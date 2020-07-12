« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:03:09 PM
Ah yes, when the lino said if Lovrens not touched it, then Kanes offside. Did he touch it? And Moss replied Ive no idea...Im giving the penalty.

One of those times where it was fine to not be 100% sure about the awarding of a penalty.

It isn't about whether Lovren played it or not the rule is whether he attempted to play it or not.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:03:27 PM
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Liverpool desperately unhappy with use of VAR in derby, and have asked PL for full review. They want answers to 3 key questions:

Why no review and subsequent action on Pickford chall?
Which part of Mane's body deemed offside?
At what moment did VAR decide to freeze-frame?

#LFC

I am glad we are taking this further. Clubs need to be questioning the decision making process when stuff like this happens. There is not enough accountability in the game.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:07:38 PM
Every time we make a complaint, or ask for clarification it seems to ends up with us getting fucked over even more a week or two later for having the audacity to question the officials.

Doesn't matter, the bent c*nts hate us anyway. Keep putting pressure on these incompetent rats.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:03:27 PM
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
·
2m
Liverpool desperately unhappy with use of VAR in derby, and have asked PL for full review. They want answers to 3 key questions:

Why no review and subsequent action on Pickford chall?
Which part of Mane's body deemed offside?
At what moment did VAR decide to freeze-frame?

#LFC
Good. It's about time this shitshow farce was looked into. Today was simply ridiculous. What should have been a routine win has been reduced to a circus of incompetence.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:49:52 PM
I am not arguing that VAR is shit. I am not arguing that the representation of VAR on TV is shit.

What I am arguing is that VAR uses different technology to what you see on TV. It uses a 3D map of the pitch to produce a 3d image.

So they have the technology to rule a goal out because they have better cameras..3D mapping and a cozy seat to judge it from etc..
But we won't use this to appease the whole footballing world when it looks a wrong decision has been made..we don't have the technology to show you or we dont trust you will come to the same conclusion because the system we hide behind will be analysed.
Just a fucking excuse & a fucking lame one until we all see what they see.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
The club have asked the Premier to explain the decisions. Hopefully Coote gets sacked. He's taking an agenda from last season clearly.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
"What's the point in having you?"



BTW can they also look into why David Coote failed his FIFA fitness test this year? The more you read about this bloke the more excuses you find to cover up his failures.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:09:06 PM
Doesn't matter, the bent c*nts hate us anyway. Keep putting pressure on these incompetent rats.

Yep, what's going to happen, we'll get screwed over when we play City and Utd? That'll happen anyway! Great stuff we are fighting back.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:03:27 PM
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
·
2m
Liverpool desperately unhappy with use of VAR in derby, and have asked PL for full review. They want answers to 3 key questions:

Why no review and subsequent action on Pickford chall?
Which part of Mane's body deemed offside?
At what moment did VAR decide to freeze-frame?

#LFC

I fear this wont achieve much and may well encourage officials to take the piss even more.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:01:36 PM
The guy isn't fucking about with the line. The line is redrawn because it is dependent on the exact moment the ball is released. The lines drawn up to the arm pit are then redrawn when the defensive line is redrawn.

I can tell you immediately when the ball was kicked. It's not rocket science. There is no technology that can tell you the exact millisecond that the ball left Thiago's foot. It's utter bollocks that we're even discussing this. 

Why does the line need to be re-drawn again and again? What are they drawing up to the arm pit when you cant score with your armpit?

VAR is there for clear and obvious errors. That decision wasnt clear and obvious. It was damn right wrong.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:11:15 PM
I fear this wont achieve much and may well encourage officials to take the piss even more.

They take the piss out of us anyway; it can't get any worse.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 06:00:51 PM
Who wanted them to do offsides like this? We wanted video replays to be allowed to fix clearly incorrect decisions and that's that.

It's a human who pauses the replay when the attacker player has stopped it, it's a human looking at those lines. You just can't treat it the way you can goal line technology. Too much room for error to pretend you can make completely objective decisions.

Correct. VAR should be used to correct decisions that are clearly incorrect. The game uses a referee and two linemen (and lineswomen). VAR should simply answer the question if a referee or lineman seeing a freeze frame would give offside or not. We dont want to see millimetres being used and armpits of players being offside. Anyone who has played the game knows that Mane was not offside, didnt get an advantage and no linesman on earth would have called it. It took away the skill of Mane and Henderson to score a great winner. Now we are arguing if part of Manes shirt was offside.

Why not leave the decision with the ref. Let him see the replays and freeze frames and let him decide if there was an obvious mistake.
I know that this will just end up with another argument as some refs will allow 6 inches offside and some wont. Id rather have a jury of 5 people looking at the replay and deciding if there was an obvious error and lets ditch this nonsense of armpits and shirts and mm.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 04:42:39 PM
Were any of our players in Olivers face after Pickford tried to break VVDs legs? I know Klopp probably wouldnt like it but somebody needed to tell Oliver to send Pickford off in that situation.

Chivalry died in this game years ago. We are far too nice. Its the only thing we lack now. Especially in Europe. Id have absolutely not issue with us acting like shithouses. I think the issue is that this type of behaviour comes from the manager and I just dont think Klopp has it in him.. 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:54:34 PM
Really hope VVD and Thiago are ok and not out for long.  Matters so much in the long run, particularly with CL games now.

As for the match, there are no words to describe the incompetence.  "Didn't check for the red card?"  An absolute joke.  The sleeve rule is also an embarrassment.  Everything about the implementation of all this is terrible.  Refs continue to be an embarrassment.

I think it sums up Everton that with the best start and best manager in decades, they were thoroughly outclassed, only got a point because of blatant referring incompetence, put in multiple leg-breakers, rolled around on the pitch trying to get players booked even when the match is still ongoing.

Hope our players are ok.  We'll get them at Anfield.

Should've had 12 points from a very difficult first 5 fixtures, but we can go on a run now.  Just worried about all the midweek CL games and another international break in November.  If we do have long-term injury layoffs as a result of Everton's tackles, hopefully our deep squad will step up and take their chances.

I wished Klopp came out and destroyed the officials, but he's too classy for that.

I used to look forward to derbies a lot more, but if this is what "a good Everton side" play like, imagine what it'll be like when Ancelotti leaves and they get someone like Sean Dyche in.

Like in the Villa game with the kick on Mo. Lard arse Moss shown to be incompetent as well
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
I'm all for the club raising the points, but what are we expecting? We live in a day and age where no on accepts responsibility as it is. There's no way we get reasonable answers. It will be, wasn't judged a red, he's off by his sleeve, the point we used is where he's offside. See point two
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 06:12:17 PM
I can tell you immediately when the ball was kicked. It's not rocket science. There is no technology that can tell you the exact millisecond that the ball left Thiago's foot. It's utter bollocks that we're even discussing this. 

Why does the line need to be re-drawn again and again? What are they drawing up to the arm pit when you cant score with your armpit?

VAR is there for clear and obvious errors. That decision wasnt clear and obvious. It was damn right wrong.

This is getting tedious last season you could score with your arm pit, now because of the new interpretation of the hand ball rule you can now score with your shoulder.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:15:18 PM
I'm all for the club raising the points, but what are we expecting? We live in a day and age where no on expects responsibility as it is. There's no way we get reasonable answers. It will be, wasn't judged a red, he's off by his sleeve, the point we used is where he's offside. See point two
Probably expecting nothing, but I'd rather this than just shrugging it off.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
So where are the EVARton shouts then?

Keep quiet when it suits them.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:01:36 PM
The guy isn't fucking about with the line. The line is redrawn because it is dependent on the exact moment the ball is released. The lines drawn up to the arm pit are then redrawn when the defensive line is redrawn.

Take it easy, Al, I can only get so erect.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:37:06 PM
No bitter can dare gloat after that shitshow...

Best stay off the internet or risk having your illusions shattered. I made the mistake of reading some comments elsewhere... not good for my blood pressure at all.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
..not just me who thought armpits were relevant.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5OTTEUTmFOU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5OTTEUTmFOU</a>
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Remember Man Utd were given a penalty recently after the fucking full time whistle blew? Completely erases the argument about no red cards if the play stops.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 05:28:48 PM

Stay safe everyone.

You too mate and welcome to RAWK officially :)
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:14:28 PM
Chivalry died in this game years ago. We are far too nice. Its the only thing we lack now. Especially in Europe. Id have absolutely not issue with us acting like shithouses. I think the issue is that this type of behaviour comes from the manager and I just dont think Klopp has it in him.. 

You make a good point. Refs and VAR officials are so used to players making a meal of the slightest contact. When a leg breaker ends up with no reaction you can kind of understand the officials not reacting.

It is clearly wrong.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:37:06 PM
No bitter can dare gloat after that shitshow, they still havent beaten Liverpool in years, this was their chance apparently, and they where dreadful and utterly outplayed. Their game plan was to injure Liverpool players, and then rely on getting all the luck in the world with incompetent refereeing.

 

Really?


https://twitter.com/alanstubbs_6/status/1317467809555898368


They're all at it by the way.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:11:15 PM
I fear this wont achieve much and may well encourage officials to take the piss even more.
I wonder if that, in turn, will make the club even more determined to push through some radical overhaul of football in this country as a whole?

Liverpool, Man United and maybe Arsenal are the clubs who generate virtually all of the wider interest in the PL, and you can only screw over the real big boys so many times before they hit back hard.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Robbo: How thats not a penalty on me Whats the point in having it [VAR]? What is the point in having you?

Wait until you see it. Wait until you go in and see that and youll go, How the fuck is that not a penalty?'

Yous didnt see fucking anything. Yous didnt see anything the whole game apart from fucking booking him in the last minute."

Fuck me. Whats the point of having yous in the middle? Whats the point of having you? Eh? Fuck me, honestly.

Jürgen: Really bad, I have to say. We have to be honest.

Trent: How the fuck was that not a foul on [Robertson] by the way? Fuck me. If its not a penalty its a fucking foul then. The contact echoed around the fucking stadium!


The video went viral, everyone laughed at David Coote...and now the c*nt got us back. 100%.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:49:53 PM
Those Everton players will be secretly buzzin they've done VVD and Thiago you know. Gang of fucking shithouses.
Mate, no secrecy about it.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:16:26 PM
This is getting tedious last season you could score with your arm pit, now because of the new interpretation of the hand ball rule you can now score with your shoulder.

I think you're talking bollocks but whatever.  :wave
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:50:07 PM
Speaking of which, I thought waving an imaginary card was a yellow card offence? Has that rule fallen by the wayside too?

Of course it has. So has booting the ball away after the whistle, which Digne did and Im sure tried to claim he didnt hear it, despite the ground being empty. They make it up as they go along. Ill never forget Mascher getting sent off against the Mancs for arguing with the ref after they launched the Respect campaign, then a few months later theyd seemingly fucked it off and Rooney was back to screaming expletives in their face.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:19:31 PM
Remember Man Utd were given a penalty recently after the fucking full time whistle blew? Completely erases the argument about no red cards if the play stops.

There was never a rule that said no red cards if play has stopped. Would it be ok for a player to do a flying karate kick or aim a punch at another player when the ball has gone out of play.......of course not.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Still fuming about this, hope Cootes held accountable. At the very least I hope his name remains in the media for a few days and he feels the pressure, completely unacceptable from VAR today.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:56:48 PM
Crucially unlike the image we have seen it does not depend on the camera being in perfect line with the offside. 

How many times have you thought a horse has won because of the camera angle only to see in a photo finish that it was well beaten.

Photo finish cameras very much do rely on the camera being in perfect line. And thats easy to do because the finish line is in a fixed position, not covering the whole length of a football pitch.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 04:42:39 PM
Were any of our players in Olivers face after Pickford tried to break VVDs legs? I know Klopp probably wouldnt like it but somebody needed to tell Oliver to send Pickford off in that situation.

No idea mate. They should have tried to throttle the little gobshite Pickford too. But heaven forbid someone wave a card at the ref, either, according to the pundit. :lmao Game is a fucking joke.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
the offside decision for our winner is a joke but i can get over that type of thing fairly quickly.
their fucking thuggery makes my blood boil though. its not just the odd tackle its regular potentially season ending reckless challenges every time we play them. absolute shitheads, I hope they get relegated.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:14:28 PM
Chivalry died in this game years ago. We are far too nice. Its the only thing we lack now. Especially in Europe. Id have absolutely not issue with us acting like shithouses. I think the issue is that this type of behaviour comes from the manager and I just dont think Klopp has it in him..

Just cant stand this sort of nonsense.

People have been duped at some point into thinking you need to be a dirty, shithouse team to be successful. Surely weve shown that to be bollocks ourselves but look around Europe too and it shows you really dont.

Just because teams resort to that shit against us doesnt make it a universally successful tactic. Sevilla, Napoli, Atletico, Everton, United, Burnley....Im quite happy staying how we are considering the relative success of those clubs.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:20:44 PM
Really?


https://twitter.com/alanstubbs_6/status/1317467809555898368


They're all at it by the way.

Id call that really childish rather than gloating  ;D Embarassing especially from a former player.

Ill re-phrase then, any bitter that DOES gloat, needs to concern him or herself more with the fact they have yet again been thoroughly outplayed, despite this being apparently their best start in years and their best chance to win in years.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 06:23:57 PM
I think you're talking bollocks but whatever.  :wave

Luckily I have an advantage here. I know you are talking bollocks.  :wave

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51689916

The most significant change to the laws of the game to come out of today's Ifab annual general meeting concerned the handball rule.

From the start of the 2020/21 season, the point at which the arm stops and the shoulder begins will now be written into the laws of the game as the "T-shirt line".

The new ruling aims to allow match officials to "differentiate more clearly" between the arm and shoulder.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:03:27 PM
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
·
2m
Liverpool desperately unhappy with use of VAR in derby, and have asked PL for full review. They want answers to 3 key questions:

Why no review and subsequent action on Pickford chall?
Which part of Mane's body deemed offside?
At what moment did VAR decide to freeze-frame?

#LFC

Good. Pleased about this.

I'm still fuming over the decisions and we need answers. Liverpool need to take it has high as possible.

If they didn't look into Pickford being a red card then they need to now. It was a clear red card.
The goal was a goal no one is saying it isn't barring one man in a little hole. This can't be right.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:27:32 PM
Digne had a great game. He made several key tackles and interceptions and was a threat when he ventured forward.
Not piling on Adrian because he did ok today but the cross was about eight yards out when CL headed it, he has to be taking command there.
