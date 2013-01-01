« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 29719 times)

Offline Lar Salty

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:30:29 AM »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 04:24:47 AM
It is not just yesterdays shambles- Cootes career is littered with mistakes. Bad for football.
Id bet almost anything he had money on this match. One horrific, outcome altering decision in Evertons favor is one thing, but two? If you think thats a coincidence Ive got a bridge to sell you.

At the end of the day it was either criminal officiating, or unheard of ineptitude. My money is on the former, and I never want to see that piece of shit connected to the premier league again.
Logged

Offline rich87

  • Justice for the 96
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:34:50 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 04:06:06 AM
Its the referees job (most important) to protect the players on the pitch. 

This was not done early.
This was not done until too late.

And then you compound this with the VAR decision, this is a fuck up of epic proportions.

The English FA, PGMOL, and vested interests in the EPL better pay attention --- they might just have choked the golden goose.

Hundred percent this. I think it's time a club make an example out of games like this. Honestly with all the technology available if the refs and VAR aren't going to protect players, a manager should call his players over and advise them to go to the dressing room. There's plenty of media officials around. Advise the media immediately the football authorities are not protecting the careers and lives of the players so you've had no choice but to stop the game for the safety of your players and if the football authorities want to punish us than so be it, we'll see you at CAS.

Quite honestly that wasn't a game of football, you could see in there eyes today they were baying for blood. They looked like someone with anger management on steroids. They weren't there to play. They were there to see how many of ours they could hurt.

If they want to continue a game so filled with hate for one team then there's an issue. The whole thing should have been dealt with early, seen it so many times with them lot, you let some challenges go in the first half and they go harder and harder until they hurt someone. Derby games you show whose boss on the pitch. Buck stops with the referee.

It'll ruin a huge world wide spectacle in front of millions of people world wide, millions of pounds of advertising revenue and millions of pounds of betting and gambling on one of the biggest sporting games if a team calmly walks off and says we're getting no protection, stuff your profit.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:49 AM by rich87 »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,984
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:49:17 AM »
Some people are going a tad over the top with the conspiracy & violence stuff.

The officials arent corrupt. Theyre just inept.

The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:49:29 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:29:41 AM
The only logical conclusion I can come up with is that someone has had a word with the PL about VAR decisions that supposedly went our way last season. Theyre now going to regain parity. What we saw today was blatant cheating in a professional sport. That prick behind the VAR today has walked off without having to explain himself or be accountable for what hes done.

i dont go for all this conspiracy bollocks, i didn't last season (pro us according to every other team) or this season (see above)

i understand where it comes from - 'officiating can't be THAT bad, must be a fix gone in'

sad part is, yes offciating IS THAT bad and what you assume are dudes with a reasonable level of intelligence can't use what is actually a very simple video review system

i think the other part that doesn't get spoken about so much is the effect it has on the mindset of the ref - so easy to pass the buck to VAR, im certain some refs get/got lazy in their mindset and the contentious conversations for the most part no longer focus on the ref himself but VAR, something im sure refs welcome (certainly the weaker minded ones)

i'll take oliver over any other of our refs and rate him as good but to a large extent the quality of the ref (and linesmen) has become a moot point as an 'invisible' entity is making the majority of the most critical decisions (and supported by the rule book)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:47 AM by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:54:32 AM »
What gets me is that for the Pickford tackle, the linesman flagged straightaway - but these days they are supposed to keep the flag down unless its an obvious offside. The fact it was marginal and required the dreaded lines to confirm it was offside by definition shows it was not obviously offside.

If he hadnt flagged then it would have gone to VAR after the tackle and they would have identified the offside but also said it should have been a red.

Either way you cut it its a clear error by the Lino.

As for Hendos goal and Mané being offside, what a joke. Does that mean if a defender stands on the goal line and blocks a goal bound shot with his upper arm that its not a penalty? What a farce.
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 AM
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,984
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 05:02:15 AM »
Yup. Only (approx) below the sleeve (technically armpit actually) is now handball.

So actually his elbow is handball as obv well below his armpit.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 06:17:45 AM »
Quote from: James Mac on Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Embarrassing the conspiracy heads here. VAR fucks everyone. Look at the positives - we had a very functioning midfield that looked excellent. Should have won were it not for sub-par finishing.

Yeah its proper embarrassing. People need to wind it in. City fans were rightly getting ripped for this sort of nonsense.


Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:17 AM
The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.

Also true. Even ten years ago these sorts of challenges were fairly common place (from both sides). In fact for a while the derby was known for it. Only last ten years as the gulf in quality has grown, they seem to have become a bit less frequent and a bit more one sided.

Having a few less Scousers on the pitch maybe helps in that department. Although for Everton to still be flying in like that without even the excuse of thousands of fans baying for blood makes it a bit more questionable.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:22:05 AM by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 06:17:58 AM »
Adrian was not at fault for the second goal... Right?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 06:24:52 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:29:31 PM
How anyone is even attempting to debate that decision on the offside is fucking beyond me. But here we are...

Its not anyone.. It's Al.. So that should explain it..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 06:31:01 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:17 AM
Some people are going a tad over the top with the conspiracy & violence stuff.

The officials arent corrupt. Theyre just inept.

The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.

Absolutely.

Pickford injuring Van Dijk even if for only a week will be the highlight of this tosser's career and of Everton's century. The best revenge would be to have him play a long healthy career at the Blues because he's absolutely fucking useless.
Logged

Online solidgold

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 06:44:00 AM »
VAR is still super subjective. You still need human to draw lines perpendicular from the player body parts to the field and determine if its offside after comparing it with opponent defenders. Also when is the ball release plays a part. It is really hard to see when the ball is release. Which frame u Use? Ball at feet, ball move 0.2 inch from foot, etc.

One way to simplify the VAR is to take the feet position only. Not the body which is hard to start determining where is the start of shoulder etc.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 06:47:56 AM »
Quote from: solidgold on Today at 06:44:00 AM
VAR is still super subjective. You still need human to draw lines perpendicular from the player body parts to the field and determine if its offside after comparing it with opponent defenders. Also when is the ball release plays a part. It is really hard to see when the ball is release. Which frame u Use? Ball at feet, ball move 0.2 inch from foot, etc.

One way to simplify the VAR is to take the feet position only. Not the body which is hard to start determining where is the start of shoulder etc.

If it is a decision that takes longer then 2 minutes to work out using video technology then the benefit of the doubt should just go to the attacking team. Don´t know how you´d right that into law exactly though.

You are right though, feet could be simpler.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 06:48:01 AM »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:19:02 AM
Think he was let down by his VAR to be fair.

He saw what happened. Got no help from his linesman throwing their flag straight up on a marginal decision (against protocol) but he saw the challenge. Absolute shitshow from all parties involved.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 