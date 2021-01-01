For me in the US it opened just fine, weird. If it shows as a subscription there I won't copy/paste.



Basically the Premier League is asking the government to scrap the next TV auction as they'll just continue with BT, Sky and Amazon at the previous terms. Not the consistent growth but also no drop in income either.



It doesn't seem quite that straightforward - essentially the PL was discussing this months ago, the Big Six stalled (I wonder why), and now it's being resurrected.- quite a big one - there's no indication that broadcasters are in agreement on the idea.Instead of the planned auction, the Premier League hopes to conduct a private sale to its existing partners Sky, BT and Amazon, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions. It would then be able to offer deals for the three seasons between 2022 and 2025 on terms broadly similar to those signed in 2018.___English footballs top division still needs approval to scrap the rights auction from ministers, who have the power to block the move on competition grounds. But the government is considering the proposal due to exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic, according to people close to the talks. Premier League executives have wanted to move ahead with the plan for several months, but some of its biggest clubs sought additional time to review the proposals, according to other executives familiar with recent talks across the division.___That decision to stall the media rights sale caused further anger last week when Englands so-called Big Six clubs; Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, announced they would join a European Super League. Rival club chiefs were furious with the Super League concept, which was quickly scrapped in the face of mass protests from fans and politicians, believing it would damage the value of Premier League TV rights contracts. A key part of the Premier Leagues appeal to broadcasters is the intense battle between teams to qualify for European competition  a race that would be made redundant by a Super League in which clubs would be guaranteed their places each season.___Acoss Europe, a combination of advertising losses during the pandemic and the cord-cutting of younger viewers switching to digital services is leading traditional broadcasters to rein in spending on sports rights.. Italys Serie A last month approved a domestic media rights sale, led by sports streaming service DAZN, worth about 810m a season between 2021-2024, a roughly 20 per cent drop on its existing deal.