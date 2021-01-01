Spoiler everything about Matson is just based off playing people - be it the market, his employees, or the Roy's. He has that aura of a crypto or tech billionaire, the Musk vibe a bit - his product is not fantastic beyond him convincing people it is the future, the numbers of it's success are bollocks, he himself didn't even make any of it despite kidding the world that he did. Again very crypto (trading on bullshit but convinced everyone it is gold) or Musk (convinced everyone he is the genius who made it). Hell he couldn't even buy Waystar until he manipulated the market with a Tweet to convince it he had more money coming in than he actually did, this shooting up his stick and worthHe's got jack shit but convinced the world he's got billions and thus he has got Billions, and he is charismatic and politically savvy enough to keep coasting with everyone believing he's the smartest guy in the room, when he's just the most tricky. Kendall calls him a card trick and he is right, he is a trick, a con-man, but even as they say that about him, no one realizes they are being played as a part of the trick, in fact they all think they have seen it and avoided it. And that will probably get the company for him, or maybe the illusion will drop as that seems to be happening somewhat in that particular area of billionaires [close]
SpoilerGreg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want. Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler][close]
So much going on in that episode, holy shit.
No way it goes to Shiv, if it goes...
"Is it mine?"
What I can't decide is if any of the Roy kids are actually smart? Just feels every interaction with anybody makes it appear that not one person respects them in any way.
SpoilerI'm not sure Matsson is in as good a position as people are saying. Mencken was clearly bored with his bullshit and it's clear there's no favour to repay now Logan is in his Cat Food Ozymandias mausoleum (outstanding line).As others have said, all of the set-piece moments in this season have featured the adults on the board sitting quietly in their own corner, not getting involved. They are up to something.Anyway, random lines:"Cat Food Ozymandias" was perfect"Is it mine?" made me cackleThe little look of bemusement Caroline gave when Kendall's speech credited Logan alone with producing the kids"Pan-Habsburg American-led EU alternative."Finally, and I'm amazed it hasn't been mentioned yet, James Cromwell delivering Ewan's speech. Just a phenomenal actor.[close]
I know some shows go on for too long, but how in the world can next weeks episode be the last. Theres going to be so many loose ends not tied up. Its going to be a stressful hour and a half next Sunday!
Just catching up with episodes, but can someone explain something pleaseSpoilerI understand why each kid wants each outcome in the election, but why is to seen as so significant for a TV, network to declare a winner when there are still votes to count. [close]
