Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 40940 times)

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:49:58 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:15 PM
Juventus have won Seria A 10 years on the spin, they'll bite and suck anything off to get another Champion League trophy.  ;D

Because they play in a shitty league, which is not Liverpool's case...
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:51:02 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:07:35 AM
Neville & Carragher talking about 'Project Big Picture' on Sly (earlier tonight?) - https://streamable.com/us5yze (8 mins long)

Cheers mate that was a decent watch and this is what annoys me about these two at times when they speak like this it is good to listen to but too often they turn it into a banter fest.

It also helps that the old dinosaur Tyler is nowhere near them !

Carragher point about project restart was bang on the money you tend to forget that after a while but it was true they didnt want to play and tried to screw EFL clubs up by denying them promotions.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:49:58 PM
Because they play in a shitty league, which is not Liverpool's case...

Mate I think you're confusing yourself here, this wouldn't replace our current leagues, it replaces the Champions League.  :D
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:37:53 PM
I wonder what the man on your avatar would have said about that super-league thing...

He would have probably been 100% against the Champions League, let alone the European Super League. But that doesn't means that we should once again miss the trick, as we did in the 90's ...
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:03 PM
Mate I think you're confusing yourself here, this wouldn't replace our current leagues, it replaces the Champions League.  :D

Well, that's not how it's presented. At least not clear to be the case. Also, the CL has a current agreement until 2024 and could be replaced only by UEFA.  Of course, 'the invite' part of the deal would never sit right with me. It's just wrong, morally.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:55:24 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:49:14 PM
A super-league that we don't need because we already have an established competition, where we play against them twice a year, while outselling any other league's TV rights and being watched by hundreds of millions all over the planet. All of that without sitting on the fancy state-funded club wagon like Real, PSG and  City and still pretending to stand for something more than money in the football world. You know, like fairness and fairplay and being in the whole football thing as a part of larger social dynamics... I cant believe, I need to defend these things on a Liverpool board..

Life's not fair though. We either accept that and deal with it, or try and live up to certain ideals that don't really exist in football anymore, if they ever existed at all.

Again, if that's what you prefer, that we don't take part in the super league and so lose a ton in sponsorships and the best players and managers won't be at Liverpool anymore while we win the league in which the next biggest team would be Everton, that's fine of course. That may not be the view of the majority of our worldwide fans however. And it definitely won't be the view of the ownership.

This is happening at some point whether people like it or not. They'll just have to find a way to deal with it in some way.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:53:34 PM
It's just wrong, morally.

I'm not trying to pick on you at all, I'm just genuinely curious. Why is this potential super league morally wrong but the premier league (which was the initial breakaway league) not morally wrong? It was literally founded to make more money for the big clubs.
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:05:48 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:59:18 PM
I'm not trying to pick on you at all, I'm just genuinely curious. Why is this potential super league morally wrong but the premier league (which was the initial breakaway league) not morally wrong? It was literally founded to make more money for the big clubs.

The premier league is still part of the football league. It has relegation. A part of the 'big picture project' that I agree and I think should have been done before  is better distribution of wealth down the football pyramid. You have better league by having more competitive teams and England is doing much better than other leagues in Europe (where 2-3 teams vastly outspend everyone else). The 'big picture' should be to work in that direction and ensure even more competitive PL. But on your question, specifically, it's not 'wrong' to the same degree because it allows teams form outside the league (even) to make their path to the PL and why not, eventually, win it. You cannot do that when it's 'a private club', a monopoly on the game...
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 02:09:39 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:52:35 PM
He would have probably been 100% against the Champions League, let alone the European Super League. But that doesn't means that we should once again miss the trick, as we did in the 90's ...

I doubt he would have been 'against' the CL. But many people, working in UEFA, think that European football's wealth distribution is poor. At the end, you have hundreds of millions of citizens and viewers (all living in Europe) that are not represented by any team in the European competitions and that, as being the governing body of European football, is something UEFA certainly needs to try and fix.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 02:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:30:45 PM
Given the choice between a European closed shop NFL, IPL style franchise based TV spectacle and a Pyramid based, fan centric Football based League I would go for the second option every time.

The club would too Al, as youd have surely noted in the proposals on page one (which its becoming quite clear that theres a decent chance you didnt actually read....)
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:15:28 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:05:48 PM
The premier league is still part of the football league. It has relegation. A part of the 'big picture project' that I agree and I think should have been done before  is better distribution of wealth down the football pyramid. You have better league by having more competitive teams and England is doing much better than other leagues in Europe (where 2-3 teams vastly outspend everyone else). The 'big picture' should be to work in that direction and ensure even more competitive PL. But on your question, specifically, it's not 'wrong' to the same degree because it allows teams form outside the league (even) to make their path to the PL and why not, eventually, win it. You cannot do that when it's 'a private club', a monopoly on the game...

Okay, that's a fair argument.

If you were to give me a choice between yes or no to the super league, I'd say no.

BUT that's not the choice. The choice is between joining a super league or not joining it-- and I say we'd rather join it or we'd get left behind. That's all my argument is.

EDIT: I meant if the choice were between the super league existing or not in that first point
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:25:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:15:28 PM
Okay, that's a fair argument.

If you were to give me a choice between yes or no to the super league, I'd say no.

BUT that's not the choice. The choice is between joining a super league or not joining it-- and I say we'd rather join it or we'd get left behind. That's all my argument is.

EDIT: I meant if the choice were between the super league existing or not in that first point

The thing is, if you have enough 'big clubs' saying 'no' to the a super-league idea, then it's not happening. Especially without the approval of UEFA. If Liverpool, United and Bayern say 'no', the 'super league' project is dead.

I get the need for higher income and a few more big European games but all I'm saying the price for that cannot and should not be the prestige and importance of the Premier league or the Bundesliga. Nor, the integrity of the club, agreeing to abandon the principles of openness in the competition.  So, have 10-11 more games, make money if you can qualify, but limit the trade-offs. Because a lot is at stake to be lost. 
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 02:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:09:39 PM
I doubt he would have been 'against' the CL. But many people, working in UEFA, think that European football's wealth distribution is poor. At the end, you have hundreds of millions of citizens and viewers (all living in Europe) that are not represented by any team in the European competitions and that, as being the governing body of European football, is something UEFA certainly needs to try and fix.

UEFA are part of the problem, not part of the solution.
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 02:30:38 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:26:55 PM
UEFA are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

I don't think that's a fair view on them. They try to do what they can to balance from one side the pressure on them by the big 'we want more money' clubs and the pressure of most countries federations, complaining that they cannot be competitive because the money coming their way is not enough. It's a though place to be. It doesn't work great but I don't see a better way of managing the game in Europe. Certainly not by handing the key to a cartel with PSG, City and Real in it...
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 02:34:42 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:30:38 PM
I don't think that's a fair view on them. They try to do what they can to balance from one side the pressure on them by the big 'we want more money' clubs and the pressure of most countries federations, complaining that they cannot be competitive because the money coming their way is not enough. It's a though place to be. It doesn't work great but I don't see a better way of managing the game in Europe. Certainly not by handing the key to a cartel with PSG, City and Real in it...

Well, PSG and Man City certainly won't be running the ESL. It will be the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Bayern Munich and Juventus. And they will very likely succeed where UEFA have failed.
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 02:40:46 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:34:42 PM
Well, PSG and Man City certainly won't be running the ESL. It will be the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Bayern Munich and Juventus. And they will very likely succeed where UEFA have failed.

Where has exactly UEFA failed? And is really letting a club thrown out of their league for match fixing a decade ago to run European football, really a better idea?

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 02:45:21 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:40:46 PM
Where has exactly failed UEFA?

That's an easy one. The implementation and enforcement of FFP.

It's failed on both it's big tests, PSG and Man City.
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 02:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 02:45:21 PM
That's an easy one. The implementation and enforcement of FFP.

It's failed on both it's big tests, PSG and Man City.

I'm very disappointed with City not being held accountable for blatant financial doping and UEFA certainly is guilty of not being reactive enough. Yet, they DID punish City by excluding them of the CL for 2 seasons. CAS is not UEFA. Also, they already have punished City in 2015 with a fine. Looking closely at the clubs finances after FFP, it clearly has had an impact and most clubs are in better financial shape because of it. So, I wouldn't say it has been a failure. Not yet, at least. And it's difficult to accuse them (UEFA) of being inefficient in investigating City as City were find to have 'obstructed' the investigation (and fined for that even after CAS).
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 02:51:53 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 02:45:21 PM
That's an easy one. The implementation and enforcement of FFP.

It's failed on both it's big tests, PSG and Man City.

Exactly. And the same can be said about the English and the French FA.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 03:00:51 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:40:46 PM
Where has exactly UEFA failed?

They are corrupt to the core, there is that for a start.

They have totally failed to implement and enforce FFP.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 03:06:32 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:51 PM
They are corrupt to the core, there is that for a start.

They have totally failed to implement and enforce FFP.

To be fair that is because Mansoor basically threatened to bankrupt them through legal action and took it to CAS and won. Strangely though you seem quite happy to give Mansoor enhanced voting rights and would be quite happy to join an ESL with the likes of City and PSG.

Surely the answer is better regulation and governance of the game and not running of and forming a breakaway League with City and PSG. The whole crux of the problem to me seems to be allowing billionaires to own football clubs and then make up their own rules.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:34:42 PM
Well, PSG and Man City certainly won't be running the ESL. It will be the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Bayern Munich and Juventus. And they will very likely succeed where UEFA have failed.

So you want to hand power over to Madrid who distorted the whole game with their Galactico period. As well as Bayern and Juve who have completely distorted their own leagues. All that would do is create more self-interest and empower the richest clubs.

It seems you are quite happy about that because you happen to be a supporter of a team that may do well out of a breakaway. What about the game we all love ?
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 03:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:06:32 PM
To be fair that is because Mansoor basically threatened to bankrupt them through legal action and took it to CAS and won.

That is because UEFA...."failed to implement" FFP correctly.

If they had done so then it would have been water tight and they'd not have won in court.

Quote
Strangely though you seem quite happy to give Mansoor enhanced voting rights and would be quite happy to join an ESL with the likes of City and PSG.

Enhanced power in a better implemented league with more stringent FFP rules.

Also, where have I said I'd be "quite happy" to join an ESL?


Quote
Surely the answer is better regulation and governance of the game and not running of and forming a breakaway League with City and PSG. The whole crux of the problem to me seems to be allowing billionaires to own football clubs and then make up their own rules.

It's not a break away league, it's a competition to replace the CL.

Ah, and now you're back to the billionaire comments again. Fun times.
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 03:25:54 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:10:15 PM
That is because UEFA...."failed to implement" FFP correctly.

If they had done so then it would have been water tight and they'd not have won in court.


Sorry but that's simply untrue. FFP was implemented with a transition period and a degree of flexibility as to accommodate clubs in many different situations. City cheated and obstructed the process. UEFA can do only what is possible to be done legally. They don't have all rights, so it's easier to escape justice for clubs like City. However, it is well documented that FFP has had a positive impact on the game. There's no debate here.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 03:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 03:25:54 PM
Sorry but that's simply untrue. FFP was implemented with a transition period and a degree of flexibility as to accommodate clubs in many different situations. City cheated and obstructed the process. UEFA can do only what is possible to be done legally. They don't have all rights, so it's easier to escape justice for clubs like City. However, it is well documented that FFP has had a positive impact on the game. There's no debate here.

There are plenty of loop holes theyve allowed. There are harsher and stricter punishments they could have enforced.

Trying to argue UEFA has done a good job with regards to FFP is a bit of a joke.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 03:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:10:15 PM
That is because UEFA...."failed to implement" FFP correctly.

If they had done so then it would have been water tight and they'd not have won in court.

Enhanced power in a better implemented league with more stringent FFP rules.

Also, where have I said I'd be "quite happy" to join an ESL?


It's not a break away league, it's a competition to replace the CL.

Ah, and now you're back to the billionaire comments again. Fun times.

Let's be straight here it is almost impossible to create water tight regulations that are not open to interpretation and will be able to stand up to someone with the wealth of Mansoor. Surely the answer is not to let incredibly rich individuals and states run football clubs.

As for the ESL not being a breakaway and being a replacement for the CL, do you honestly believe that.

The Champions League is a fully sanctioned competition in which teams qualify via their League position or by winning the competition. The ESL is a totally unsanctioned breakaway with the founder members getting guaranteed places.

The best bit is your assertion that the ESL is just a replacement for CL. Please explain how you would fit in 34 ESL games plus play offs, 34-38 Premier League games, Fa Cup games, International breaks, the World Cup, European Championship and the World Club Championship.

It is quite frankly absurd to suggest that the ESL would be a direct replacement for the CL with no knock on effects.
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 03:35:29 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:29:23 PM
There are plenty of loop holes theyve allowed. There are harsher and stricter punishments they could have enforced.

Trying to argue UEFA has done a good job with regards to FFP is a bit of a joke.

It's not me who argues that, it's people who have made studies using the actual accounts and numbers of the clubs. If FFP was implemented with the idea of limiting debt and overspending, then yes, it has been successful. Could it have been better, yes, it could have been. But that doesn't change the fact that it works. And, I was literally sick when City did get out of the hook.
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 03:45:43 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:10:10 PM
So you want to hand power over to Madrid who distorted the whole game with their Galactico period. As well as Bayern and Juve who have completely distorted their own leagues. All that would do is create more self-interest and empower the richest clubs.

It seems you are quite happy about that because you happen to be a supporter of a team that may do well out of a breakaway. What about the game we all love ?

I already answered that one ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:35:44 PM
Well, you will still get the chance to watch our second XI in the Premier League. And the tickets will probably be much cheaper, and easier to get.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 03:47:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:29:23 PM
There are plenty of loop holes theyve allowed. There are harsher and stricter punishments they could have enforced.

Trying to argue UEFA has done a good job with regards to FFP is a bit of a joke.

It isn't about allowing loopholes. By their definition loopholes are legal ambiguities that extremely highly paid lawyers use to subvert the intended meaning of rules and regulations. You close one loophole and extremely rich individuals and states then pay the best lawyers to find new ones.

What we need is for the game to take back power from these individuals and states and not give them more power.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 03:55:34 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:47:04 PM
It isn't about allowing loopholes. By their definition loopholes are legal ambiguities that extremely highly paid lawyers use to subvert the intended meaning of rules and regulations. You close one loophole and extremely rich individuals and states then pay the best lawyers to find new ones.

What we need is for the game to take back power from these individuals and states and not give them more power.

We could have a veto on ownership?
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 05:27:43 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:55:34 PM
We could have a veto on ownership?

How about holding a secret ballot for a private club of billionaire owners. Give each of the richest owners a black ball and a white ball and hold a secret ballot. Anyone they don't fancy can just be blackballed. Seems like a really progressive and fair idea, not.

Or perhaps we could set up a working party of all stakeholders and look to reform what we already have. Personally I think the richest clubs continually threatening to break away if they don't get their own way and receive ever more money needs stopping not encouraging.
