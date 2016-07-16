« previous next »
Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30

Andy-oh-six

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #320 on: Today at 11:43:38 AM
All of their doubtful players made it then.
Internet terrorist

UntouchableLuis

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #321 on: Today at 11:44:08 AM
I worry about the cheating from Richarlison today. He'll be rolling all over the place.
Mister men

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #322 on: Today at 11:44:26 AM
1995
Ray K

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #323 on: Today at 11:44:34 AM
I bloody hate derby day. Only enjoy it when it's over.

Just win Reds.
rushyman

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #324 on: Today at 11:44:46 AM
That Everton team 🧐

Just happened to have won 4 games on trot and those games are the start of the season.

Its a Form table at mo. I remember the league wasnt in the papers until 10 games. Now they have it on Sky after the first game of the season early kick off. Everyone else not played 😂
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #325 on: Today at 11:45:27 AM
Still mad seeing Thiagos name. We missed the control last game, had a lot of heads wobbling. Hendo brings that back and Fab and Thiago be calm in the middle
KennyDaggers

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:47:33 AM
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Today at 09:01:25 AM
So nervous about this derby.

I dont like saying it in public but Ive been really impressed with Everton this year.

Ill certainly be a lot more confident if we have a midfield 3 of Fab, Hendo & Thiago with Matip at the back.

Just win reds, however it comes, just win.

I cant grumble about that team, exactly what I wanted and apart from Alison, its our best team IMO.
number 168

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:49:40 AM
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:39:27 AM
Have a feeling it will be Hendo on the right in a more conservative role, Thiago on the left with more freedom.

Probably, I guess Robbo and Sadio will put in a shift.
Andy82lfc

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:49:55 AM
Old Duncan will be making sure someone goes in hard no doubt, looking forward to Thiago completely sidestepping them and gaining the space.

These are usually bore draws at woodison lately, got a feeling it won't be happening today.
harleydanger

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:50:07 AM
I'd be confident of winning with a team of players that haven't even made our bench. Our Squad is ridiculous.
KennyDaggers

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:51:28 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:44:46 AM
That Everton team 🧐

Just happened to have won 4 games on trot and those games are the start of the season.

Its a Form table at mo. I remember the league wasnt in the papers until 10 games. Now they have it on Sky after the first game of the season early kick off. Everyone else not played 😂

I think there team is very good. Im not sure how they managed to get it that strong.

Just win reds, I dont care how it happens, just win.
NarutoReds

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #331 on: Today at 11:52:01 AM
And GOT is like aa...  ;D  ;D

Bullens Rd:
"We really need to be testing Adrian - far too often we've been unable to capitalise on them having second or third choice goalkeepers in the nets. Hope J Rod gets some sexy shots off and DCL is again roaming the six yard box to knock in any rebounds."

Leylo:
"Come on blues let's smash this low life sly greeeedy corporate club!"

GwladysBlue:
"There isn't a more despicable club in this entire country than this lot. Self serving bunch of pricks!
Go and there and smash them all over the pitch. Leave everything on there and keep going at them. They don't like any sort of competition."

The binman chronicles:
"I want independent testing of them for peds and covid. Riddled with both methinks."

bluelife:
"Both 11s full strength... their bench may be the deciding factor... if we're not 10 up!"
harleydanger

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #332 on: Today at 11:53:00 AM
Carlo is great to be honest.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #333 on: Today at 11:53:07 AM
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Today at 11:51:28 AM
I think there team is very good. Im not sure how they managed to get it that strong.

Just win reds, I dont care how it happens, just win.
Ancelotti - if not Klopp then hes have been my choice for us.

Smellytrabs

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:56:28 AM
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 11:49:40 AM
Probably, I guess Robbo and Sadio will put in a shift.

Virgil, Robbo, Thiago, Mane down the left side. Fucking hell that has got to be unplayable. Suspect Ancelotti will attmept to do what he did with Napoli and try to pin our fullbacks back. I would stick a tenner on him flooding the pitch as well.
Dave D

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #335 on: Today at 11:56:59 AM
BTW did any of our team make it into their team on GOT? Im guessing not.
1892tillforever

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #336 on: Today at 11:57:14 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:53:00 AM
Carlo is great to be honest.
Brilliant manager and always comes across as a classy guy. Shame he went there!
disgraced cake

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #337 on: Today at 11:57:14 AM
If both teams play to their best, we will fucking murder these. Get Thiago on the ball and let him do his thing, the rest will follow.

UP THE REDS!!!!!!
Yorkykopite

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #338 on: Today at 11:57:54 AM
This is the match where James rediscovers why he's not a top player. It's all going to be too fast for him.
JRed

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #339 on: Today at 11:58:57 AM
Thats the strongest team we could put out in my opinion(keeper excluded) . Hopefully Everton believe their own hype and try to come at us so we can pick them off. Unlikely with Carlo in charge tho.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #340 on: Today at 11:59:16 AM
That is a fucking hell of a line up from us. If they´re on form there is only one way this thing can go.

Can´t wait now.

latortuga

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #341 on: Today at 11:59:44 AM
Read he enjoys a stiff bike seat between the thighs old Carlo.

Anyone caught sight of him in his lycra?  :D
a treeless whopper

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #342 on: Today at 12:00:23 PM
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:56:28 AM
Virgil, Robbo, Thiago, Mane down the left side. Fucking hell that has got to be unplayable. Suspect Ancelotti will attmept to do what he did with Napoli and try to pin our fullbacks back. I would stick a tenner on him flooding the pitch as well.

Right side is Salah, Henderson, Trent and Matip. Not bad that either.
NarutoReds

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #343 on: Today at 12:01:27 PM
Their fans seem... Really believe. Really. Like flying with full of confidence or something.

I hope we could put them back in their box.

Please Liverpool win this and I believe it could solve my erection problem this whole week.
xRedmanLFCx

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #344 on: Today at 12:01:58 PM
Who is 3rd choice keeper today? We usually have 3 keepers warming up.
Samie

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #345 on: Today at 12:02:26 PM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:01:27 PM
Their fans seem... Really believe. Really. Like flying with full of confidence or something.

I hope we could put them back in their box.

Please Liverpool win this and I believe it could solve my erection problem this whole week.

I can put you into contact with my mate Pele.
xRedmanLFCx

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #346 on: Today at 12:03:20 PM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:01:27 PM
Their fans seem... Really believe. Really. Like flying with full of confidence or something.

I hope we could put them back in their box.

Please Liverpool win this and I believe it could solve my erection problem this whole week.

LFCTV saying we have never lost 2 league games in a row under Klopp.
harleydanger

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #347 on: Today at 12:03:31 PM
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:56:28 AM
Virgil, Robbo, Thiago, Mane down the left side. Fucking hell that has got to be unplayable. Suspect Ancelotti will attmept to do what he did with Napoli and try to pin our fullbacks back. I would stick a tenner on him flooding the pitch as well.

They've relied on that triangle on their right to give James the ball facing goal.

Don't think that will happen today.
RedSamba

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #348 on: Today at 12:04:12 PM
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 12:03:20 PM
LFCTV saying we have never lost 2 league games in a row under Klopp.

 ffs :butt
xRedmanLFCx

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #349 on: Today at 12:07:32 PM
The last 3 meetings at Goodison, and 4 of the last 6, have been 0-0.
Mighty_Red

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #350 on: Today at 12:07:40 PM
The best team under the circumstances I think. Now it's all about focus and putting in a performance with the required intensity.

We do that and nobody can live with us. Fall short of those minimum requirements and we'll struggle. I think we will show who the champions are today.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
KurtVerbose

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #351 on: Today at 12:08:11 PM
I worry a bit about Matip. Not questioning his quality, but he normally takes a match or two to get up to speed after being out for a while.
Slippers

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #352 on: Today at 12:08:37 PM
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 12:03:20 PM
LFCTV saying we have never lost 2 league games in a row under Klopp.

Bit jinxy that.
The Test

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #353 on: Today at 12:09:17 PM
Loving Jurgens Huck Finn / Simple jack barnet.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #354 on: Today at 12:11:18 PM
Good team. Hopefully Matip is able to get up to speed quickly but I do think it was a change that had to be made if Matip was available for selection. Hopefully Van Dijk can keep tabs on Calvert Lewin because he keeps finding himself free at the moment and keeps finding the net so need to be aware of that.
rocco

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #355 on: Today at 12:11:26 PM
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 12:03:20 PM
LFCTV saying we have never lost 2 league games in a row under Klopp.
Must reading this thread
red1977

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #356 on: Today at 12:11:44 PM
Fans not in the ground aside, this feels like one of the biggest derbys for some time. Fucking ave em Redmen.
gerrardisgod

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #357 on: Today at 12:15:05 PM
Its an honour to play them

Thatll go down well.
duvva

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #358 on: Today at 12:17:34 PM
Great team. No excuses today. Were doing this.

Cmon Reds
The Test

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
Reply #359 on: Today at 12:17:45 PM
Tim Howard chose his words very carefully there. "Everton fans are the best fans in the world because they make sure you feel the pressure when you play"
