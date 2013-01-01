They've tied themselves in knots with this VAR milimetre body part offside garbage. The only time you want to be talking about the armpit etc is when it's a prime Monica Belluci linking her hands behind her head, flashing that skin, mamma mia...
Not drawing lines for sweaty blokes.
The whole concept is ridiculous, wonder how long it lasts in its current iteration. Tbf, I've seen a number of teams get screwed over on VAR offsides in various leagues. Not unexpected.
The Pickford challenge though... It doesn't matter whether the ball is live, whether you're offside, an opponent assaults you, he should be sent off. Clearly they have a break in the process where somehow this isn't judged.