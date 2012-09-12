It shows the absolute desperation (and cuntishness) of many football clubs that they're trying to push through with this PPV model in a day and age when it's possible to find online streams for absolutely any event, be it sports or otherwise. They're banking on large swaths of the population not being arsed or tech savvy enough to find an alternative and trying to squeeze every last penny out of football fans, but I think they'll soon find out that they're sorely mistaken and that the gamble is not going to pay off. They've already announced that they're not going to divulge the PPV buys numbers for each match to save themselves the embarrassment but everyone will be aware of how massive a fiasco this whole thing is going to be.