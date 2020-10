Well it's been around 24 hours and the club's questions haven't been answered. They are very straightforward questions, they should have been answered yesterday.



The club have called out David Coote, there is clearly bad blood between all parties involved and it needs to be resolved as soon as possible.



Can anybody point me in the direction of the new offside rule? The only information I can find states that the rule for offside hasn't changed this season compared to last season.



The only people I can find saying offside are man city and everton fans. I saw Lescott and his massive Klingon head giggling away on tv and telling everyone with great authority 'it was his sleeve that was offside'. That can't be right can it? This wasn't a handball situation, where the new 't-shirt line' comes into play. The 'armpit' rule for offside is still to be used this season from what I can find online.



Has David Coote used the handball rule for offside?