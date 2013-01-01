« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:02:34 PM
Jordan Pickford sweating over retrospective ban for Virgil van Dijk challenge

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickford-virgil-van-dijk-22865457?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
He should be made to be their keeper for the next 3 seasons.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:02:34 PM
Jordan Pickford sweating over retrospective ban for Virgil van Dijk challenge

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickford-virgil-van-dijk-22865457?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

Article also referring to the fact discussions in February focused on tolerance re tight decisions which would have okayed Hendersons goal.

Aside from that a ban would prob be a blessing for Everton.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 08:34:25 PM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:20:22 PM
Notice how they dont show the moment it left Thiagos foot, either through human error or frame rate. Therefore there should be a margin of error as the point at which they draw lines on Mane could be of too

I think it's one of the things Liverpool have asked an explanation on

If they're going to start pulling offsides for single threads dangling from the sleeves of players, they need to show daylight between boot and ball at the other end.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 PM
Just looked at that Mane offside again. Looks more like his back of his arm/shoulder blade is playing him off. VAR should forget looking at offside if its that close ffs. That and the silly handball rule has to go.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 09:05:10 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:33:41 PM
Article also referring to the fact discussions in February focused on tolerance re tight decisions which would have okayed Hendersons goal.

Aside from that a ban would prob be a blessing for Everton.
The VAR can only advise on red cards rather than yellows and the double jeopardy rule means it cannot be a penalty and a sending off if the player makes a genuine attempt to play the ball.

Attempt to play the ball? He was more like to play Big Virg's balls with that tackle.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 PM

for some reason, I still feel confident we will defend this title! Just a hunch.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 09:12:08 PM
can we object to Coote's being in charge of future games or is that a bad idea?

ill never forget the amount of times refs were demoted to the championship after they gave decisions against United, sometimes even perfectly correct calls. yet this guy will continue on as normal. the whole things is bent imo. we have to be very far ahead of our opponents to win imo. if its any way close we will be fucked over.

To even entertain the idea of null and voiding the season back in April said it all for me. I bet they wanted to so badly.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 PM
I hope the little armed c*nt gets a 3 game ban
And end up like Joe Hart a bench warmer
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM
I hope we beat Everton to the title on GD.

Its the hope that kills them.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 09:38:27 PM
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM
I hope we beat Everton to the title on GD.

Its the hope that kills them.

Everton will be nowhere near the title..........be serious.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 10:26:42 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:38:27 PM
Everton will be nowhere near the title..........be serious.
yep were 5 games in to the season and they looked 2 levels down against us yesterday. Come 15 games I reckon they will be maybe 5th or 6th Perhaps
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:38:27 PM
Everton will be nowhere near the title..........be serious.
They would win the title on ppg if the PL is stopped now though. At lest we'd make the CL.

;D
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 11:04:37 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:51:21 PM
They would win the title on ppg if the PL is stopped now though. At lest we'd make the CL.

;D

Surely Villa would win it now on PPG. Almost worth it happening. :D
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:04:37 PM
Surely Villa would win it now on PPG. Almost worth it happening. :D
Yeah, I stand corrected.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 PM
Dont know why the offside rule isn't the feet for anybody on them.  You cant progress your body without moving your feet, so where your feet are, is where you are stood. Your feet, defenders feet, too easy.

Too simple by half?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 PM
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:09:42 PM
Dont know why the offside rule isn't the feet for anybody on them.  You cant progress your body without moving your feet, so where your feet are, is where you are stood. Your feet, defenders feet, too easy.

Too simple by half?
Diving headers, or powerful headers in general?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:09:42 PM
Dont know why the offside rule isn't the feet for anybody on them.  You cant progress your body without moving your feet, so where your feet are, is where you are stood. Your feet, defenders feet, too easy.

Too simple by half?

Should have stuck with daylight.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 PM
Make the offside rule daylight. So much better for the game and furthermore easier to administer using VAR. 

Thats the essence of what it was about when the bastards invented it 150 odd bloody years ago

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:57 PM by rushyman »
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:49:40 PM
Make the offside rule daylight

Thats the essence of what it was about when the bastards invented it 150 odd bloody years ago



That just transfers the problem to half the people saying "there's a pixel of daylight there" and the other half saying no there's not.

They need to admit that theyve tried it and its failed spectacularly for offsides.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1579 on: Today at 12:06:02 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:49:40 PM
Make the offside rule daylight. So much better for the game and furthermore easier to administer using VAR. 

Thats the essence of what it was about when the bastards invented it 150 odd bloody years ago

I wouldn't change the rule but the use of VAR. Put the decisions back in the hands of the linos and only use VAR to chalk off goals where there is a 'clear and obvious' error and perhaps situations where a goal has been scored and there is a dispute about who touched it last to create the offside situation.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:41 AM by Sammy5IsAlive »
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1580 on: Today at 12:09:17 AM
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:56:52 PM
That just transfers the problem to half the people saying "there's a pixel of daylight there" and the other half saying no there's not.

They need to admit that theyve tried it and its failed spectacularly for offsides.

Only suggestion I've heard that might be a solution is to put a time limit on the review. Like, you get 5 seconds from getting the freeze frame - can't tell? Then onside.

Otherwise, exactly as you say, wherever you put the line we have the same issue
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1581 on: Today at 12:16:02 AM
I'm still wondering how that was offside.
Saw it in real-time, saw the replays, saw the lines being drawn. Still don't see how it's offside.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1582 on: Today at 12:17:34 AM
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:09:17 AM
Only suggestion I've heard that might be a solution is to put a time limit on the review. Like, you get 5 seconds from getting the freeze frame - can't tell? Then onside.

Otherwise, exactly as you say, wherever you put the line we have the same issue

Or use it as they do in American Football. You let the refs do their job. If it's a close decision have it reviewed by the ref (not some wanker in a studio), and if it's a clear reversal have it overturned, otherwise let it go.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1583 on: Today at 12:18:14 AM
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:16:02 AM
I'm still wondering how that was offside.
Saw it in real-time, saw the replays, saw the lines being drawn. Still don't see how it's offside.



Its not offside.
Its Coote. His mind is still going over the words Andy Robertson said to him in the last game. And his hand on the VAR mouse redraws the red line to make it offside.....
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1584 on: Today at 12:54:34 AM
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:16:02 AM
I'm still wondering how that was offside.
Saw it in real-time, saw the replays, saw the lines being drawn. Still don't see how it's offside.



Its pretty clear now it was Coote

He has previous.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1585 on: Today at 01:00:01 AM
Are we expecting a response to our questions about how this game was officiated? I'd love to hear the justification for those decisions. If there's been a change in the offside rule the clubs need to be notified, otherwise they'll have to come out and admit Coote fucked up and issue appropriate consequences. For all the good it'll do us.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1586 on: Today at 02:40:47 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:12:22 PM
Diving headers, or powerful headers in general?

Your feet still started somewhere.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1587 on: Today at 03:59:36 AM
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 03:03:41 PM
Top post. Every time we score a goal now I celebrate and then have to remind myself that it could be ruled out in 4 minutes time so I shouldn't get ahead of myself. We have fundamentally changed the way football is consumed because, like you say, the whingebags couldn't deal with some human errors being made in real-time. Even if Hendo's goal had been given yesterday, that nervous wait for a decision takes away from the euphoria of a last minute winner. We should be bouncing around, not biting our nails hoping some bloke in a shed has given it.

Maybe we should set up a new type of computerised football league for those people who want an ultra-sanitised version of the game. It can all be played out in HD, by avatars, with grid lines on the pitch and 3D modelling and the referee is a piece of AI technology. Then the rest of us can continue to watch the game we love without all of this bollocks tagged on.

Felt this way after Fabinho's tremendous strike at Anfield against City last year. None of the players celebrated that goal with him either, most thought it would be chalked off for the incident in our box. I no longer celebrate goals where we go behind defensive lines and score.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1588 on: Today at 04:10:28 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:02:34 PM
Jordan Pickford sweating over retrospective ban for Virgil van Dijk challenge

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickford-virgil-van-dijk-22865457?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

Ancelotti must be rubbing his palms in glee for Pickford to be banned in order to bring in his new keeper.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1589 on: Today at 04:16:29 AM
Still finding this hard to take. Or get past.

And that's unusual for me. Just feels different this time
