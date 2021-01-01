Your assertation would involve them making less money as well unless you think their 8 games would completely make up for the reduced TV package. So no it's not maths.
You also don't cancel a sale unless you know what you have. I get you want to assume the worst but I'd bet they'll be announcing terms exactly as they were or you'd already hear about how everybody has to tighten their belts from Leicester on down.
Edit: And also for the millionth time I've been advocating for it to be a framework to negotiate, not accept blindly. That doesn't seem to matter for you but I would gladly let ManU, Chelsea, us and the like take games to tender if it grew the whole pie bigger for more to share equally.
The point isn't whether *I* think the 8 games (which they would retain *all* revenue from) would make up any reduction in the general deal - it's that *they* do, hence it being one of the points at the centre of both PBP and ESL proposals.
Until last Sunday afternoon, I was quite supportive of FSG. I think furlough was a mistake and got annoyed by it, but didn't hold it against them once they'd backed down. I haven't called for FSG to go. Why do I 'want to assume the worst'?
I think you're being naive if you believe certain parts of either PBP or ESL were 'up for negotiation'. The direct broadcast rights games would *not* add to the whole pie, because the rights would be exclusive to the club. That is the whole point of them.