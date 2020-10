Maureen's priority will be winning the Europa League and/or some of the domestic cups. He doesn't have the squad depth to win the league title, especially in a congested season like this one ...



Mourinho flogs the same players every game as well. They look better now because they've had all the extra European qualifiers so are more match fit than opponents and then the momentum and confidence flows from there which can get them in the race. Get to February though and they'll be shattered. Poch's teams always burned out in the run in as well.Kane and Son are world class forwards though and if you've got forwards scoring every week you've always got a chance (i.e. 13/14 Liverpool). Whether he can keep them fit and fresh is another matter.