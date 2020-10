What is the best streams for the box office games? Haven't used any for a while with everything being on TV. Is footybite still around or is it something else now?



Same as the regular stream sites mate(the quality of stream sites change over time often due to money, effort & volume of people watching them - a superb stream site one month can be poor / average the next month...)A list of 60+ stream sites - and with more relevant info - can be found here (pinned up in the 'General Football and Sport' section):-' - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 There are a few streaming sites appearing on twitter too around 15 minutes before kick off (type in 'Liverpool stream' etc into the twitter search bar). The quality of stream varies - and some don't work... but some are decent enough...As ever, use an adblocker like 'uBlock Origin' on your web browser (free - and easy to use) - it won't block all of the pop-ups and ads - but it still stops a fair number of them.