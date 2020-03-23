« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #680 on: Today at 03:28:48 PM
And Carlo has said Richarlison was unlucky...
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #681 on: Today at 03:29:02 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:27:57 PM
Richarlison was unlucky according to Ancelotti.  He was tired apparently, so was slightly late on the tackle alright then.

Prick.

Ancelotti is sound. He's merely protecting his player, and a temperamental one at that.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #682 on: Today at 03:29:26 PM
Here's the bottom line from the game:

1) Pickford should have been off, no question. It's an egregious decision.

2) Van Dijk coming off changes the momentum of the half. You could see it took a few minutes for Joe to adjust and they gained territory and that relived some of the pressure. Their first goal happens because that's the space Van Dijk fills and its hard to reorganize the setup in those moment.

3) Adrian was fine during the game. He played about as well as you can hope, but this is a game of margins and I think Alisson probably saves that

4) We controlled the spaces for the most part, but I still feel like we opposition teams get in our defensive third we're not getting tight enough and some of the spaces we're filling are a bit off. (again not having Van Dijk and Alisson makes a difference)

5) The Refree didn't control the game. (too many tasty tackles, letting James time waste etc)

6) The goal should have stood. I don't care what they're looking at. I get the rule, because your body leaning gives you leverage on the defender, but that's shocking. They're even, end of.

On to the next game.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #683 on: Today at 03:29:28 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:27:57 PM
Richarlison was unlucky according to Ancelotti.  He was tired apparently, so was slightly late on the tackle alright then.

Prick.

No more talk about this guy being decent, he is no different to the other arses who have managed them.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #684 on: Today at 03:29:38 PM
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:28:48 PM
And Carlo has said Richarlison was unlucky...

To be born with a face like that? I agree
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #685 on: Today at 03:29:46 PM
Quote from: Red Raw Burp! on Today at 02:59:31 PM
It looks like they drew the line from the sleeve of his shirt in line with the handball rule ::)

Crackers.
so if the players wear a long sleeve shirt, what happens then?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #686 on: Today at 03:29:47 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:46:44 PM
Him and Allan have fitted right in with that team.

I like Carlo, but lets face it he sets up his teams with time wasting and cheating to the fore. Napoli lite out there today. James moaning, Allen wanting a red because Robbo was kicked onto him by Mina, rolling around so the ref forgets it was an off the ball foul by Mina.
Richarlisons antics after his red were laughable. But the likes of Allan and Gomes running over to kick off after that tackle. Ffs remember the outrage when Gomes got hurt.
Pickford is simply an embarrassment.
As Klopp said we now have two players waiting to see the outcomes of foul tackles.
When even Walton says you are wrong... Coote had a mare -not his first
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #687 on: Today at 03:29:58 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:27:01 PM
0 data but my eyes are telling me it doesnt get much worse than Adrian.

So just a hunch. Adrian was fine today. Klopp watches all the players every day and if he thinks Adrian is the best he currently has available then thats all we need to know.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #688 on: Today at 03:30:04 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:27:14 PM
The manager would normally be optimistic but he's anything but about either of them. I think we have to brace ourselves here.

His quote about VVD usually playing through pain but not being able to on this occasion is not a good sign. I'm more optimistic about Thiago though, it may just visually look bad, stud marks and bruising etc. That he managed to run and play on is the only bit of comfort I'm taking from it, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's out for a few weeks. For VVD, if we see him again this season I'll be happy.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #689 on: Today at 03:30:17 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:29:02 PM
Ancelotti is sound. He's merely protecting his player, and a temperamental one at that.

He doesn't deserve to be protected, just admit it was a red card.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #690 on: Today at 03:30:23 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:10:55 PM
It is not Mane's arm pit that counts this season it is the outside of his shoulder.

If you look carefully enough Al (which coote the c*nt didnt) the outside of Mane's shoulder is being played onside by Godfrey's Arse..
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #691 on: Today at 03:30:35 PM
Allan is fucking shite, by the way. Slow, cumbersome, poor on the ball.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #692 on: Today at 03:30:47 PM
Excellent performence by us which was really nice to see, still a few things to iron out, but we looked great again. That midfield is going to be something special.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #693 on: Today at 03:31:04 PM
We voted against the league this week and got our punishment today. Will happen to man u aswell
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #694 on: Today at 03:31:11 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:29:58 PM
So just a hunch. Adrian was fine today. Klopp watches all the players every day and if he thinks Adrian is the best he currently has available then thats all we need to know.

Every keeper weve ever had would have saved that Keane goal.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #695 on: Today at 03:31:20 PM
I'm not as pissed about the offsides as the red card for baby arms

The offsides were of course ridiculous but it's happened to so many teams over last season and this. They're just incompetent.

Not sending off that short-armed twat has no justification whatsoever
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #696 on: Today at 03:31:40 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:28:01 PM
So if van Dijk hypothetically runs in behind, completely onside, and scores with his arm but the ball only touches his sleeve, is the goal given?

Of course it fucking isn't, so why is this bottom of the sleeves rule even a thing?

They have fucked up the offside rule trying to remedy the fuck up of the hand ball rule.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #697 on: Today at 03:31:44 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:30:17 PM
He doesn't deserve to be protected, just admit it was a red card.

I agree, but from Ancelotti's point of view he's not going to throw Richarlison under the bus. He didn't say it wasn't a red card, he's trying to mitigate the circumstances around it. Richarlison has bigger aspirations than Everton and is a moody fucker, Ancelotti will want to keep a happy shop.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #698 on: Today at 03:32:01 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:29:47 PM
When even Walton says you are wrong... Coote had a mare -not his first

Has he fucked up before has he?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #699 on: Today at 03:32:01 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:31:11 PM
Every keeper weve ever had would have saved that Keane goal.

Its a brilliant header.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #700 on: Today at 03:32:05 PM
It's just dawned on me that the slimy bastards will have to issue an excuse or an explanation. If they come out and say "oops!. Sorry we got that wrong, lads. Won't happen again!" well, then, that just won't, or shouldn't, wash. They've done that before, and to admit you got it wrong, time and time again, shouldn't be accepted. What would be justice is if we get the goal back and the 3 points. Ta. I'll take that and still demand that you dismantle VAR and have half the refs in the league investigated for corruption.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #701 on: Today at 03:32:29 PM
Tell you what, Gerard wouldn't have lasted the 90 without a red. He would have got an elbow in on pickford for starters
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #702 on: Today at 03:32:38 PM
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:30:04 PM
His quote about VVD usually playing through pain but not being able to on this occasion is not a good sign. I'm more optimistic about Thiago though, it may just visually look bad, stud marks and bruising etc. That he managed to run and play on is the only bit of comfort I'm taking from it, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's out for a few weeks. For VVD, if we see him again this season I'll be happy.

I hope you are right about Thiago as he looked brilliantly alongside Hendo and Fab. That's a midfield to get excited about.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #703 on: Today at 03:32:44 PM
Thing is, these aren't even the worst VAR decisions. In one game last season the ball was literally a yard over the line and a goal wasn't given. I disagree with Jürgen, it needs binning until they can find people to operate it correctly.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #704 on: Today at 03:32:44 PM
Pretty much every other fan right now is calling it bullshit and corrupt. When you have so many mancs on your side of the argument you know something is wrong. You dont have to take envelopes stuffed with money to be corrupt. What is David Cootes excuse? Has he made it home yet?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #705 on: Today at 03:32:51 PM
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:30:23 PM
If you look carefully enough Al (which coote the c*nt didnt) the outside of Mane's shoulder is being played onside by Godfrey's Arse..

VAR uses different cameras to the broadcast cameras.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #706 on: Today at 03:33:48 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:31:11 PM
Every keeper weve ever had would have saved that Keane goal.

Even Charles Itandje??
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #707 on: Today at 03:33:55 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:32:01 PM
Its a brilliant header.

No it wasnt. It was straight at him.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #708 on: Today at 03:34:05 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:29:38 PM
To be born with a face like that? I agree
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #709 on: Today at 03:34:23 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:33:55 PM
No it wasnt. It was straight at him.

By straight at him, do you mean in the corner ?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #710 on: Today at 03:34:27 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:08:10 PM
Keane's/Godfrey's arse is bang on the line..just look how far away Mane's armpit is from the red line!
Honestly you cannot get a decision more wrong, it absolutely fucking stinks.


VAR must be on the take. Its too obvious that nothing will happen to them.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #711 on: Today at 03:35:07 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:34:23 PM
By straight at him, do you mean in the corner ?

Are you talking about the Calvert-Lewis header? Im on about their first goal by Keane which was straight at Adrian but his wrists are too weak so it went in.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #712 on: Today at 03:35:12 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:31:44 PM
I agree, but from Ancelotti's point of view he's not going to throw Richarlison under the bus. He didn't say it wasn't a red card, he's trying to mitigate the circumstances around it. Richarlison has bigger aspirations than Everton and is a moody fucker, Ancelotti will want to keep a happy shop.

I'm sorry, but I disagree. A tackle as bad as that needs the manager to condemn it. He's hardly throwing Richarlison under a bus as everyone knows he is guilty of it. At a time like this, decent managers will be honest. It hasn't stopped others in the past.
