Bit of a random one, I'm looking to take myself off for a long weekend at some point in the very near future (if and when restrictions allow).



I've got this idea in my head of a lovely old Scottish hotel, by a Loch, stunning views, log fire, bar, the whole dance. Just somewhere to forget about the last few months, bit of clean air, no scallies on scramblers riding past every few minutes, no social media etc.



The problem is I don't drive so it has to be somewhere reasonably accessible by train or bus.



Yes, I've looked on Google, Trip Advisor etc, but we have some well travelled people on here so was hoping someone could give me a recommendation or two please?



Cheers,