Spoiler

Don't get me wrong, I've enjoyed this season but every episode since Logan has died has kind of....stagnated? Between him dying and Menken being "elected" (called?) president, has the plot really moved forward? I remember one episode ended with Ken "sicking the wolves" on Logan's abusive past, he tells Hugo to leak it to the press, the very same way this one and the "woof woof" conversation happened and then....nothing. Never mentioned again and nothing happened.



Madsen's numbers are bullshit and it'll collapse the whole deal? Can't wait to see what happens there. Throw away line at the beginning of the episode that they were leaked to the press amongst the presidential election furore.



Like I said, the writing is so clever, the acting performances are off the charts, but the entire season since Logan's death could've been done in 2 episodes max. The plot has not moved forward, for me. And any planting of stories that seemingly were gonna heighten the season just died a death or were never mentioned again.



Every episode has a scene that is an absolute clinic in acting and dialogue writing for sure.



I'm just a little underwhelmed overall though I am enjoying it and adore the show. Maybe when I binge the whole thing I'll feel differently, please don't slaughter me.