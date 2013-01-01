Jiminez is going to be sent off here, surely?EDIT: Really?
You could literally snap someone's neck in front of Coote and he wouldn't see anything bad in it.
Any bets that Jiminez gets a retrospective ban?
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
VAR asked Coote to check the pitchside monitor..He replied "What difference would that make?"
You'd think it might be similar to whatever it was when Stoke were stopped from using towels to dry the ball, trying to gain an unfair advantage or gamesmanship or something?
David Coote looks like Dogtanion
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Surely you've spelt c*nt wrong?
