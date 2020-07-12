Who wanted them to do offsides like this? We wanted video replays to be allowed to fix clearly incorrect decisions and that's that.



It's a human who pauses the replay when the attacker player has stopped it, it's a human looking at those lines. You just can't treat it the way you can goal line technology. Too much room for error to pretend you can make completely objective decisions.



Correct. VAR should be used to correct decisions that are clearly incorrect. The game uses a referee and two linemen (and lineswomen). VAR should simply answer the question if a referee or lineman seeing a freeze frame would give offside or not. We dont want to see millimetres being used and armpits of players being offside. Anyone who has played the game knows that Mane was not offside, didnt get an advantage and no linesman on earth would have called it. It took away the skill of Mane and Henderson to score a great winner. Now we are arguing if part of Manes shirt was offside.Why not leave the decision with the ref. Let him see the replays and freeze frames and let him decide if there was an obvious mistake.I know that this will just end up with another argument as some refs will allow 6 inches offside and some wont. Id rather have a jury of 5 people looking at the replay and deciding if there was an obvious error and lets ditch this nonsense of armpits and shirts and mm.