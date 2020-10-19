What I do not understand about this is that Cootes at no point has to come out and explain his decisions.



Back in the days prior to VAR, I could to an extent understand the lack of accountability as at times it is exceptionally difficult for a referee at ground level to see every incident in a game being played by elite athletes and therefore perhaps unfair to hold them to account for everything which theyve gotten incorrect or missed. However, were now at a point where there is an official with the benefit of th same footage that were watching, with pretty much unlimited time to view it and arrive at the correct conclusion. It should therefore not be an issue for any official to explain their workings at arriving at any given decision, it should actually be something which any club have the right to request in the aftermath of a match as presumably the referee has based his decision on the clear application of the laws of the game.



According to Dayle Johnson, Mane is deemed offside because the upper part of Manes arm is now deemed to be a part of the body which you can score with and therefore is valid for offside. According to Johnson, the tech tells Cootes hes offside and his hands are tied from that point. If thats the case then fair enough, I mean, its fucking ridiculous but I cant blame Cootes if hes being told to do something by the tech, no matter how ludicrous the outcome.



But if true that Cootes has reviewed that Pickford challenge and deemed it not worthy of a red then we are well within our rights to demand a clear explanation as to how hes come to that conclusion. Its as clear a red card as youre likely to see. The end result being that Everton have gained a clear advantage from foul play in that theyve injured our best centre half and we then have to play 90 minutes without him(in addition to the rest of the season, of course.) At least if Pickford gets sent off wed likely be talking about 3 points and the officials using the technology sensibly snd correctly, all of the discontent can then be directed where it should be which as at the player who made the dangerous tackle.



An absolute sham.