Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,944
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 08:28:00 AM »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 08:11:30 AM
And thus the farce is complete. Instead of slightly mitigating the fuckups by doing the right thing, they choose to just compound the idiocy. The game is truly governed by self-serving muppets.
At least it leaves them with a question to answer in how come he wasn't sent off if the ref/VAR indeed did see it. Not that I'm expecting any.

They have answered it there - they didnt deem it a red card.

Coote is reffing the Leeds match tonight so all is forgotten.
Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 08:29:02 AM »
That offside decision was farcical. It's just not offside, at all. Not to the naked eye. It's reaching the point where I have to wonder if this is still sport anymore, feels more like 'entertainment' with added drama from some bloke sat off site in a caravan making controversial judgements for pundits to debate. Might have to swerve the match for a while.
Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 772
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 08:33:32 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:28:00 AM
They have answered it there - they didnt deem it a red card.

Coote is reffing the Leeds match tonight so all is forgotten.
With Oliver on VAR, it seems. The Wolves supporters aren't exactly thrilled, especially after Saturdays showing
Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 08:36:20 AM »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 08:11:30 AM
And thus the farce is complete. Instead of slightly mitigating the fuckups by doing the right thing, they choose to just compound the idiocy. The game is truly governed by self-serving muppets.
At least it leaves them with a question to answer in how come he wasn't sent off if the ref/VAR indeed did see it. Not that I'm expecting any.
Same as when he missed the obvious sending off for Lo Celso when he was VAR for Chelsea/Spurs,human error...
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,944
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 08:36:27 AM »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 08:33:32 AM
With Oliver on VAR, it seems. The Wolves supporters aren't exactly thrilled, especially after Saturdays showing

Theres no accountability.

We have to accept whats happened.
Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 08:58:39 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:27 AM
Theres no accountability.

We have to accept whats happened.

Well nothing will change if no-one holds the incompetent to account. Surely the money the PL generates is far too important to allow a band of third-rate refs to endanger? LFC should always take on the difficult challenges and no-one can argue the refs case in this instance. Hate to say it, but English football is starting to resemble the corrupt farce north of the border that ruined the sport there. We must ensure that doesn't happen to the game in England.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 08:59:09 AM »
What I do not understand about this is that Cootes at no point has to come out and explain his decisions.

Back in the days prior to VAR, I could to an extent understand the lack of accountability as at times it is exceptionally difficult for a referee at ground level to see every incident in a game being played by elite athletes and therefore perhaps unfair to hold them to account for everything which theyve gotten incorrect or missed. However, were now at a point where there is an official with the benefit of th same footage that were watching, with pretty much unlimited time to view it and arrive at the correct conclusion. It should therefore not be an issue for any official to explain their workings at arriving at any given decision, it should actually be something which any club have the right to request in the aftermath of a match as presumably the referee has based his decision on the clear application of the laws of the game.

According to Dayle Johnson, Mane is deemed offside because the upper part of Manes arm is now deemed to be a part of the body which you can score with and therefore is valid for offside. According to Johnson, the tech tells Cootes hes offside and his hands are tied from that point. If thats the case then fair enough, I mean, its fucking ridiculous but I cant blame Cootes if hes being told to do something by the tech, no matter how ludicrous the outcome.

But if true that Cootes has reviewed that Pickford challenge and deemed it not worthy of a red then we are well within our rights to demand a clear explanation as to how hes come to that conclusion. Its as clear a red card as youre likely to see. The end result being that Everton have gained a clear advantage from foul play in that theyve injured our best centre half and we then have to play 90 minutes without him(in addition to the rest of the season, of course.) At least if Pickford gets sent off wed likely be talking about 3 points and the officials using the technology sensibly snd correctly, all of the discontent can then be directed where it should be which as at the player who made the dangerous tackle.

An absolute sham.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 09:00:51 AM »
I just can't get my head around Mane's "offside"
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 09:12:01 AM »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 08:11:30 AM
And thus the farce is complete. Instead of slightly mitigating the fuckups by doing the right thing, they choose to just compound the idiocy. The game is truly governed by self-serving muppets.
At least it leaves them with a question to answer in how come he wasn't sent off if the ref/VAR indeed did see it. Not that I'm expecting any.
Yep they just keep doubling down. Got to protect the lads at all costs. Even if it mean not protecting players in the process. Best CB in world out for the season, but there was nothing wrong. Really?

I've been pretty close to being done for a while now, but I think this is probably it.

If the injury was a one off, we could all probably come to terms with it and however hard, write it off as one of those things, but this has been brewing for years.

Pickford has been a loose cannon for years. He has a history of erratic behaviour and dangerous challenges.

Everton's approach to Derbies has been there for all to see for years. Leg breakers all over the shop, but indulged, excuses made.

It's almost like someone has wound them up "do one of them and you'll be a hero round year for life" Why else do you see badge kissing after being sent off. Why else do you see fist bumps when yet another reckless challenge has gone in.

Perhaps the only thing that will help is hearing that Liverpool actually start to grow a backbone and take some kind of action against PGMOL and Everton. It doesn't have to be high profile,the opposite in fact. I'd just feel better if I knew we were actually doing something for a change.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,635
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 09:14:03 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:00:13 AM
No punishment for Pickford

Despite widespread criticism over the lack of punishment for Jordan Pickfords challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturdays Merseyside derby, the Everton goalkeeper will not face any disciplinary action.

The FAs policy is to issue retrospective punishment only for red-card offences that are not seen by match officials at the time, including the VAR.

Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for Pickfords tackle on Van Dijk because the Dutch defender was adjudged to be in an offside position. As reported by The Athletic on Saturday, VAR reviewed the incident but did not deem it worthy of a red card.

https://theathletic.com/2144087/2020/10/19/ings-contract-pickford-van-dijk-rodon-bale/

Fucking circus
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 09:14:18 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:09 AM

According to Dayle Johnson, Mane is deemed offside because the upper part of Manes arm is now deemed to be a part of the body which you can score with and therefore is valid for offside. According to Johnson, the tech tells Cootes hes offside and his hands are tied from that point. If thats the case then fair enough, I mean, its fucking ridiculous but I cant blame Cootes if hes being told to do something by the tech, no matter how ludicrous the outcome.


Who is this person and how does he know more about a new rule than our own club?
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 09:16:59 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:14:18 AM
Who is this person and how does he know more about a new rule than our own club?

Dale Johnson - ESPN. Knows fuck all to be honest.

Saw two tweets from him during the match - first saying wouldn't have been a red card as it was offside - 10 mins later he's changed his mind and saying it would have been a red. Complete chancer who pisses first then sees which way the wind is blowing.
Offline Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 09:18:06 AM »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:00:01 AM
Are we expecting a response to our questions about how this game was officiated? I'd love to hear the justification for those decisions. If there's been a change in the offside rule the clubs need to be notified, otherwise they'll have to come out and admit Coote fucked up and issue appropriate consequences. For all the good it'll do us.

This is the issue. It'll be "oh well, that's football".

The question is - is the unfortunate event that a referee made a mistake of judgement using a computer any easier to take than a linesman failing to spot an offside alone? That would not have been given as offside by the naked eye.

Either with or without VAR, one team is on the receiving end of the officials decision. What is the actual credible benefit of overanalysing a decision if you still end up getting it wrong?

Poor refereeing calls were widely accepted as being "part of football", albeit a frustrating one, but still part of the game nonetheless. VAR should be quick, effective and faultless for it to be credible, otherwise it offers zero advantage. We might as well just go back to the days where a lino might see an offside, might not, but you just have to get on with it.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,594
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 09:20:45 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:05:32 AM
Hardly for me to care about your and others' football viewing intentions but some of you need to wake up. I absolutely hate this fan-less football situation we are in but there is one thing which makes me keep watching is that we have one of the, if not the best teams in world football which has won a league and Champions league over the past two seasons with some of the best performances I have seen and we will see ever in our lifetimes at Anfield.

Saturday was bit shit but what I saw was the team that is winning this league again. Its your fault if you decide to switch off and miss what is to come.

Maybe so. I see it as just another thing 2020 has ruined. It was the point of absolute saturation with 'taking my medicine' from assholes nobody holds to account. We might win the thing, we might not. I'll follow the scores and obviously wish us all the best. Personally though, I have to get off this hamster wheel because I can't take it any longer and most of all I can't invest another ounce of my mental health in this.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 09:20:47 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:14:18 AM
Who is this person and how does he know more about a new rule than our own club?

ESPN journalist.

Im not saying hes correct Im just saying if hes correct, no matter how ludicrous the law is, at least it is following a law of sorts.

For what its worth I absolutely hate this rule of people being offside by microscopic amounts, its fucking stupid and a far bigger issue than the handball rule that everyone seems to be fuming about. I dont get a world where everyone is spitting blood over Spurs having a penalty given against them when the defenders arm is clearly waving around in the air but having no issue with a perfectly good winning goal being disallowed because of some arbitary definition of offside. Its absolutely fucking ridiculous snd seriously needs review because its absolutely murdering the game.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 09:22:00 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:05:32 AM
Hardly for me to care about your and others' football viewing intentions but some of you need to wake up. I absolutely hate this fan-less football situation we are in but there is one thing which makes me keep watching is that we have one of the, if not the best teams in world football which has won a league and Champions league over the past two seasons with some of the best performances I have seen and we will see ever in our lifetimes at Anfield.

Saturday was bit shit but what I saw was the team that is winning this league again. Its your fault if you decide to switch off and miss what is to come.

Thankfully the players will no doubt feel the same way as you. They could have given up after Villa but came out against Everton like Champions.

VVD will be a huge loss but I'm sure the team will continue to play great football and challenge for the League and CL.

Looking forward to Ajax now.
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 09:24:10 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 09:16:59 AM
Dale Johnson - ESPN. Knows fuck all to be honest.

Saw two tweets from him during the match - first saying wouldn't have been a red card as it was offside - 10 mins later he's changed his mind and saying it would have been a red. Complete chancer who pisses first then sees which way the wind is blowing.

Has anybody pointed out to him that the offside rule and handball rule are completely different. The offside rule hasn't changed, your shoulder can be offside as per last season, but this is not what was used in our game. The handball "end of the sleeve" (which is wrong anyway) rule was used.

I'm looking at his tweets. Holy fuck, is this where all this bollocks about upper arm being offside started? It came from this c*nt? Fuck. At least we know now.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:31:30 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:24:10 AM
Has anybody pointed out to him that the offside rule and handball rule are completely different. The offside rule hasn't changed, your shoulder can be offside as per last season, but this is not what was used in our game. The handball "end of the sleeve" (which is wrong anyway) rule was used.

I'm looking at his tweets. Holy fuck, is this where all this bollocks about upper arm being offside started? It came from this c*nt? Fuck. At least we know now.

Isnt that what hes saying in his Tweets?

His point is that the upper arm can now be used to score a goal as a result of the change in handball rule and can therefore be offside when previously (last season) it wouldnt have been.

Hes supposedly doing a thread on it today so Ill be interested to see if this is indeed now the law of the game as if it is its just another ridiculous rule.
Offline irishmike639

  • Not good enough for RAWK - but we'd be lucky to get a kick in the teeth if we tried to sell him
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • There's always next year...
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 09:33:40 AM »
There was a 50/50 challenge between Mane and Digne in the 2nd half where both had their legs raised, both looking at the ball and both clattered into each other with high feet, yet only 1 of them got booked. As a result of that I have raised the matter with the Kick It Out campaign as I think Michael Oliver needs to justify that the decisions he made on Saturday weren't due to a racist bias. This is not a frivolous action, racism should not be tolerated in any form and has no place in society, but I think Mr Oliver needs to justify that his decisions were not based on race or colour and so hiding behind the referee's privilege is not an option for him and he needs to explain his actions both on the Mane booking and the lack of action against Pickford (both incidents involved white against black, both times he found in favour of the white player).
Online ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • Hates Poodles
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 09:38:43 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:00:13 AM
No punishment for Pickford

Despite widespread criticism over the lack of punishment for Jordan Pickfords challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturdays Merseyside derby, the Everton goalkeeper will not face any disciplinary action.

The FAs policy is to issue retrospective punishment only for red-card offences that are not seen by match officials at the time, including the VAR.

Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for Pickfords tackle on Van Dijk because the Dutch defender was adjudged to be in an offside position. As reported by The Athletic on Saturday, VAR reviewed the incident but did not deem it worthy of a red card.

https://theathletic.com/2144087/2020/10/19/ings-contract-pickford-van-dijk-rodon-bale/

Eh, I thought they said on Saturday that VAR did not review the incident for a red card only penalty.  More fukin bullshit being spouted.
Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 09:39:10 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:00:13 AM
No punishment for Pickford

Despite widespread criticism over the lack of punishment for Jordan Pickfords challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturdays Merseyside derby, the Everton goalkeeper will not face any disciplinary action.

The FAs policy is to issue retrospective punishment only for red-card offences that are not seen by match officials at the time, including the VAR.

Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for Pickfords tackle on Van Dijk because the Dutch defender was adjudged to be in an offside position. As reported by The Athletic on Saturday, VAR reviewed the incident but did not deem it worthy of a red card.

https://theathletic.com/2144087/2020/10/19/ings-contract-pickford-van-dijk-rodon-bale/

In terms of what the rational punishment ought to be, intent is relevant, but not in a way which is favourable to Pickford.

If he intended to make the tackle, a the upper range of matches banned would be appropriate.

If he didn't intend to make the tackle, frankly he should never be allowed on a football pitch again. The tackle was so bad, so wild, so reckless, so stupid, that if he did that by accident (and it isn't the first time), it would be endangering himself and other professionals to be allowed to play football ever again.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,572
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 09:39:26 AM »
Quote from: irishmike639 on Today at 09:33:40 AM
There was a 50/50 challenge between Mane and Digne in the 2nd half where both had their legs raised, both looking at the ball and both clattered into each other with high feet, yet only 1 of them got booked. As a result of that I have raised the matter with the Kick It Out campaign as I think Michael Oliver needs to justify that the decisions he made on Saturday weren't due to a racist bias. This is not a frivolous action, racism should not be tolerated in any form and has no place in society, but I think Mr Oliver needs to justify that his decisions were not based on race or colour and so hiding behind the referee's privilege is not an option for him and he needs to explain his actions both on the Mane booking and the lack of action against Pickford (both incidents involved white against black, both times he found in favour of the white player).

Seriously?
Offline cashmere pringle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 09:43:49 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:09 AM
What I do not understand about this is that Cootes at no point has to come out and explain his decisions.

Back in the days prior to VAR, I could to an extent understand the lack of accountability as at times it is exceptionally difficult for a referee at ground level to see every incident in a game being played by elite athletes and therefore perhaps unfair to hold them to account for everything which theyve gotten incorrect or missed. However, were now at a point where there is an official with the benefit of th same footage that were watching, with pretty much unlimited time to view it and arrive at the correct conclusion. It should therefore not be an issue for any official to explain their workings at arriving at any given decision, it should actually be something which any club have the right to request in the aftermath of a match as presumably the referee has based his decision on the clear application of the laws of the game.

According to Dayle Johnson, Mane is deemed offside because the upper part of Manes arm is now deemed to be a part of the body which you can score with and therefore is valid for offside. According to Johnson, the tech tells Cootes hes offside and his hands are tied from that point. If thats the case then fair enough, I mean, its fucking ridiculous but I cant blame Cootes if hes being told to do something by the tech, no matter how ludicrous the outcome.

But if true that Cootes has reviewed that Pickford challenge and deemed it not worthy of a red then we are well within our rights to demand a clear explanation as to how hes come to that conclusion. Its as clear a red card as youre likely to see. The end result being that Everton have gained a clear advantage from foul play in that theyve injured our best centre half and we then have to play 90 minutes without him(in addition to the rest of the season, of course.) At least if Pickford gets sent off wed likely be talking about 3 points and the officials using the technology sensibly snd correctly, all of the discontent can then be directed where it should be which as at the player who made the dangerous tackle.

An absolute sham.

for the life of me i cant understand why they the microphone feed isn't broadcast like in other sports .. at least when they go to VAR if not for every decision.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 09:45:08 AM »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 09:43:49 AM
for the life of me i cant understand why they the microphone feed isn't broadcast like in other sports .. at least when they go to VAR if not for every decision.

Its because those naughty footballers use bad language that can be picked up and the commentators will have to spend the whole game apologising for anything that might have been picked up
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 09:53:27 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:20:47 AM
ESPN journalist.

Im not saying hes correct Im just saying if hes correct, no matter how ludicrous the law is, at least it is following a law of sorts.

For what its worth I absolutely hate this rule of people being offside by microscopic amounts, its fucking stupid and a far bigger issue than the handball rule that everyone seems to be fuming about. I dont get a world where everyone is spitting blood over Spurs having a penalty given against them when the defenders arm is clearly waving around in the air but having no issue with a perfectly good winning goal being disallowed because of some arbitary definition of offside. Its absolutely fucking ridiculous snd seriously needs review because its absolutely murdering the game.

I found this tweet from him. Along with this image which is being shared around the internet.

Quote
Virgil van Dijk offside by the new point of handball on the arm, rather than the armpit.

Last season, this would have been onside.

Note the red line doesn't go to the elbow. It carries through and that's the calculation point.






He's wrong. A hell of a gamble he's taking with his reputation here.

We're not getting the result overturned, but we can point out a massive fuck up by VAR on Saturday.

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 09:55:40 AM »
That dotted line isnt even straight is it?
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 09:56:22 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:53:27 AM
I found this tweet from him. Along with this image which is being shared around the internet.






He's wrong. A hell of a gamble he's taking with his reputation here.

We're not getting the result overturned, but we can point out a massive fuck up by VAR on Saturday.

How do you know thats wrong?

I genuinely dont know the answer, just assumed he would have at least researched it and fact checking it before postingv
Online welshred1976

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • make us dream
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:01:53 AM »
Quote from: irishmike639 on Today at 09:33:40 AM
There was a 50/50 challenge between Mane and Digne in the 2nd half where both had their legs raised, both looking at the ball and both clattered into each other with high feet, yet only 1 of them got booked. As a result of that I have raised the matter with the Kick It Out campaign as I think Michael Oliver needs to justify that the decisions he made on Saturday weren't due to a racist bias. This is not a frivolous action, racism should not be tolerated in any form and has no place in society, but I think Mr Oliver needs to justify that his decisions were not based on race or colour and so hiding behind the referee's privilege is not an option for him and he needs to explain his actions both on the Mane booking and the lack of action against Pickford (both incidents involved white against black, both times he found in favour of the white player).

Not sure if you're serious?
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,597
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 10:13:23 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:56:22 AM
How do you know thats wrong?

I genuinely dont know the answer, just assumed he would have at least researched it and fact checking it before postingv

Someone posted the official rule further up this thread (don't ask me where but sometime yesterday I think) - it's still the armpit for offside from memory.
Online JRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 10:18:48 AM »
Has anyone been on the blue twats site to see what theyre saying about it?
I cant as I dont think my stress levels could cope with it!
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 10:20:45 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:20:45 AM
Maybe so. I see it as just another thing 2020 has ruined. It was the point of absolute saturation with 'taking my medicine' from assholes nobody holds to account. We might win the thing, we might not. I'll follow the scores and obviously wish us all the best. Personally though, I have to get off this hamster wheel because I can't take it any longer and most of all I can't invest another ounce of my mental health in this.

This is the thing for me too.
