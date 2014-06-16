And I´m sorry, but to think that little old LFC, one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world, is on the receiving end of some grand conspiracy is straight up bullshit on a level with City fans crying foul at everything and anything.
Who thinks that Liverpool are on the receiving end of some grand conspiracy? I haven't seen anyone on here make reference to that.
What's with certain people comparing us to city fans? I think it's snide, offensive and downright insulting. Instead of hurling insults from the sideline, why don't you lot row in behind the club for a change.
David Coote is either a petty little man who holds grudges against any club that might hurt his fragile, yet colossal ego. Or he is allowing certain factors to impact his ability to carry out work to a professional standard. People can read into that what they want, but the man has already failed a FIFA fitness test this year.
First things first. David Coote needs to be sacked.
Pickford needs a 3 match ban.
VAR needs a complete overhaul. There needs to be cameras running in the booth at all times. A camera on the official and and any other operators. A camera watching the hand movements at all times. Audio feed between the operators, VAR officials and the officials on the pitch that can be listened to by club staff and tv broadcasters. Images used to decided close calls or decisions need to be made available after each match, including the distance calculated by the computer to deem a player on or offside.
We may joke about doing away with VAR, but getting rid of the system would give the likes of David Coote and Martin Atkinson a free run at it without being held accountable.