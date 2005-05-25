No, it isnt straight up bullshit, and its nowhere near the same level as City fans caterwauling.



Is it corruption on the level of taking a bribe. Nah, of course not. But people are rightfully upset, as we may have lost Virgil for the bulk of the season, and Thiago as well, in a Derby where there were Duncan Fergusons all over the pitch in blue. And a blatant mistake by the referee *and* the VAR ref leaving Pickford without punishment and the sides 11 v 11 for the bulk of the match over the same incident that injured Virgil; the nature of Richarlisons tackle on Thiago; and the ridiculous Offside/VAR interpretation at the end are all just rubbing salt in a still open wound.

Quote

As someone whos followed the Reds for almost half a century whilst living all over the planet but is not a Scouser, I can tell you that there is a persistent perception amongst even non-football followers that people from Merseyside are somehow whiny, full of self-pity, on the dole etc. I have supposedly educated friends from all over the UK who refer to Scousers as bin dippers.



Is it a grand conspiracy along the lines of The FA/the Illuminati/Elvis Presley has a pact to screw LFC? No. Its incompetence by refs, yes. The FA has also repeatedly shown itself to be a necrotic, incompetent ship of fools over the years. But its also biases, conscious and unconscious that have led to a perception of Scousers that could not be further from the truth from my experience on every visit to Merseyside, where the people are the most genuine Ive met after visiting nearly 100 countries.



If you doubt the above, what do you call the events for decades after Hillsborough? Id call that a conspiracy against LFC and the clubs supporters that involved everyone from the South Yorkshire police to 10 Downing. And it shouldnt surprise anyone because the way the central government and Londoners in general have treated the Northwest since the 70s is worse than a conspiracy, even before Thatchers infamous quote. I think Andy Burnham might agree with me on that one at the moment as well.



To me, the worst thing on a forum that purports to be for the passionate supporters of a football club are the posters who try to come across as the sensible, even handed, dispassionate ones and disparage passionate fans who are clearly just being rightfully emotional in the heat of the moment. I hear they welcome those types of LFC supporters on the Caf.





Quote

Edit: (Edited to reflect almost 50 years, not 5 of support.)

Thats fine. I don´t disagree with any of it. If you look at my post above you will see I am as pissed off as anyone and just as wanting of answers. I just don´t think it does anyone any favours to be diving down any rabbit holes. Although I also understand emotions are high and that is the times we are living in.As for the rest of this, growing up in this city and having had the unfortunate experience to meet (and live among) plenty of arseholes from elsewhere, I am well aware of the stereotypes, and I am also very well aware of what's Hillsborough meant and means for this city thank you very much. I wasn´t born then, let alone unfortunate enough to have been there, but I don´t need to take any lectures on that issue - especially in the aftermath of a derby when this city is once again on its knees.It is also fair to say that football, and by extension this club, have changed beyond recognition since then. hence my comment about little-old-LFC. The city of Liverpool is a different matter, and that affects both Reds and Blues (which is why I think its a bit bang out of order for you to even be raising Hillsborough in this manner if I´m honest).I appreciate tensions are high so I will give the benefit of the doubt. Otherwise I would be saying to wind your neck in. Likewise with all your talk of going-to-the-Caf bollocks.I am sure this thread will be locked by the end of the day anyway. And probably for the best.Good. Otherwise I would have been a bit outraged