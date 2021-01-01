Spoiler

lots of great moments in the finale, usually when the main three siblings were present



As much as I agree with the whole 'they're not serious people' type conclusions people have had on the siblings not warranting being in charge/winning their deal, it was proven that Matson wasn't some genius titan of industry. But for a bit of instability from Shiv (and willingness to go the route of subordinate to Tom, so long as the others don't get what they want), Matson would have lost - and it would have been as a consequence of his indiscretion leaking the news that could have ended him.



Ken was right to attack Roman for the racist and disgraceful way he was discussing Ken's kids. He may have been parroting his racist dad, and may have 'only' done it trying to push Ken's button's, but that was some fucked up sociopathic language - speaking about his family like they're farm animals.



Roman is just maladjusted (he can't keep much together, and has all manner of psychological and sexual issues that he'd need support to address), whereas Kendall's too adjusted (to be CEO of family business - to the point he fears he can't live without it)



I hate tom. he showed that he's definitely more of a snake than shiv, and he's got the kinds of rewards he's after, even after being told by Matson that he's not an equal and he doesn't need or want ideas - just a guy to be there. he may hold some power over shiv now, but he's in a hotseat where he's going to face more scrutiny and stress than ever before with 'only' a CEO salary (for a couple of years at most I reckon) as compensation (whereas the siblings make their fortunes).



I guess Greg is the ultimate loser. Out of the family inheritance, on the hook to Tom (but with even less trust now) and desperate to be retained on a modestly high salary for basically doing an assistants work. Unless he can extort Tom with knowledge of dodgy past dealings.

