HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Here is the worst take on anything ever, Evertonian levels of delusion and jealousy. Clickbait, of course, and Id paste the article to avoid giving the author that, but Im on phone. But if someone wants to do the honours.

Succession Tricked a Sliver of America Into Thinking That Its a Good Show | Commentary

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/succession-tricked-sliver-america-thinking-014813945.html
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Here is the worst take on anything ever, Evertonian levels of delusion and jealousy. Clickbait, of course, and Id paste the article to avoid giving the author that, but Im on phone. But if someone wants to do the honours.

Succession Tricked a Sliver of America Into Thinking That Its a Good Show | Commentary

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/succession-tricked-sliver-america-thinking-014813945.html

Quote
Bill Wyman is the former arts editor of Salon and National Public Radio.

Well if that doesn't say a lot nothing will. I stopped reading in the first paragraph.
Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Today at 12:07:11 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Here is the worst take on anything ever, Evertonian levels of delusion and jealousy. Clickbait, of course, and Id paste the article to avoid giving the author that, but Im on phone. But if someone wants to do the honours.

Succession Tricked a Sliver of America Into Thinking That Its a Good Show | Commentary

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/succession-tricked-sliver-america-thinking-014813945.html

Interested to hear negative takes on Succession as a) i love it and b) everything I've read on it has been gushing - but that is dreadful :D
The black comedy elements of the show seem to have completely gone over his head. It reads like he thinks he's watching some sincere examination of the subject matter. The kids were only ever serious players in their own heads - the big joke none of them were in on.
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Today at 02:00:56 am
Yeah I just skimmed a bit of that article, seems like the author was whooshed every step of the way. "This is stupid, Kendall is an entitled psychopath nepo baby who spouts meaningless corporate-speak and is painfully uncomfortable in his own skin!"... no shit you idiot, that's what the writers wanted him to be, that's what he epitomised, and you damn well better believe that people like that exist in the corridors of power, I mean... ever been on twitter? So basically the author is saying this show is shit because it achieved everything it set out to do with perfect clarity. Oh no!!
