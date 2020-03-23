« previous next »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:58:18 PM
Yeah, about 12-18 months after he bought them. He's since done one or two more things wrong in the 11 years since that comment - but congrats for a thorough RAWK search.

That sounds remarkably like me praising the way Levy has run Spurs.

The thing is I have never been in favour of the likes of Levy getting more control of the TV deal. You and Fucking Appalled though are all in favour of the likes of Levy and Brady becoming part of the 9 with a veto.

Will you finally admit that would be a bad thing ?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:54:01 PM
Putting Premier League matches on a subscription service would effectively be PPV because the vast majority of people would only subscribe because of the Premier League games. Look at the Red Sox and the New England Sports Network. Viewing figures outside the games are miniscule.

I see you have avoided responding to Sky charging £14.95 for our game v Sheffield United.

New England Sports Network is on cable.  It's a regional sports channel and there are more then I can count throughout the country.  The major driver of these regional sports networks is, shockingly enough, regional sports. 

It's got nothing to do with PPV don't try and lump the two together.  You often make comments about the Red Sox or other interests FSG have in the US which you know nothing about and are generally completely wrong in everything that you say about them. 
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:06:35 PM
You and Fucking Appalled though are all in favour of the likes of Levy and Brady becoming part of the 9 with a veto.

Will you finally admit that would be a bad thing ?

I mean this simply isn't true, which isn't that surprising from you.

I actually said some of the points in the PBP were good and needed, but I'd need to see a lot more info on other points before I made a judgement.

That's actually a pretty sound way to live your life, you know, not jumping to huge conclusions and coming across all high and mighty, throwing the moral card around every 3rd post, without having all the information.

I'm amazed you can find an 11 year old post from me when required but can't find one I made 5 days ago.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:23:38 PM
New England Sports Network is on cable.  It's a regional sports channel and there are more then I can count throughout the country.  The major driver of these regional sports networks is, shockingly enough, regional sports.

NESN is on cable, satellite and you can pay to stream it on the likes of FUBO for $60 a month. 

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:23:38 PM
It's got nothing to do with PPV don't try and lump the two together.  You often make comments about the Red Sox or other interests FSG have in the US which you know nothing about and are generally completely wrong in everything that you say about them. 

It is a subscription service you are paying to view it. As I said earlier to Craig if Liverpool put Premier League games on a subscription service then the likelihood is that most new subscribers would subscribe in order to watch the games. I brought NESN up as an example because the reality is that the majority of Red Sox fans who subscribe to it do so for the games and not the other content.

So if LFC have exclusive rights to 8 games then charging per event or per month makes very little difference. Fans subscribe to these channels for the games. You only have to look at often the streams crash when LFC stream live games.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:34:47 PM
I mean this simply isn't true, which isn't that surprising from you.

I actually said some of the points in the PBP were good and needed, but I'd need to see a lot more info on other points before I made a judgement.

That's actually a pretty sound way to live your life, you know, not jumping to huge conclusions and coming across all high and mighty, throwing the moral card around every 3rd post, without having all the information.

I'm amazed you can find an 11 year old post from me when required but can't find one I made 5 days ago.

Sorry Craig you have continually voiced your support for the veto.

 
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:01 PM
Sorry Craig you have continually voiced your support for the veto.

I've continually said we need more information and jumping on the bandwagon that it's automatically bad is not the right thing.

Voicing my support for it is not what I've done.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:36:31 PM
As I said earlier to Craig if Liverpool put Premier League games on a subscription service then the likelihood is that most new subscribers would subscribe in order to watch the games. I brought NESN up as an example because the reality is that the majority of Red Sox fans who subscribe to it do so for the games and not the other content.

So if LFC have exclusive rights to 8 games then charging per event or per month makes very little difference. Fans subscribe to these channels for the games. You only have to look at often the streams crash when LFC stream live games.

Yeah, what interest would Liverpool fans have in further Liverpool related content.

Do you even fucking listen to yourself sometimes?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Yeah, what interest would Liverpool fans have in further Liverpool related content.

Do you even fucking listen to yourself sometimes?

What interest would Sports fans have in further Sports related content.

That worked well when Football was suspended and people cancelled their subscriptions in droves. It is the games that drive people to subscribe.That is why the likes of Sky pay huge sums for exclusive rights to screen matches. That is why advertisers pay huge premiums for commercials in and around the matches. 

Whether it is via a subscription model or PPV the big clubs will rake in extra revenue from exclusive rights to those 8 games. In turn that will make the TV deals worse for the smaller clubs.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:40:20 PM
I've continually said we need more information and jumping on the bandwagon that it's automatically bad is not the right thing.

Voicing my support for it is not what I've done.

You want more information but are quite happy about PBP being kept secret. Seems like a rational train of thought. It is clear who is guilty of keeping this secret. We only have any information because it was leaked.

The strange thing is you have this interesting position that PBP being kept secret but also want it to happen immediately to save the EFL clubs.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM
What interest would Sports fans have in further Sports related content.

Not a lot necessarily, you know given just because you're a baseball fan doesn't mean you're a basketball fan, or a "soccer" fan, or a tennis fan, or any other sport.

However if you're a Liverpool fan, wanting to watch Liverpool games then you may, just may, be interested in Liverpool content.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:59:17 PM
You want more information but are quite happy about PBP being kept secret. Seems like a rational train of thought. It is clear who is guilty of keeping this secret. We only have any information because it was leaked.

Again, this isn't something hard to grasp and quite sure you're being deliberately obtuse and not just this stupid.

I'm fine for those involved in making the decisions to discuss the matter between themselves, or groups of themselves, or even just at board level within a club, and then take it to the wider PL meeting.

They don't need to inform me.

I will make a decision on if I feel it is good or bad, or individual parts of it good or bad when I have all the info. Given it hasn't got close to being passed that info hasn't come out.
Al, you've actually gone from having any actual point to picking on very minute details of my posts and trying to twist and confuse into something that quite clearly hasn't been said.

I said it earlier but honestly I've lost enough brain cells talking to you about this now so I am def out this time.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:01:06 PM
Not a lot necessarily, you know given just because you're a baseball fan doesn't mean you're a basketball fan, or a "soccer" fan, or a tennis fan, or any other sport.

However if you're a Liverpool fan, wanting to watch Liverpool games then you may, just may, be interested in Liverpool content.

The driver for new subscriptions and increased revenue will be exclusive rights to Premier League games, you know that I know that. I don't understand why you are muddying the waters.

Again the season being suspended and people cancelling or pausing their Sky subscriptions showed that.


Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:04:22 PM
Al, you've actually gone from having any actual point to picking on very minute details of my posts and trying to twist and confuse into something that quite clearly hasn't been said.

I said it earlier but honestly I've lost enough brain cells talking to you about this now so I am def out this time.

Its the wise move
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:22:13 PM
So the full board of the FA were not aware of Clarke's involvement in the initial meetings.

Why would they need to be? The CEO of the FA knew of Clarke's involvement, as did other members. If a business was planning a merger or introducing new services/products, they wouldn't necessarily make each member of the Board aware of these informal discussions until they had a fully formed or final proposal arranged at which point they would bring it to a more formal meeting for further discussion.

Al wins on points or because Craig didn't come out for the round?  :o
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:03:20 PM
Again, this isn't something hard to grasp and quite sure you're being deliberately obtuse and not just this stupid.

I'm fine for those involved in making the decisions to discuss the matter between themselves, or groups of themselves, or even just at board level within a club, and then take it to the wider PL meeting.

They don't need to inform me.

I will make a decision on if I feel it is good or bad, or individual parts of it good or bad when I have all the info. Given it hasn't got close to being passed that info hasn't come out.

For PBP to happen then there would be two key things. 14 of the 20 PL clubs to vote for it and the FA who have a veto to agree to it. The majority of the PL clubs were kept in the dark and the FA walked away.

So please do not pretend those involved in making the decisions were discussing the matter. They clearly were not.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:59:12 PM
Done in secret with just the FA, the PL CEO, the football league CEO and multiple clubs in the know.

Very hush hush.
I take it you haven't seen the latest CCTV footage of Mr. Henry and one of the Glazers, have you Craig?

If he did he'd be swimming with the fishes on the Mersey.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:13:48 PM
Why would they need to be? The CEO of the FA knew of Clarke's involvement, as did other members. If a business was planning a merger or introducing new services/products, they wouldn't necessarily make each member of the Board aware of these informal discussions until they had a fully formed or final proposal arranged at which point they would bring it to a more formal meeting for further discussion.



I hate to break it to you but the FA is supposed to be a governing body not a business planning for a merger. The important thing though is that Clarke walked away in the Spring and the Premier League CEO refused to get involved.

The interesting bit though is that Rick Parry sits on the FA board so if Clarke says he discontinued his involvement in spring then I think it is clear that the matter was not being discussed at board level from then on.

So from late Spring the FA and the Premier League have not been involved in PBP. That to me sounds far more like backroom meetings between Henry, Glazer and Parry than an open and transparent process.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:36:31 PM
NESN is on cable, satellite and you can pay to stream it on the likes of FUBO for $60 a month. 

It is a subscription service you are paying to view it. As I said earlier to Craig if Liverpool put Premier League games on a subscription service then the likelihood is that most new subscribers would subscribe in order to watch the games. I brought NESN up as an example because the reality is that the majority of Red Sox fans who subscribe to it do so for the games and not the other content.

So if LFC have exclusive rights to 8 games then charging per event or per month makes very little difference. Fans subscribe to these channels for the games. You only have to look at often the streams crash when LFC stream live games.

You are, as usual, wrong about what you are talking about.  NESN is not a subscription service and you are being disingenuous with your response trying to paint it out to be one. 

In the US, NBC has the rights to show Premier league games.  CBS has the rights to all CL and EL games.  Both NBC and CBS put games on their streaming services and they are not available on regular cable.  Are you telling me that NBC and CBS, not to mention ESPN with Serie A and Bundesliga games, are considered PPV?

If so, your definition of PPV needs a rethink. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:42:19 PM
You are, as usual, wrong about what you are talking about.  NESN is not a subscription service and you are being disingenuous with your response trying to paint it out to be one. 

In the US, NBC has the rights to show Premier league games.  CBS has the rights to all CL and EL games.  Both NBC and CBS put games on their streaming services and they are not available on regular cable.  Are you telling me that NBC and CBS, not to mention ESPN with Serie A and Bundesliga games, are considered PPV?

If so, your definition of PPV needs a rethink. 

NESN sells its package to cable companies. To watch it you either have to pay the cable company or pay FUBO. It isn't free.

Quite clearly I stated that if Liverpool had managed to secure the rights to exclusively show the 8 games then the vast majority of new subscribers to the LFC channel would be signing up to watch the games. So in real terms it doesn't really matter if it is Pay Per View or Pay To View the end game is the same. Liverpool would increase their revenues because of the right to show the 8 games exclusively.
Think Al reflects poorly on this board as a whole but thankfully I don't pay the hosting fee.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:53:18 AM
Think Al reflects poorly on this board as a whole but thankfully I don't pay the hosting fee.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315771.0 ;)
