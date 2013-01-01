« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Embarrassing the conspiracy heads here. VAR fucks everyone. Look at the positives - we had a very functioning midfield that looked excellent. Should have won were it not for sub-par finishing.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 PM
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Aside for the obvious anger at VAR and the potential injuries, the performance was excellent today, really unlucky not to win, we'll play far worse this season and take 3 pts

Robertson, Thiagp, and Mane absolutely top draw, and Henderson and Fabinho not far behind

And Matip. First game back for months, lost his partner yet was top drawer.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:13:36 PM
Two disgusting and dangerous tackles in a match is hard to take. The first was bad but the 2nd one appeared to be deliberate.

Everton are a shit team who have to resort to career ending type tackles.

Funis Mori

Probably a few more in our memory banks if we think hard enough
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 PM
The reaction of Joe Gomez as Richarlison flies into Thiago is really amazing. He must have feared that Thiago had broken his leg.

https://twitter.com/BSSLFC/status/1317554296544759809?s=20
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 PM
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 11:10:09 PM
The Premier League need to fully explain what happened and then they need to sack Coote.
End of.

Neither of those things will happen
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 PM
What I struggle with is that the cash poor game of Rugby League gets 99% of decisions right (I can name 1 they got wrong, can't remember others but there must be).

Premier league football, one of the richest leagues in the world and, indeed a massive global industry with access to all the resources know to mankind. It gets say 75%, plus or minus a figure of your own choice, right. It is beyond belief that they cannot find people capable of making basic decisions right when 99% of the general public could probably make better decisions.  It is beyond belief frankly, almost as if they have deliberately gone out and employed incompetent people.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:00:45 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 11:54:59 PM
Funis Mori

Probably a few more in our memory banks if we think hard enough
Origi was on absolute fire before that injury.
Blue shit fans are high fiving and giving Pickford player of the season for putting Virg out, is there a scummier club on earth than Everton?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:02:25 AM
Thought we were very good for the most part, which is reassuring considering achieving our objectives for this season became even more difficult today.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:04:11 AM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:00:45 AM
Origi was on absolute fire before that injury.
Blue shit fans are high fiving and giving Pickford player of the season for putting Virg out, is there a scummier club on earth than Everton?
Us. According to them.

They tie themselves in knots. Take a step back and just laugh at what theyve become.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:04:52 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:56:35 PM
The reaction of Joe Gomez as Richarlison flies into Thiago is really amazing. He must have feared that Thiago had broken his leg.

https://twitter.com/BSSLFC/status/1317554296544759809?s=20

The restraint from our boys to not go over and, one by one, stamp on that fuckers bollocks is something to be admired.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:06:38 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:56:35 PM
The reaction of Joe Gomez as Richarlison flies into Thiago is really amazing. He must have feared that Thiago had broken his leg.

https://twitter.com/BSSLFC/status/1317554296544759809?s=20

Wow didn't see that at the time. Obviously can't miss Robbo running into the thick of it as you'd expect. Thankfully it wasn't a broken leg, fingers crossed it's not too bad.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:06:49 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:04:52 AM
The restraint from our boys to not go over and, one by one, stamp on that fuckers bollocks is something to be admired.

One day one of our lads will lose it and lash out and they'll be banned for about 10 years and become the new villain of the league.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:13:26 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:44:02 PM
Havent been this angry about the officiating since the 2-2 against Spurs @ Anfield in 2018

It reminded me of the cunty game @ Chelsea 5 or 6 years ago when they had Oscar, Et'o and Terry going for our knees like they are Christmas day hams....

Spurs was another low light in what has otherwise -- been something we have overcome. 

Some real top flight fuckery was witnessed today by the soccer world -- hope someone gets sorted out because of it...
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:13:31 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:04:11 AM
Us. According to them.

They tie themselves in knots. Take a step back and just laugh at what theyve become.
We literally win the fair play award every season. Clueless f##kers just going on about how Robbo should have been sent off for two footed tackle :butt
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:21:49 AM
you could in a way nearly understand the offside call because we are not the only team to be fucked over by VAR with a shite decision, but how they can look at the challenge on Virgil call offside and ignore what pickford did just defies logic.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:35:13 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:21:49 AM
you could in a way nearly understand the offside call because we are not the only team to be fucked over by VAR with a shite decision, but how they can look at the challenge on Virgil call offside and ignore what pickford did just defies logic.

Managed to book Mane when Digne's actions were worse just because Digne went down, the refereeing team as a whole, on a off the pitch, should be stood down after that.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1296 on: Today at 12:37:20 AM
How DCL kept a straight face saying he was disappointed not to get 3 points today was beyond me. Fair play.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1297 on: Today at 12:48:25 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:13 AM
Managed to book Mane when Digne's actions were worse just because Digne went down, the refereeing team as a whole, on a off the pitch, should be stood down after that.
yeah, there has to be some serious questions asked
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19' Mo 71' Calvert '80
Reply #1298 on: Today at 01:03:39 AM
So next time we find a team we're playing offside near goal, Allison or Adrian can walk over and chin them, and that's ok because they were offside? gotcha  ;)

Mane offside, didn't realise an elbow could put you offside, he looked a yard on from the actual footage and not the shithouse c*nts VAR with their wriggly, squiggly lines and chosen angle to make up whatever BS they want, should have been 4-1/4-2 Liverpool at the very best. Mugged off well and truly.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1299 on: Today at 01:21:02 AM
Will the FA respond to our questions? Doubt it. Nothing will change. Cootes will ref another game tomorrow, and carry on his normal shite life.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1300 on: Today at 01:27:30 AM
Its very clear Mane was offside. Its the default decision by virtue of us being PL and World champions.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1301 on: Today at 01:29:41 AM
The only logical conclusion I can come up with is that someone has had a word with the PL about VAR decisions that supposedly went our way last season. Theyre now going to regain parity. What we saw today was blatant cheating in a professional sport. That prick behind the VAR today has walked off without having to explain himself or be accountable for what hes done.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1302 on: Today at 01:32:43 AM
As for that spineless little cheating gobshite Richarlison. Fuck your apology. You know full well what you were doing you horrible snide c*nt.
One day someone will teach him a lesson.

If this was the NHL or something thered be players out there to break his legs in the return fixture.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1303 on: Today at 01:37:43 AM
They've tied themselves in knots with this VAR milimetre body part offside garbage.  The only time you want to be talking about the armpit etc is when it's a prime Monica Belluci linking her hands behind her head,  flashing that skin,  mamma mia...

Not drawing lines for sweaty blokes. 

The whole concept is ridiculous,  wonder how long it lasts in its current iteration.  Tbf,  I've seen a number of teams get screwed over on VAR offsides in various leagues.  Not unexpected.

The Pickford challenge though... It doesn't matter whether the ball is live,  whether you're offside,  an opponent assaults you,  he should be sent off. Clearly they have a break in the process where somehow this isn't judged.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1304 on: Today at 01:37:51 AM
David Coote is apparently a united fan

And was in charge of VAR in last seasons 1-1 at Old Trafford where Origi was fouled in the build up
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1305 on: Today at 01:38:03 AM
Having a hard time putting all this negative bullshit to bed

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1306 on: Today at 01:45:23 AM
Yeah Im still pissed off. A little bit of my love for football died today, and its such a shame. Cant celebrate our captain scoring the winner in stoppage time in the Derby because some twat in a booth says no. Its not football anyway.

I dont know whether the CL followed by the League has been a release or something but Ive struggled to enjoy this season and this game was a joke. I dont even feel anything about Everton. We were the better side, that was clear. They arent really that good. Its the twat in the booth that is responsible for this all.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1307 on: Today at 01:47:53 AM
5 games into the season, and we lost our 2 most important defensive players!  To a YOB!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1308 on: Today at 01:55:07 AM
AND you thought Michael Oliver was the best. Woe be to the PL if this is the standard for the best referee! 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1309 on: Today at 02:02:46 AM
That was some dogs of war shit.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1310 on: Today at 02:28:30 AM
Quote from: James Mac on Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Embarrassing the conspiracy heads here. VAR fucks everyone. Look at the positives - we had a very functioning midfield that looked excellent. Should have won were it not for sub-par finishing.

If Pickford got the red card that he deserved, Richarlison would think twice before throwing his studs on Thiago. Thiago would not be injured. Referees and officials representing the Premier League were irresponsible in the handling of the game. They completely lost it and yet expect everyone to forget about it and move on. They should be held responsible and sued for damages in a lawsuit for failures in officiating the game in a responsible manner in view of Health and Safety and protecting the players.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1311 on: Today at 03:29:41 AM
Wait... Putting ALL conspiracy theories aside... It's impossible for Everton to show up on the pitch just to deliberately injuring our players, on purpose, right...?

I have cleared my mind, calmed down and thinking that it's all unintentional. Impossible. Don't want to sound like a sour grape though with the logic of... It's all going to even out through the whole season. Even out.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1312 on: Today at 03:39:57 AM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:29:41 AM
Wait... Putting ALL conspiracy theories aside... It's impossible for Everton to show up on the pitch just to deliberately injuring our players, on purpose, right...?

I have cleared my mind, calmed down and thinking that it's all unintentional. Impossible. Don't want to sound like a sour grape though with the logic of... It's all going to even out through the whole season. Even out.
Ill give Pickford the benefit of the doubt on his challenge. It was reckless, but hes also just a poor keeper. I dont think he was out to injure anyone.

Richarlison gets no benefit of the doubt from me. He brings that third world, Brazilian league mentality to every game he plays. Hes absolute filth as a player, and the sooner hes out of the league the better, imo. Hes a garbage human being. I have no doubt that he was trying to injure Thiago. Anyone willing to think otherwise hasnt seen this c*nt play. Hes an absolute garbage human being. Someone else said it in another thread, but I genuinely hope this piece of shit has terrible, terrible things happen to him. I cant emphasize this enough... Richarlison is a garbage human being.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1313 on: Today at 03:44:58 AM
I still feel sick after Pickford's tackle, I really do. Horrible, horrible tackle from a dirty grub. Couldn't care less if he feels remorse or is apologetic, he loses all respect earned and any future respect he can garner the moment he decides to go for a tackle like that. Cannot forgive those, even if it's a split-second decision, which I don't believe it was. He had no eyes for the ball. It was intentional. He went out of his way to seriously harm another player. Yes he should be punished because that's how we handle these types of things in society and sport but it doesn't change anything.

As for that other grub Richarlison, f*** you. Just as nasty and no pretence for going for the ball. Hope you miss every f****** shot you ever take. And Pickford spilling that final goal would've made me feel a little better, but the fact it was taken away from us and some of the embarrassment taken away from him hurts a lot.

I won't wish for injuries to either of those players because that would be stooping to their level. They can have that for themselves. Cowards.
