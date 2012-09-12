« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October

sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #560 on: Today at 02:31:24 PM
West Brom vs Burnley on PPV at 5.30pm on a Monday will probably be the first Premier League game to feature more players than it has viewers.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #561 on: Today at 03:24:22 PM
Or for us international viewers that already had to pay extra it will just be background noise while working or possibly a welcome distraction from it.
clinical

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #562 on: Today at 03:28:39 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:31:24 PM
West Brom vs Burnley on PPV at 5.30pm on a Monday will probably be the first Premier League game to feature more players than it has viewers.

Hahaha no way anyone is paying £15 for that. Even the family of the players.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #563 on: Today at 03:31:47 PM
Surely theyd have made more in advertising if it was free for all to watch, they could have given some of that revenue to the clubs.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #564 on: Today at 03:32:18 PM
It shows the absolute desperation (and cuntishness) of many football clubs that they're trying to push through with this PPV model in a day and age when it's possible to find online streams for absolutely any event, be it sports or otherwise. They're banking on large swaths of the population not being arsed or tech savvy enough to find an alternative and trying to squeeze every last penny out of football fans, but I think they'll soon find out that they're sorely mistaken and that the gamble is not going to pay off. They've already announced that they're not going to divulge the PPV buys numbers for each match to save themselves the embarrassment but everyone will be aware of how massive a fiasco this whole thing is going to be.
redtel

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #565 on: Today at 04:28:09 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:31:24 PM
West Brom vs Burnley on PPV at 5.30pm on a Monday will probably be the first Premier League game to feature more players than it has viewers.

This match is different.

Sky credit your account with £14.95 if you phone up to watch it.

Quids in but no turning it off until full time.
Red Berry

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #566 on: Today at 04:35:25 PM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 04:28:09 PM
This match is different.

Sky credit your account with £14.95 if you phone up to watch it.

Quids in but no turning it off until full time.

And you had better not try just leaving it on while you play xbox in another room, cause they'll be round for you.

Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #567 on: Today at 06:13:31 PM
Supposedly there are multiple camera angles to choose from to decide an offside situation. But just now it was simply enough to show that the defender's shoulder was behind the attacker's foot when the defender's front foot was not shown on picture because it was behind the attacker's body. It's a farce.
Last Edit: Today at 06:23:24 PM by Golyo
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #568 on: Today at 06:40:20 PM
Well this game is as expected.  Hopefully you all saved your £15.
Gaz75

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #569 on: Today at 06:48:30 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:40:20 PM
Well this game is as expected.  Hopefully you all saved your £15.
great idea what the Newcastle fans did, fair play to them. Do you think this could catch on with the other clubs?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #570 on: Today at 07:02:08 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:28:39 PM
Hahaha no way anyone is paying £15 for that. Even the family of the players.

If my 18 year old son was making his debut I'd happily pay £15.

But other than that, no.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #571 on: Today at 07:03:10 PM
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 06:13:31 PM
Supposedly there are multiple camera angles to choose from to decide an offside situation. But just now it was simply enough to show that the defender's shoulder was behind the attacker's foot when the defender's front foot was not shown on picture because it was behind the attacker's body. It's a farce.

But were any sleeves involved? Or loose fittings shorts? Or even an untied lace?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #572 on: Today at 07:03:52 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:02:08 PM
If my 18 year old son was making his debut I'd happily pay £15.

But other than that, no.

Even then Id ask him to pay for it I think.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #573 on: Today at 07:05:34 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:03:52 PM
Even then Id ask him to pay for it I think.

I'm sure he'd be able to afford it.

By the way it's 0-0 at the moment but something important is going on in Emmerdale so I may have a nose at that.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #574 on: Today at 07:17:28 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:05:34 PM
I'm sure he'd be able to afford it.

By the way it's 0-0 at the moment but something important is going on in Emmerdale so I may have a nose at that.


Could imagine Dyche causing a bit of aggro at last orders in the Woolpack now you mention it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #575 on: Today at 07:22:00 PM
In a fucked up season, it's nice to see West Brom and Burnley returned everything to normality by playing out the most obvious 0-0 draw since football began.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #576 on: Today at 07:25:30 PM
fuck the premier league
swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
Reply #577 on: Today at 07:31:12 PM
Surely no one paid £14.95 for that ;D
