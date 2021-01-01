« previous next »
Author Topic: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession  (Read 31711 times)

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
lots of great moments in the finale, usually when the main three siblings were present

As much as I agree with the whole 'they're not serious people' type conclusions people have had on the siblings not warranting being in charge/winning their deal, it was proven that Matson wasn't some genius titan of industry. But for a bit of instability from Shiv (and willingness to go the route of subordinate to Tom, so long as the others don't get what they want), Matson would have lost - and it would have been as a consequence of his indiscretion leaking the news that could have ended him.

Ken was right to attack Roman for the racist and disgraceful way he was discussing Ken's kids. He may have been parroting his racist dad, and may have 'only' done it trying to push Ken's button's, but that was some fucked up sociopathic language - speaking about his family like they're farm animals.

Roman is just maladjusted (he can't keep much together, and has all manner of psychological and sexual issues that he'd need support to address), whereas Kendall's too adjusted (to be CEO of family business - to the point he fears he can't live without it)

I hate tom. he showed that he's definitely more of a snake than shiv, and he's got the kinds of rewards he's after, even after being told by Matson that he's not an equal and he doesn't need or want ideas - just a guy to be there. he may hold some power over shiv now, but he's in a hotseat where he's going to face more scrutiny and stress than ever before with 'only' a CEO salary (for a couple of years at most I reckon) as compensation (whereas the siblings make their fortunes).

I guess Greg is the ultimate loser. Out of the family inheritance, on the hook to Tom (but with even less trust now) and desperate to be retained on a modestly high salary for basically doing an assistants work. Unless he can extort Tom with knowledge of dodgy past dealings.
[close]

Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:30:30 am
Spoiler
I think that it’s just like the rest of this wonderful show - everyone is a multitude and there are numerous ways that their actions can be interpreted. A nicer way of looking at it is that Shiv chose to become her mother so that Kendall didn’t become his father.
[close]
Love that conclusion, really interesting way of putting it that feels spot on now you say it. And you've nailed what I love about the whole series too, in that its so rich that there's so much room to interpret things.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:20:29 am
Spoiler
the right ending. Kendall being cocky as he thought he had it in the bag costing him again was great. Tom might be just as bad as the kids but he knew what he was and i like to think he's out as CEO within a couple years anyway

On Shiv changing her mind I'm guessing it's because she knew she'd get cut out again, she can't stand Kendall and in Tom she can still be part of Waystar. It was the least worst option for her

[close]

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:29:00 am
Well, they certainly stuck the landing.

Spoiler
So much brilliant stuff in there. The scene in the kitchen with the sibs might have been my favourite scene in the whole show, just the three of them goofing off and enjoying each other. Of course, it couldnt last.

The three of them watching the recording of the dinner party and Karl singing. That really got me, as it got them - grief has a way of creeping up on you and everything in that scene was perfectly pitched.

Then it all came tumbling down. Of course Shiv couldnt back Kendall. In the end, she just didnt think he was good enough and she couldnt get over it not being her. What a scene that was between the three of them. Kendalls Im the eldest boy was one of the most pathetic things Ive ever heard and he was despicable when he attacked Roman, who finally looks free in the end. Oh, and in the moment he couldnt even remember about killing that boy just totally buried that. Not a real person indeed.

 [\spoiler]
[close]
Spoiler
Definitely agree with these takes on Shiv. Amazes me the amount of people who have convinced themselves a) it was out of character b) one of the Roy children would end up as the 'winner'. It ended exactly as it should have
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Finished the roller coaster of a finale....

Spoiler
i was a bit disappointed in the end Kendall didn't get it...as he finally seemed to get his siblings on board and has been on quite the journey.
But with shiv maybe not being able to stomach him in charge or trying to secure her marriage, it's also fitting none of these horrible people got control.

Leave it to another dickhead in Mattison.
[close]

So we'll written and acted out. This final season especially was exceptional right to the end.
I'm sure it'll be interpreted in different ways in terms of what happenedin the end, but one thing can surely be agreed is that this has been one hell of a show.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler

Say what you want about Tom, but the scorpion gift was apt
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
Logan wins. He wanted a deal and didn't want his kids in charge.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:24:52 am
Spoiler

Say what you want about Tom, but the scorpion gift was apt
[close]
Spoiler
i hate him, so I will ;)

the Roys are a product of a fucked up family - both in terms of nature and nurture

Tom was brought up by a supposedly nice, warm, happy, friendly family in the midwest - no major issues - and they've turned out that snivelling personality-void snake of a man who'll suck up to anyone for anything

philosophically, i'd have him as more morally culpable than the siblings for the deviousness - it's more a voluntary act for him. granted they all grew up with every financial advantage going for them their entire lives, but you can't buy a good upbringing or good health/mental health
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Just watched it, havent read anything else in here but I felt compelled to come in here and say how wrong I was.

Wow. Just, wow.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
They landed the ending - Ill need to watch it again, to properly absorb it.

Outstanding series.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
It's in the rarefied tier of the Wire and Sopranos, no doubt about it.

S4 stands alongside, True Detective s1, The Wire s3 and Band of Brothers.

Spoiler
This is the first place i visited after finsihing it so i dont know if this has been pointed out elsewhere but there were some nods to past episodes, Greg and the bell from the first episode, the way Kendall held Roman was exactly how his dad held him after the accident and Gerri's favourite drink is a martini
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Holy fucking shit. What a way to end it.

*chefs kiss
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
I thought it was pure spite from Shiv, nothing more. She couldn't stand Kendall getting the big job over her and would rather none of them did. As pointed out already, the scorpion gift was apt.

That was a relationship destroying kind of ending for most people but I can almost see the siblings hanging out like nothing happened a month from the event.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:36:40 pm
Spoiler
I thought it was pure spite from Shiv, nothing more. She couldn't stand Kendall getting the big job over her and would rather none of them did. As pointed out already, the scorpion gift was apt.

That was a relationship destroying kind of ending for most people but I can almost see the siblings hanging out like nothing happened a month from the event.
[close]

Spoiler
completely disagree I don't think her and Kendall come back from that. Her and Roman maybe, but her and Kendall are a done deal.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Gutted this phenomenal show is over.

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:48:09 pm
Spoiler
completely disagree I don't think her and Kendall come back from that. Her and Roman maybe, but her and Kendall are a done deal.
[close]

Spoiler
Agreed Shiv (the spoilt brat) and Roman will be fine.I don't think Kendall will have anything to do with them moving forwards. Have to think whether Tom & Shiv had planned any of this once Matsson offered him the role or Shiv knew he had? Tom not saying anything when Matsson saying he could have Shiv got him the job.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:48:09 pm
Spoiler
completely disagree I don't think her and Kendall come back from that. Her and Roman maybe, but her and Kendall are a done deal.
[close]

Spoiler
I think you're probably right, we've just seen these people treat each other like shit and then hang out the next day no problem. But this does seem like the kind of event that led to them not speaking to Logan, maybe even worse.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:04:51 pm
Spoiler
I think you're probably right, we've just seen these people treat each other like shit and then hang out the next day no problem. But this does seem like the kind of event that led to them not speaking to Logan, maybe even worse.
[close]

Spoiler
You have to look at it from Kendall's point of view, he's literally been promised this since he was 7 years old. It's something he feels is practically his birthright with the "I'm the Eldest boy" explosion, and he almost had it, he was 1 vote away from fulfilling it and Shiv took it away at the cruelest time. Letting him think he'd won and get comfortable only to rip it all out from under him. It's something he doesn't recover from.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
On the scorpion
Spoiler
is it really an apt gift from Tom to Shiv, as some have said? His implication was that he's the frog trying to cross the river with the scorpion, and that even though he knows he'd go down if the scorpion stings him (and that it might want to), he'd still stay with her and try to help her cross.

is it not an ironic gift, given that it's actually Shiv (and her aspirations for the job) that have ended up sunk? and she enters an unhealthy and high risk alliance at the end, of her own volition.

i guess there's also an argument that her making all these political moves, and succeeding in getting one over Ken (and Roy, even if his offer was laughable), yet still remaining in the back seat to a man (her husband rather than her dad or brother this time) is an example of the frog and scorpion tale in terms of 'people don't change from their nature'
[close]
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm
Spoiler
You have to look at it from Kendall's point of view, he's literally been promised this since he was 7 years old. It's something he feels is practically his birthright with the "I'm the Eldest boy" explosion, and he almost had it, he was 1 vote away from fulfilling it and Shiv took it away at the cruelest time. Letting him think he'd won and get comfortable only to rip it all out from under him. It's something he doesn't recover from.
[close]
Spoiler
this is my read of Kendall's outcome too. It's a pseudo Tony Soprano ending.

That ending includes him pondering his life being over with that jb being snatched away from his grasp. That setting is set up to imply he's considering taking his life (or at least Logan's old driver is watching over him because that's his worry). But we don't see the scenes after Ken looking out over the water (just as we don't see scenes after the restaurant with Journey playing). We won't have the certainty of an outcome from that moment, but we do know the character may not be around much longer.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Ended perfectly, amazing season, it's in the pantheon of all time great TV shows.

Spoiler
I fucking hate Shiv
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
On the scorpion
Spoiler
is it really an apt gift from Tom to Shiv, as some have said? His implication was that he's the frog trying to cross the river with the scorpion, and that even though he knows he'd go down if the scorpion stings him (and that it might want to), he'd still stay with her and try to help her cross.

is it not an ironic gift, given that it's actually Shiv (and her aspirations for the job) that have ended up sunk? and she enters an unhealthy and high risk alliance at the end, of her own volition.

i guess there's also an argument that her making all these political moves, and succeeding in getting one over Ken (and Roy, even if his offer was laughable), yet still remaining in the back seat to a man (her husband rather than her dad or brother this time) is an example of the frog and scorpion tale in terms of 'people don't change from their nature'
[close]
Spoiler
this is my read of Kendall's outcome too. It's a pseudo Tony Soprano ending.

That ending includes him pondering his life being over with that jb being snatched away from his grasp. That setting is set up to imply he's considering taking his life (or at least Logan's old driver is watching over him because that's his worry). But we don't see the scenes after Ken looking out over the water (just as we don't see scenes after the restaurant with Journey playing). We won't have the certainty of an outcome from that moment, but we do know the character may not be around much longer.
[close]

Spoiler
The old driver watching over him was deeply haunting, actor pulled off the grim facial expression so well. One of the most affecting moments in an episode full of them...
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
I think suicide would be too obvious for Succession so I don't think it's in Ken's hypothetical future.

I too think it's a possibility Shiv worked out the 'US CEO' was going to be Tom and hitched her wagon to it, hence the Long Good Friday drive out with both of them holding one another at gunpoint. She's fucking awful.

[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
It could be that I had stayed up to watch it and was overtired, but the scene where they watch the home video of Logan and Karl singing the old folk song had me in tears.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm
Spoiler
I think suicide would be too obvious for Succession so I don't think it's in Ken's hypothetical future.

I too think it's a possibility Shiv worked out the 'US CEO' was going to be Tom and hitched her wagon to it, hence the Long Good Friday drive out with both of them holding one another at gunpoint. She's fucking awful.

[close]

Spoiler
She knew Tom was gonna be the CEO, he told her.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Spoiler
She knew Tom was gonna be the CEO, he told her.
[close]
Spoiler
Yep. Though to be fair, she worked it out rather than being told - he was never going to be honest about it otherwise.

His simpering when she said she knew it wouldn't be her, and his dumb suggestion when forced to think on his feet ('maybe just vote for it anyway') gave him away to Shiv, who's definitely smarter than him
[close]

Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm
hence the Long Good Friday drive out with both of them holding one another at gunpoint. [/spoiler]
Spoiler
I haven't seen that film, but that moment with the hand on hand felt like a horror film
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
Spoiler
Yep. Though to be fair, she worked it out rather than being told - he was never going to be honest about it otherwise.

His simpering when she said she knew it wouldn't be her, and his dumb suggestion when forced to think on his feet ('maybe just vote for it anyway') gave him away to Shiv, who's definitely smarter than him
[close]

Spoiler
Oh she definitely knew it was him the instant he made that remark.
[close]

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
Spoiler
I haven't seen that film, but that moment with the hand on hand felt like a horror film
[close]

Spoiler
The hand gesture was haunting! I absolutely loved it, was one of my favorite things in the episode. The way she places her hand on top of his and not in his hand. People who do that instinctively entwine their fingers to show solidarity and support. Absolutely none of that, just a rather limp partnership of convenience between them, fantastic television.
[close]

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
Any chance we can change the thread title to "Here Be Spoilers" and stop having use them in posts cos it's tricky to read?  :)
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
Spoiler
I haven't seen that film, but that moment with the hand on hand felt like a horror film
[close]

Spoiler
Riff Raff and Magenta at the end of Rocky Horror
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
It ended exactly how it should have ended. Jesse Armstrong really nailed that landing.

Of course it was going to end with the one called Shiv sticking the knife into her brother. And as much as that was a move of a superbitch, ultimately I believe her when she says she didn't think Ken can run the company, as his selling point wasn't his ability, it's cos he was promised it first.
But none of them are good enough to run it, as none of them are serious people.

You can't feel any real sympathy for the Roys, and they all deserve their own personal hell that they own. But I did sorta feel for Ken as he headed for the Riverwalk, with only Colin to look out for him. Yet another scene of Kendal and water, a regular motif after the waiter in S1 and the scene in the pool in Italy in S3 where it looked like he was dead in the water. I wouldn't have been shocked if he had jumped in, but Colin would have jumped in to save him.

As for Tom, I think that this particular TikToker nailed it in her prediction over the weekend:

https://twitter.com/danaherlihey/status/1663014248719749122?t=er4KgvZE7_J-Uh-sUdDSSA&s=19

Tom might be as bad as anyone else, but he is definitely a more effective business leader than any of the Roys. He doesn't fire anybody on a whim, and delegates effectively.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
Just me who thought it wasnt the greatest ending? This despite the season itself being near perfect. I just thought the whole siblings betraying each other thing became a little overplayed. I thought the most fitting outcome would be a Kendall victory at the expense of everything. When he walked back in I actually thought Frank was going to tell him that Shiv voted against the takeover. Almost as if after hearing him go back and forth on killing the kid, she realises  that its not worth it. Let this sociopath have the top job, but at the expense of losing his loved ones for good.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Spoiler
It ended exactly how it should have ended. Jesse Armstrong really nailed that landing.

Of course it was going to end with the one called Shiv sticking the knife into her brother. And as much as that was a move of a superbitch, ultimately I believe her when she says she didn't think Ken can run the company, as his selling point wasn't his ability, it's cos he was promised it first.
But none of them are good enough to run it, as none of them are serious people.

You can't feel any real sympathy for the Roys, and they all deserve their own personal hell that they own. But I did sorta feel for Ken as he headed for the Riverwalk, with only Colin to look out for him. Yet another scene of Kendal and water, a regular motif after the waiter in S1 and the scene in the pool in Italy in S3 where it looked like he was dead in the water. I wouldn't have been shocked if he had jumped in, but Colin would have jumped in to save him.

As for Tom, I think that this particular TikToker nailed it in her prediction over the weekend:

https://twitter.com/danaherlihey/status/1663014248719749122?t=er4KgvZE7_J-Uh-sUdDSSA&s=19

Tom might be as bad as anyone else, but he is definitely a more effective business leader than any of the Roys. He doesn't fire anybody on a whim, and delegates effectively.
[close]
Spoiler
the world series is kind of like the finale of baseball ;D It was a great spot though

not necessarily disagreeing on your points on tom, but surely none of that is why he's being CEO - I thought Matson was pretty explicit with him that he's gonna be the figurehead CEO and that ideas wouldn't be needed/welcome. just someone desperate enough for power to leap at that husk of an opportunity, and enough of a suck up (as Shiv Matson and Tom all acknowledge) that he'd 'suck the most important persons cock'. he's a token appointment, and the more "serious" people (Matson, his deputy, Tom) fucked it up (lireally all three leaked the secret) to the point it jeopardised the entire sale.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Final season. The Godfather II of TV. 10/10.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Wish I didn't have to spoiler this...

Spoiler
The Tom/Greg Bog Bitch-Slap Brawl was beautiful... ;D
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Spoiler
Just me who thought it wasnt the greatest ending? This despite the season itself being near perfect. I just thought the whole siblings betraying each other thing became a little overplayed. I thought the most fitting outcome would be a Kendall victory at the expense of everything. When he walked back in I actually thought Frank was going to tell him that Shiv voted against the takeover. Almost as if after hearing him go back and forth on killing the kid, she realises  that its not worth it. Let this sociopath have the top job, but at the expense of losing his loved ones for good.
[close]

Loads of people seem to be saying the same. I would have hated that ending though.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm
Loads of people seem to be saying the same. I would have hated that ending though.
Well, not necessarily exactly like that, but just something that wasnt more of the same sibling backstabbing at an important vote.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
I agree with whoever said we should just label the thread a spoiler zone and post freely, what kind of dingus clicks on a TV show thread the day after a finale if they're just about to watch it? Anyway, apparently baseball nerds picked the ending

Spoiler


Tom made a similar play against some kid in the company softball game in s1ep1
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
Logan won. Tom was always loyal to Logan and got his reward. After seeing him on election night, who can argue that he doesn't deserve it.
[close]
Excellent episode. Outstanding finale. Perfect season
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm
I agree with whoever said we should just label the thread a spoiler zone and post freely, what kind of dingus clicks on a TV show thread the day after a finale if they're just about to watch it? Anyway, apparently baseball nerds picked the ending

Spoiler


Tom made a similar play against some kid in the company softball game in s1ep1
[close]
Producer Frank Reich says it's just a coincidence

Quote
I hate to spoil the internets fun, but its false, Frank Rich, an executive producer of Succession, told me in an email. Toms family name was picked before we had shot a first seasonthe Succession pilot was made in 2016let alone mapped out precise story twists that would culminate 39 episodes later! Not to mention that many of the key writers on the show, starting with its creator, Jesse [Armstrong], are British, live in London, and are devoted to British football.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
Ended perfectly, amazing season, it's in the pantheon of all time great TV shows.

Spoiler
I fucking hate Shiv
[close]

Pretty much captures my thoughts exactly. Gut wrenching.
