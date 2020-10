What is the best streams for the box office games? Haven't used any for a while with everything being on TV. Is footybite still around or is it something else now?



Same as the regular stream sites mateA list of 60+ stream sites - and with more relevant info - can be found here (pinned up in the 'General Football and Sport' section):-' - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 There are a few streaming sites appearing on twitter too around 15 minutes before kick off (type in 'Liverpool stream' etc into the twitter search bar). The quality of stream varies - and some don't work... but some are decent enough...As ever, use an adblocker like 'uBlock Origin' on your web browser (free, and easy to use) - it won't block all of the pop-ups and ads - but it still stops a fair number of them.