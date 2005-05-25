I watched the game yesterday then, after a bit of scran, watched the challenge cup final. The two events were polar opposites in terms of sportsmanship, respect for the opposition, respect for the game, respect for the officials and the way in which the video assistance was used.
There was no feigning injury, no deliberately trying to injure the opposition, no diving, no waving of imaginary cards. And at the end dignity in victory and defeat. Everton didn't even have dignity in a draw (I know, that's a victory for them)
But the ref was in charge and he used the video ref when he needed help, and asked for it. And what the video ref was seeing, and using to HELP make the decision, HELP-not make it for him, was seen on the screen. We can also hear it on the telly but in the stadium you can see the screen - makes the officials accountable and open. It wasn't done in secret leaving all in the stadium oblivious of what's going on.
I've frequently espoused stuff about the time keep in RL on these boards so won't go there again but there's a lot to learn from the other games if FIFA and the FA will just get their arrogant heads out of each other's arses and take a look at best practice. I know there's still human incompetence of officials to take into account but doing it all in the open and leaving the ref on the pitch in charge, unlike now, will go a long way to fixing things.