Here's the bottom line from the game:



1) Pickford should have been off, no question. It's an egregious decision.



2) Van Dijk coming off changes the momentum of the half. You could see it took a few minutes for Joe to adjust and they gained territory and that relived some of the pressure. Their first goal happens because that's the space Van Dijk fills and its hard to reorganize the setup in those moment.



3) Adrian was fine during the game. He played about as well as you can hope, but this is a game of margins and I think Alisson probably saves that



4) We controlled the spaces for the most part, but I still feel like we opposition teams get in our defensive third we're not getting tight enough and some of the spaces we're filling are a bit off. (again not having Van Dijk and Alisson makes a difference)



5) The Refree didn't control the game. (too many tasty tackles, letting James time waste etc)



6) The goal should have stood. I don't care what they're looking at. I get the rule, because your body leaning gives you leverage on the defender, but that's shocking. They're even, end of.



On to the next game.



