only interest in the sport now is LFC...can barely watch anything that doesn't involve the boys in red. I hope that Jurgen will have the boys swashbuckle their way through the rest of this tainted season and single-handedly save the game we love(d). Up the reds and feck everyone else!

 :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:32:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:27:53 PM
Yes, no one wants their partner to see them reduced to a gibbering, blubbering wreck on the floor, do they.

 😄😂  😵😱  😭😥

I think it was more of some screaming you fucking c*nt at the tv screen.

Last time I was that annoyed at a decision in football was the last time Cootes fucked us over at Old Trafford.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 03:45:58 PM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 03:15:29 PM
Agreed. However when the latter is lying on the floor for minutes pretending he is injured its difficult to get at him.
Richarlison behaves like a spoilt brat every time he steps on the pitch. Sour, surly and a danger to any player he takes a dislike to. Found his true home with his current club.

Im not saying this because of who he plays for but he and Bernardo Silva are by far the most snidey players around. They are in the same category as El Hadji Diouf. They bring nothing to the game.

Richarlison is just about the worst player I have seen.

Oh and Im now going to add James to that list. I hadnt seen much of him but I really cannot stand the card waving prick.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:45:58 PM
Im not saying this because of who he plays for but he and Bernardo Silva are by far the most snidey players around. They are in the same category as El Hadji Diouf. They bring nothing to the game.

Richarlison is just about the worst player I have seen.

Oh and Im now going to add James to that list. I hadnt seen much of him but I really cannot stand the card waving prick.

And Lamella.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 03:51:13 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:22:19 PM
If youre basing it on Maguire hes a 200 million pound player.

Is that what Maguire's bail is set at?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 03:54:04 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:40 PM
This thread is turning into GoT or Blue Loon with some of the lashing around.
This is an exceptional circumstance and fans have every right to be angry.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:57:02 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.
Agree with you , I think if they lost the plot on Pickford , Oliver would have went to his pocket .
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 04:01:40 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.
I agree. Im extremely disappointed Pickford , and the referee, werent surround by fuming Liverpool players.
Weve been right royally fucked over by the officials and theyve closed ranks to cover their own arses.
We can only use it to fuel our desire to fuck them over by winning the title again this season.
We can also only hope that Karma catches up with the blue thug and the VAR, David c*nt
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 04:01:50 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:13:59 PM
Did Mrs. Appalled give you a yellow card for taking your shirt off?

Its actually an instant dismissal....but she was at work so didnt see it. And VAR didnt deem it serious enough, which is laughable.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 04:03:42 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:54:04 PM
This is an exceptional circumstance and fans have every right to be angry.

Angry, yes. Juvenile levels of petulance?

Leave that to the other nutters.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 04:05:55 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:43:08 AM
Classy.   ::)





Loads of their players laughing about it on that post, as well.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 04:06:24 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:50 PM
Its actually an instant dismissal....but she was at work so didnt see it. And VAR didnt deem it serious enough, which is laughable.
Another shocking decision by VAR then, eh.  ::) 
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 04:06:56 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:23 PM
Only one negative i can say about this side really we're really too nice. How any of them didn't attack Pickford or Richarlison after that I'll never know.

Because then we'd have been down to 10 men.

Plenty of other times we've all been delighted to see the balls this team has grown - think Robbo in Qatar for example. Hendo never one to shy away from a confrontation (Diego Costa).
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 04:09:13 PM »
I'm sure one of our players will see Pickford out in the area soon enough.  Nothing a quick one-two combo to the face won't sort out.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:09:13 PM
I'm sure one of our players will see Pickford out in the area soon enough.  Nothing a quick one-two combo to the face won't sort out.

Nah, no need to stoop that low. There's a perfectly good international break next month in which both us and the bitters have England and Brazil internationals. As much as it would be a real shame if some kind of accident happened, we've just seen with Ali that unfortunately a training injury is always a possibility.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 04:19:39 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Nah, no need to stoop that low. There's a perfectly good international break next month in which both us and the bitters have England and Brazil internationals. As much as it would be a real shame if some kind of accident happened, we've just seen with Ali that unfortunately a training injury is always a possibility.
What I absolutely do not want to see is any pictures of our players laughing and joking with that blue twat during England training!
