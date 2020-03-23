That is because UEFA...."failed to implement" FFP correctly.
If they had done so then it would have been water tight and they'd not have won in court.
Enhanced power in a better implemented league with more stringent FFP rules.
Also, where have I said I'd be "quite happy" to join an ESL?
It's not a break away league, it's a competition to replace the CL.
Ah, and now you're back to the billionaire comments again. Fun times.
Let's be straight here it is almost impossible to create water tight regulations that are not open to interpretation and will be able to stand up to someone with the wealth of Mansoor. Surely the answer is not to let incredibly rich individuals and states run football clubs.
As for the ESL not being a breakaway and being a replacement for the CL, do you honestly believe that.
The Champions League is a fully sanctioned competition in which teams qualify via their League position or by winning the competition. The ESL is a totally unsanctioned breakaway with the founder members getting guaranteed places.
The best bit is your assertion that the ESL is just a replacement for CL. Please explain how you would fit in 34 ESL games plus play offs, 34-38 Premier League games, Fa Cup games, International breaks, the World Cup, European Championship and the World Club Championship.
It is quite frankly absurd to suggest that the ESL would be a direct replacement for the CL with no knock on effects.