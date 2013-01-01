Jordan Pickford sweating over retrospective ban for Virgil van Dijk challenge https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickford-virgil-van-dijk-22865457?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
Notice how they dont show the moment it left Thiagos foot, either through human error or frame rate. Therefore there should be a margin of error as the point at which they draw lines on Mane could be of tooI think it's one of the things Liverpool have asked an explanation on
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Article also referring to the fact discussions in February focused on tolerance re tight decisions which would have okayed Hendersons goal.Aside from that a ban would prob be a blessing for Everton.
I hope we beat Everton to the title on GD. Its the hope that kills them.
Everton will be nowhere near the title..........be serious.
They would win the title on ppg if the PL is stopped now though. At lest we'd make the CL.
Surely Villa would win it now on PPG. Almost worth it happening.
Dont know why the offside rule isn't the feet for anybody on them. You cant progress your body without moving your feet, so where your feet are, is where you are stood. Your feet, defenders feet, too easy. Too simple by half?
Make the offside rule daylight. So much better for the game and furthermore easier to administer using VAR. Thats the essence of what it was about when the bastards invented it 150 odd bloody years ago
That just transfers the problem to half the people saying "there's a pixel of daylight there" and the other half saying no there's not.They need to admit that theyve tried it and its failed spectacularly for offsides.
Only suggestion I've heard that might be a solution is to put a time limit on the review. Like, you get 5 seconds from getting the freeze frame - can't tell? Then onside. Otherwise, exactly as you say, wherever you put the line we have the same issue
I'm still wondering how that was offside.Saw it in real-time, saw the replays, saw the lines being drawn. Still don't see how it's offside.
Diving headers, or powerful headers in general?
Top post. Every time we score a goal now I celebrate and then have to remind myself that it could be ruled out in 4 minutes time so I shouldn't get ahead of myself. We have fundamentally changed the way football is consumed because, like you say, the whingebags couldn't deal with some human errors being made in real-time. Even if Hendo's goal had been given yesterday, that nervous wait for a decision takes away from the euphoria of a last minute winner. We should be bouncing around, not biting our nails hoping some bloke in a shed has given it.Maybe we should set up a new type of computerised football league for those people who want an ultra-sanitised version of the game. It can all be played out in HD, by avatars, with grid lines on the pitch and 3D modelling and the referee is a piece of AI technology. Then the rest of us can continue to watch the game we love without all of this bollocks tagged on.
