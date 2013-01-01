I still feel sick after Pickford's tackle, I really do. Horrible, horrible tackle from a dirty grub. Couldn't care less if he feels remorse or is apologetic, he loses all respect earned and any future respect he can garner the moment he decides to go for a tackle like that. Cannot forgive those, even if it's a split-second decision, which I don't believe it was. He had no eyes for the ball. It was intentional. He went out of his way to seriously harm another player. Yes he should be punished because that's how we handle these types of things in society and sport but it doesn't change anything.



As for that other grub Richarlison, f*** you. Just as nasty and no pretence for going for the ball. Hope you miss every f****** shot you ever take. And Pickford spilling that final goal would've made me feel a little better, but the fact it was taken away from us and some of the embarrassment taken away from him hurts a lot.



I won't wish for injuries to either of those players because that would be stooping to their level. They can have that for themselves. Cowards.