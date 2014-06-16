Just a sobering reminder that Michael Oliver is the best ref in the prem. He somehow missed that tackle on VVD and somehow didn't discuss it with the VAR ref. The VAR ref "forgot" to look at the tackle, since his attention was only on the offside, even though his remit includes looking at potential red cards both on and off the ball.



This is the level of incompetence we are dealing with. Now we know why certain incidents are not even looked at (pen at Villa), cos the VAR ref has to have seen it as well. This means you are dealing with the subjective views of two refs instead of one.



I have maintained since last year that unless you can show that the technology is good enough to deal with the speed of the game, the camera angles and the quality of the picture, you simply cannot make calls that tight. I don't believe they are using hi-speed cameras so its bollocks.



That all said, we still have to look at ourselves and what we could've done better. We wasted some good positions where we should've scored. Our defending was poor for both goals. Not sure what TAA was doing for the 2nd goal, instead of picking up the RW (James?) He hesitated until the pass was made then was well behind the action.



Obviously have Robbo up against dcl was a mismatch, Gomez should shown better awareness. Obviously is was difficult for Matip and Gomez but they will have to do extra work on the training pitch to get themselves organised.



The less said about Adrian and the 1st goal, the better. There's no point going over Adrian again now, I don't see any 2nd choice keepers bar Henderson at Utd who do not make tons of mistakles.