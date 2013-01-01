« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October

Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
Raul should be off there.  Coote is awful.
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 PM
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:48:46 PM
Jiminez is going to be sent off here, surely?

EDIT: Really?

The Coote and Oliver show.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 09:50:00 PM
Fuck me.

Var is a joke.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 PM
You could literally snap someone's neck in front of Coote and he wouldn't see anything bad in it.
Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 PM
Jiminez lucky there.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:50:54 PM
You could literally snap someone's neck in front of Coote and he wouldn't see anything bad in it.

Thats up to say theres been a kick out but they just protect their mates.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 PM
Any bets that Jiminez gets a retrospective ban?
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:52:17 PM
Any bets that Jiminez gets a retrospective ban?

they can't embarrass Coote's
Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 PM
VAR asked Coote to check the pitchside monitor..
He replied "What difference would that make?"
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 PM
Bit of a smash and grab that for Wolves.

Leeds the better side.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:53:26 PM
VAR asked Coote to check the pitchside monitor..
He replied "What difference would that make?"

Is this true?
Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:53:26 PM
VAR asked Coote to check the pitchside monitor..
He replied "What difference would that make?"
:D
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM
David Coote looks like Dogtanion
stjohns

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 10:18:40 PM
Small consolation that we finish the weekend 3rd when, to add insult to injury, we could have been much lower.
AshbourneRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:42:55 PM
You'd think it might be similar to whatever it was when Stoke were stopped from using towels to dry the ball, trying to gain an unfair advantage or gamesmanship or something?

Trying to gain an unfair advantage of not being pulled back by his arms?

What could a defender complain about? I tried to foul him but he was too slippery!
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:21:17 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM
David Coote looks like Dogtanion
Surely you've spelt c*nt wrong?
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM
So Wolves title challengers according to RAWK now as well?
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #657 on: Today at 01:16:29 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM
David Coote looks like Dogtanion
I hope Milady smashes his fucking face in
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #658 on: Today at 02:00:41 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:21:17 PM
Surely you've spelt c*nt wrong?

Doubt it Ive spelt that Word about 1000 times since Saturday
Americano12345

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #659 on: Today at 02:54:41 AM
that Raul kicking out incident reminds me from last year when Maguire did the same to a Chelsea player and didn't get punished iirc
