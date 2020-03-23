A super-league that we don't need because we already have an established competition, where we play against them twice a year, while outselling any other league's TV rights and being watched by hundreds of millions all over the planet. All of that without sitting on the fancy state-funded club wagon like Real, PSG and City and still pretending to stand for something more than money in the football world. You know, like fairness and fairplay and being in the whole football thing as a part of larger social dynamics... I cant believe, I need to defend these things on a Liverpool board..



Life's not fair though. We either accept that and deal with it, or try and live up to certain ideals that don't really exist in football anymore, if they ever existed at all.Again, if that's what you prefer, that we don't take part in the super league and so lose a ton in sponsorships and the best players and managers won't be at Liverpool anymore while we win the league in which the next biggest team would be Everton, that's fine of course. That may not be the view of the majority of our worldwide fans however. And it definitely won't be the view of the ownership.This is happening at some point whether people like it or not. They'll just have to find a way to deal with it in some way.