And thus the farce is complete. Instead of slightly mitigating the fuckups by doing the right thing, they choose to just compound the idiocy. The game is truly governed by self-serving muppets.
At least it leaves them with a question to answer in how come he wasn't sent off if the ref/VAR indeed did see it. Not that I'm expecting any.
Yep they just keep doubling down. Got to protect the lads at all costs. Even if it mean not protecting players in the process. Best CB in world out for the season, but there was nothing wrong. Really?
I've been pretty close to being done for a while now, but I think this is probably it.
If the injury was a one off, we could all probably come to terms with it and however hard, write it off as one of those things, but this has been brewing for years.
Pickford has been a loose cannon for years. He has a history of erratic behaviour and dangerous challenges.
Everton's approach to Derbies has been there for all to see for years. Leg breakers all over the shop, but indulged, excuses made.
It's almost like someone has wound them up "do one of them and you'll be a hero round year for life" Why else do you see badge kissing after being sent off. Why else do you see fist bumps when yet another reckless challenge has gone in.
Perhaps the only thing that will help is hearing that Liverpool actually start to grow a backbone and take some kind of action against PGMOL and Everton. It doesn't have to be high profile,the opposite in fact. I'd just feel better if I knew we were actually doing something for a change.