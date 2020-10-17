« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Zealand 2020 Election  (Read 701 times)

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
New Zealand 2020 Election
« on: October 17, 2020, 08:27:25 AM »
The polls closed an hour ago and since Im passing time at Labour HQ until the serious results are confirmed, I thought I would update those interested in the NZ election - in something like real time.

Most readers will know that NZ elected a Labour government under Jacinda Ardern in 2017. This was, as is usual since the adoption of MMP (mixed-member proportional) in 1996, a coalition. Very oddly, with Winston Peters New Zealand First party. NZF is a populist, somewhat nationalist/anti-immigration party largely supported by elderly rural voters, and Winston has been a lively figure in politics for years.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electoral_system_of_New_Zealand

The main opposition is National, very much a conservative party akin to the Tories when they were reasonably centrist - and had been the government for the preceding decade. They have had a collective aneurysm recently, knifing their leader Simon Bridges a few months ago, replacing him with the assassin Todd Muller (only known for being the target of the meme OK Boomer levelled at him by the Green MP Chloe Swarbrick after he heckled her in Parliament) who bailed with stress after a few weeks. (He also had a Trump MAGA hat on display) Then they chose Judith Crusher Collins as leader - a woman who sports a smirk that indicates she eats tiny children of an evening and is looking forward to the ketchup. (Her role model is a certain Thatcher).

Minor parties in the mix are the abovementioned New Zealand First, David Seymours ACT (a libertarian, right wing party that have had just the one MP for years) and the Greens. There is also the Maori Party trying to get back into parliament and several minor parties that have no hope of making the 5% or winning a direct electorate.

A staggering early vote of nearly 2m voters means the results will be much earlier than usual.

So current state of play (on the party vote percentages)

Update Edit:

50% votes counted:

49.7% Labour  (65 seats)
26.5% National (35 seats)
7.9% Green (10 seats)
7.9% ACT (10 seats)
2.4% NZF (0 seats)

Labour are killing it, and look like they will form a majority government (which has not happened before under MMP) We need 61 seats to do this without the Greens, and projected at 65 at present with 10 Greens.

The swing to the left (Labour plus Greens) is huge. National may be losing rural seats that have been blue for decades. They are on course to be under 30% for only the third time since the beginning of the last century (and one of those was 1939). ACT has stolen a good chunk of conservative voters. NZF look like they are toast, with less than 3% so far.

Its great  ;D

National might be losing Rangitīkei which hasn't gone Labour since the thirties.  :o

NB There are also two referenda that were voted on, one for the legalisation of cannabis, and one for the legalisation of euthanasia. We won't know the results of those for a couple of weeks.

Edit: OK, the prime minister is on her way so I'm off to get pissed and then watch the Derby at half past midnight. I'll update tomorrow.
« Last Edit: October 17, 2020, 09:36:02 AM by Banquo's Ghost »
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2020, 08:35:20 AM »
Jacinda is just superb. A real leader, the world could do with more like her.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2020, 09:10:28 AM »
Looking good then for Labour and Ardern (you lucky fxxxxx), and fully deserved.  Hope it pans out the way its looking.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,082
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2020, 11:40:49 AM »
First outright majority since MMP was first introduced. Biggest win for Labour in 50 years. Cant be overstated what has happened there. As the OP said, seats are going red from blue after many years.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #4 on: October 17, 2020, 12:05:59 PM »
New Zealand might be small, but it is nice to have some good news in the world finally. There is still hope for us all.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #5 on: October 18, 2020, 05:28:00 AM »
Well done! What a great result. Doesn't have to be hamstrung by NZ First either.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #6 on: October 18, 2020, 06:28:35 AM »
Well done NZ!!  It gives some hope for the world to see a strong, principled leader get elected in these days of the UKs bumbling buffoon and that orange mess in the US.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #7 on: October 18, 2020, 07:21:56 AM »
It's a testament to Ardern's leadership. I thought there was a lot of hype during her early years of leading the country (the whole having a baby while PM) but Jacinda Ardern has been amazing at how she has led the country after the terror attacks last year and very notably through the COVID-19 crisis. The people have voted in approval of her performance and it's a testament to her hard work.

Although NZ is tucked away in a far corner of the world, I hope this is the beginning of the rise of more centrist and left politics across the globe. Hopefully some ripples of this major result are felt in Australia.

Next up, Biden to win in the US to start the momentum of more left-learning governments across the globe. The right-wing has shown yet again how out of touch with reality they are across the globe.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #8 on: October 18, 2020, 03:12:51 PM »
Saw this and thought it was pretty hilarious. Brutal interview!

https://twitter.com/NewshubNZ/status/1317602395761893378
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • Awkward Squad
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #9 on: October 18, 2020, 03:48:02 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on October 18, 2020, 03:12:51 PM
Saw this and thought it was pretty hilarious. Brutal interview!

https://twitter.com/NewshubNZ/status/1317602395761893378

Firm but fair interview that mate :) - wish there was more of that on UK tv...


Well in to New Zealand - though can we borrow your Prime Minister for a few years?

Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #10 on: October 18, 2020, 03:51:13 PM »
Quote from: oojason on October 18, 2020, 03:48:02 PM
Firm but fair interview that mate :) - wish there was more of that on UK tv...

Well in to New Zealand - though can we borrow your Prime Minister for a few years?
How about swapsies?
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #11 on: October 18, 2020, 03:55:01 PM »
Quote from: oojason on October 18, 2020, 03:48:02 PM
Firm but fair interview that mate :) - wish there was more of that on UK tv...


Well in to New Zealand - though can we borrow your Prime Minister for a few years?



To think the UK used to deport criminals to Australia and New Zealand, now they form governments from them.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #12 on: October 19, 2020, 05:53:31 AM »
Fantastic result. As an Australian, I can only look enviously across the Tasman Sea. Our Tory mob have been forced leftwards by COVID but they will no doubt spring back to their default position of protecting property portfolios of the those born pre-1960 and showing contempt for the young, refugees, the environment, etc. They've also relaxed media ownership laws and defunded the ABC (our BBC equivalent) while throwing bailouts to Foxtel, so that Murdoch's voice is by far the loudest in the room. So there is little hope for us, save that our passports are good for NZ residency!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #13 on: October 19, 2020, 10:21:13 AM »
New Zealand journalist feted for brutal takedown of minor party politician

Tova OBriens interview with Jami-Lee Ross, who has been accused of spreading misinformation, praised as a masterclass

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zw5a2Cc5KtI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zw5a2Cc5KtI</a>

Beautifully brutal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 AM »
For those who may be interested:

Along with the general election (the final results of which are still awaiting the special ballots - ie overseas votes etc, but not expected to change much except one Maori electorate that could be affected) there were two referenda held. The results of these were announced today after the count (again, subject to special votes still being considered).

The first was to approve the End of Life Act, legalising euthanasia in certain circumstances. This was passed 65.2% to  33.8%. The Act will now come into force on November 6th 2021, as it was a binding referendum.

More surprisingly, the referendum on legalising cannabis was lost, 46.1% to 53.1% (No). There is some hope that special votes might change this but the margin looks too large (there are an estimated 480,000 special votes still be be counted and Yes is currently 167,333 votes behind).
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:11:08 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:24:08 AM
For those who may be interested:

Along with the general election (the final results of which are still awaiting the special ballots - ie overseas votes etc, but not expected to change much except one Maori electorate that could be affected) there were two referenda held. The results of these were announced today after the count (again, subject to special votes still being considered).

The first was to approve the End of Life Act, legalising euthanasia in certain circumstances. This was passed 65.2% to  33.8%. The Act will now come into force on November 6th 2021, as it was a binding referendum.

More surprisingly, the referendum on legalising cannabis was lost, 46.1% to 53.1% (No). There is some hope that special votes might change this but the margin looks too large (there are an estimated 480,000 special votes still be be counted and Yes is currently 167,333 votes behind).
Very weird. Any particular reason why this might have been the case?
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
Re: New Zealand 2020 Election
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:57:23 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 08:11:08 AM
Very weird. Any particular reason why this might have been the case?

The overall electorate is still fairly overall elderly/conservative, and it's hard shaking the idea from their heads that cannabis is the Devil's weed and thus the gateway to all manner of perversions. Obviously, it's better to leave the distribution of such wickedness to the criminal gangs as everyone knows the Mongrel Mob have much higher standards of public responsibility than were contained in the proposed Act.

Depressing, not least because in a moment of genius, one of the more beloved TV presenters, Hilary Barry, used the immortal phrase "jazz cabbage" to refer to the aforesaid drug during the election coverage.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 