And GOT is like aa..."We really need to be testing Adrian - far too often we've been unable to capitalise on them having second or third choice goalkeepers in the nets. Hope J Rod gets some sexy shots off and DCL is again roaming the six yard box to knock in any rebounds.""Come on blues let's smash this low life sly greeeedy corporate club!""There isn't a more despicable club in this entire country than this lot. Self serving bunch of pricks!Go and there and smash them all over the pitch. Leave everything on there and keep going at them. They don't like any sort of competition.""I want independent testing of them for peds and covid. Riddled with both methinks.""Both 11s full strength... their bench may be the deciding factor... if we're not 10 up!"