« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 40431 times)

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:49:58 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:15 PM
Juventus have won Seria A 10 years on the spin, they'll bite and suck anything off to get another Champion League trophy.  ;D

Because they play in a shitty league, which is not Liverpool's case...
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:51:02 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:07:35 AM
Neville & Carragher talking about 'Project Big Picture' on Sly (earlier tonight?) - https://streamable.com/us5yze (8 mins long)

Cheers mate that was a decent watch and this is what annoys me about these two at times when they speak like this it is good to listen to but too often they turn it into a banter fest.

It also helps that the old dinosaur Tyler is nowhere near them !

Carragher point about project restart was bang on the money you tend to forget that after a while but it was true they didnt want to play and tried to screw EFL clubs up by denying them promotions.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,082
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:49:58 PM
Because they play in a shitty league, which is not Liverpool's case...

Mate I think you're confusing yourself here, this wouldn't replace our current leagues, it replaces the Champions League.  :D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:37:53 PM
I wonder what the man on your avatar would have said about that super-league thing...

He would have probably been 100% against the Champions League, let alone the European Super League. But that doesn't means that we should once again miss the trick, as we did in the 90's ...
Logged

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:03 PM
Mate I think you're confusing yourself here, this wouldn't replace our current leagues, it replaces the Champions League.  :D

Well, that's not how it's presented. At least not clear to be the case. Also, the CL has a current agreement until 2024 and could be replaced only by UEFA.  Of course, 'the invite' part of the deal would never sit right with me. It's just wrong, morally.
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,259
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:55:24 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:49:14 PM
A super-league that we don't need because we already have an established competition, where we play against them twice a year, while outselling any other league's TV rights and being watched by hundreds of millions all over the planet. All of that without sitting on the fancy state-funded club wagon like Real, PSG and  City and still pretending to stand for something more than money in the football world. You know, like fairness and fairplay and being in the whole football thing as a part of larger social dynamics... I cant believe, I need to defend these things on a Liverpool board..

Life's not fair though. We either accept that and deal with it, or try and live up to certain ideals that don't really exist in football anymore, if they ever existed at all.

Again, if that's what you prefer, that we don't take part in the super league and so lose a ton in sponsorships and the best players and managers won't be at Liverpool anymore while we win the league in which the next biggest team would be Everton, that's fine of course. That may not be the view of the majority of our worldwide fans however. And it definitely won't be the view of the ownership.

This is happening at some point whether people like it or not. They'll just have to find a way to deal with it in some way.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,259
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:53:34 PM
It's just wrong, morally.

I'm not trying to pick on you at all, I'm just genuinely curious. Why is this potential super league morally wrong but the premier league (which was the initial breakaway league) not morally wrong? It was literally founded to make more money for the big clubs.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:05:48 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:59:18 PM
I'm not trying to pick on you at all, I'm just genuinely curious. Why is this potential super league morally wrong but the premier league (which was the initial breakaway league) not morally wrong? It was literally founded to make more money for the big clubs.

The premier league is still part of the football league. It has relegation. A part of the 'big picture project' that I agree and I think should have been done before  is better distribution of wealth down the football pyramid. You have better league by having more competitive teams and England is doing much better than other leagues in Europe (where 2-3 teams vastly outspend everyone else). The 'big picture' should be to work in that direction and ensure even more competitive PL. But on your question, specifically, it's not 'wrong' to the same degree because it allows teams form outside the league (even) to make their path to the PL and why not, eventually, win it. You cannot do that when it's 'a private club', a monopoly on the game...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:02 PM by Gainsbarre »
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 02:09:39 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:52:35 PM
He would have probably been 100% against the Champions League, let alone the European Super League. But that doesn't means that we should once again miss the trick, as we did in the 90's ...

I doubt he would have been 'against' the CL. But many people, working in UEFA, think that European football's wealth distribution is poor. At the end, you have hundreds of millions of citizens and viewers (all living in Europe) that are not represented by any team in the European competitions and that, as being the governing body of European football, is something UEFA certainly needs to try and fix.
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 02:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:30:45 PM
Given the choice between a European closed shop NFL, IPL style franchise based TV spectacle and a Pyramid based, fan centric Football based League I would go for the second option every time.

The club would too Al, as youd have surely noted in the proposals on page one (which its becoming quite clear that theres a decent chance you didnt actually read....)
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,259
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:15:28 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:05:48 PM
The premier league is still part of the football league. It has relegation. A part of the 'big picture project' that I agree and I think should have been done before  is better distribution of wealth down the football pyramid. You have better league by having more competitive teams and England is doing much better than other leagues in Europe (where 2-3 teams vastly outspend everyone else). The 'big picture' should be to work in that direction and ensure even more competitive PL. But on your question, specifically, it's not 'wrong' to the same degree because it allows teams form outside the league (even) to make their path to the PL and why not, eventually, win it. You cannot do that when it's 'a private club', a monopoly on the game...

Okay, that's a fair argument.

If you were to give me a choice between yes or no to the super league, I'd say no.

BUT that's not the choice. The choice is between joining a super league or not joining it-- and I say we'd rather join it or we'd get left behind. That's all my argument is.

EDIT: I meant if the choice were between the super league existing or not in that first point
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:25:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:15:28 PM
Okay, that's a fair argument.

If you were to give me a choice between yes or no to the super league, I'd say no.

BUT that's not the choice. The choice is between joining a super league or not joining it-- and I say we'd rather join it or we'd get left behind. That's all my argument is.

EDIT: I meant if the choice were between the super league existing or not in that first point

The thing is, if you have enough 'big clubs' saying 'no' to the a super-league idea, then it's not happening. Especially without the approval of UEFA. If Liverpool, United and Bayern say 'no', the 'super league' project is dead.

I get the need for higher income and a few more big European games but all I'm saying the price for that cannot and should not be the prestige and importance of the Premier league or the Bundesliga. Nor, the integrity of the club, agreeing to abandon the principles of openness in the competition.  So, have 10-11 more games, make money if you can qualify, but limit the trade-offs. Because a lot is at stake to be lost. 
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 02:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:09:39 PM
I doubt he would have been 'against' the CL. But many people, working in UEFA, think that European football's wealth distribution is poor. At the end, you have hundreds of millions of citizens and viewers (all living in Europe) that are not represented by any team in the European competitions and that, as being the governing body of European football, is something UEFA certainly needs to try and fix.

UEFA are part of the problem, not part of the solution.
Logged

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 02:30:38 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:26:55 PM
UEFA are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

I don't think that's a fair view on them. They try to do what they can to balance from one side the pressure on them by the big 'we want more money' clubs and the pressure of most countries federations, complaining that they cannot be competitive because the money coming their way is not enough. It's a though place to be. It doesn't work great but I don't see a better way of managing the game in Europe. Certainly not by handing the key to a cartel with PSG, City and Real in it...
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 02:34:42 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 02:30:38 PM
I don't think that's a fair view on them. They try to do what they can to balance from one side the pressure on them by the big 'we want more money' clubs and the pressure of most countries federations, complaining that they cannot be competitive because the money coming their way is not enough. It's a though place to be. It doesn't work great but I don't see a better way of managing the game in Europe. Certainly not by handing the key to a cartel with PSG, City and Real in it...

Well, PSG and Man City certainly won't be running the ESL. It will be the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Bayern Munich and Juventus. And they will very likely succeed where UEFA have failed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 