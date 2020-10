Notice how they dont show the moment it left Thiagos foot, either through human error or frame rate. Therefore there should be a margin of error as the point at which they draw lines on Mane could be of too



I think it's one of the things Liverpool have asked an explanation on



If they're going to start pulling offsides for single threads dangling from the sleeves of players, they need to show daylight between boot and ball at the other end.