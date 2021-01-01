It ended exactly how it should have ended. Jesse Armstrong really nailed that landing.
Of course it was going to end with the one called Shiv sticking the knife into her brother. And as much as that was a move of a superbitch, ultimately I believe her when she says she didn't think Ken can run the company, as his selling point wasn't his ability, it's cos he was promised it first.
But none of them are good enough to run it, as none of them are serious people.
You can't feel any real sympathy for the Roys, and they all deserve their own personal hell that they own. But I did sorta feel for Ken as he headed for the Riverwalk, with only Colin to look out for him. Yet another scene of Kendal and water, a regular motif after the waiter in S1 and the scene in the pool in Italy in S3 where it looked like he was dead in the water. I wouldn't have been shocked if he had jumped in, but Colin would have jumped in to save him.
As for Tom, I think that this particular TikToker nailed it in her prediction over the weekend:https://twitter.com/danaherlihey/status/1663014248719749122?t=er4KgvZE7_J-Uh-sUdDSSA&s=19
Tom might be as bad as anyone else, but he is definitely a more effective business leader than any of the Roys. He doesn't fire anybody on a whim, and delegates effectively.