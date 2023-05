Spoiler

a few observations:



The importance of a magazine. S1 E1 - Logan looks at the cover with Ken anointed as his successor and pulls back. Finale - Lucas looks at the cartoon of Shiv as puppet master and pulls back.



Feet on the desk. S1 E1 - Ken putting his feet on the desk and taking them off when Logan walks in. Finale - Kendall puts his feet on Logan’s desk in front of Roman and Shiv.



Tom and Greg. At ‘the game’ in S1 E1 Tom is the outsider desperately seeking approval from the Roys and sees Greg as the Roy he can shit on. Finale - Tom has beaten the Roy kids to the big job but keeps his pet Roy.



No one ‘grows’ (apart from Roman perhaps). Someone posted that they like programmes to follow the rules. In classics Hollywood/US tv writing there’s a three act story arc. Act 1 - character is shown to be missing something emotionally. Act 2 something happens to bring character low. Act 3 - realisation and growing from experience. In Succession the people you see in the first episode are the people you see at the end.



Roman is the fuck up who thinks he wants to run the company to please his Dad but doesn’t really care.



Shiv is similar she has real ability but her heart is elsewhere and the overt misogyny of the business world means the power of women is behind the scenes.



Kendall - poor Kendall. He starts the series trying to be his Dad and even when he thinks he’s winning he’s failing. The moment at the very start when the camera cuts to him singing rap weakly in his headphones is Kendall all over.



And watching Brian Cox in that first season underlines the reason Jesse Armstrong killed off Logan in episode 3. He’s such a presence he had to leave the stage to allow the stories of Kendall, Shiv and Roman to play out.



Might write more at the weekend.