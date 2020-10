Never happened under Klopp so not sure when it would have been, latter end of 14/15 I guess (maybe the Palace and Stoke defeats?).







You're right it hasn't happened under Klopp. Was under Rodgers in 2015, just before he was sacked, West Ham 0-3 on 29th August 2015, then 1-3 against the Mancs (Benteke's overhead kick) on 12th September 2015.Think the record (at least in the PL era) with Evans & also Houllier is 4 consecutive defeats. The all-time record is 9 successive defeats, but goes back to 1899!!