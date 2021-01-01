« previous next »
BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm
Spoiler
everything about Matson is just based off playing people - be it the market, his employees, or the Roy's. He has that aura of a crypto or tech billionaire, the Musk vibe a bit - his product is not fantastic beyond him convincing people it is the future, the numbers of it's success are bollocks, he himself didn't even make any of it despite kidding the world that he did. Again very crypto (trading on bullshit but convinced everyone it is gold) or Musk (convinced everyone he is the genius who made it). Hell he couldn't even buy Waystar until he manipulated the market with a Tweet to convince it he had more money coming in than he actually did, this shooting up his stick and worth

He's got jack shit but convinced the world he's got billions and thus he has got Billions, and he is charismatic and politically savvy enough to keep coasting with everyone believing he's the smartest guy in the room, when he's just the most tricky. Kendall calls him a card trick and he is right, he is a trick, a con-man, but even as they say that about him, no one realizes they are being played as a part of the trick, in fact they all think they have seen it and avoided it. And that will probably get the company for him, or maybe the illusion will drop as that seems to be happening somewhat in that particular area of billionaires
Spoiler
Love it when Mencken asks Mattson what his philosophy is and he pulls out his 'Privacy, pussy, pasta' mantra.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

John_P

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
not good for Roman when the nazi you've just annoited as the next president calls you the "grim weaper"
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

GreatEx

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
"Is it mine?"
Chakan

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
So much going on in that episode, holy shit.

iamnant

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
"Wow Tom, you'd never have had the balls to miss Dad's funeral while he was alive."

That has to be one of the best lines of the show so far. Superb.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

afc tukrish

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Happy for Jess...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Barefoot Doctor

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
Phineus

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Woof, woof.
afc tukrish

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
No way it goes to Shiv, if it goes...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:42:15 pm
So much going on in that episode, holy shit.
My mind was blown.

Spoiler
Roman crying has shown him as the "child" he is. Completely messed up his appearance Infront of everyone.
His chats with Shiv although funny but fucking hell. It's mad.

Kendall is going for it proper. Much more Logan-esque.

Shiv what a spoilt brat. It took me a second to understand why she had gone up there after Kendall but it was purely because he had done so well. She wants to put herself in frame for CEO.

Tom still pines for her sadly but she refuses to let him in.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
That'd be mad and a middle finger to the Roys.
classycarra

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:16:35 pm
No way it goes to Shiv, if it goes...
things are all on a knife edge/paper thin at this point going into the final episode. it's impressive from the writers, in an era where you can usually spot storylines a mile off

Spoiler
Shiv appears to think she could be US CEO, but she has no leverage - so if the plan goes ahead, it could go to anyone.
Kendall could lose his family if he continues and brings the conflict into the courts. He could take on the Logan role, including pushing away close ones, or he could face criminal charges for making moves to tank a deal on a public company
Roman could end up on the receiving end of more than a punch and a fall if he continues to seek out the punishment he used to receive as a child from a baying mob. Could also face financial crime charges, as well as harassment charges or civil liability to Geri and god knows who else.
Tom could consolidate his 'kingmaker' role with ATN news if anyone cares or listens to him trying to tell them what he did, or he could end up in prison for destroying evidence, as he volunteered to to suck up to Logan.
Gregg might have done something as a Disgusting Brother that means he stays outside of everyone's wills and goes back to working in theme parks, or he could be the patsy US CEO for Matson.
Matson could bumble and be found out (Musk style), that he's a phoney and is pure bluster. Ebba could out him as a weirdo.
President-elect could lose in the courts and it goes to his rival.
The old guard (Frank Geri et al) could be winners in terms of running the board from the Gojo deal going through, or at least making millions and retiring unspoiled from the games - or the deal could die, and the company value tank like Enron so their shares are worth shit
ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Spoiler
Have this feeling that Tom not getting any sleep and Lukas saying in the second episode that he doesnt trust people who get a good nights sleep is going to be a thing that people put together when the outcome of this show is revealed. I dont mean he gets the top job (I dont personally believe that Menkyn cares all that much about the CEO being American, wouldnt be surprised if Matsson is just telling Shiv that to keep her close to him and distanced from her brothers), but I do think he may well come out on top in terms of the main characters.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm
"Is it mine?"
Embarrassingly that made me howl.
"Salahs in here......"

Jean Girard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
The grown ups are going to step in at some point here. They'll eventually stop laughing in the corner.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

scottys3k

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
What I can't decide is if any of the Roy kids are actually smart? Just feels every interaction with anybody makes it appear that not one person respects them in any way. 
lionel_messias

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Wonder if Tom and Shiv still have a chance, at a twisted redeption.

Kendall to be the miserable King, alone in the throne room with his hip hop?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Brian Blessed

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: scottys3k on Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
What I can't decide is if any of the Roy kids are actually smart? Just feels every interaction with anybody makes it appear that not one person respects them in any way. 


Nepo babies arent exclusive to show business (Bill Gates kids wont be short of jobs, ever). Their protection is gone, so yeah, everyone can show their contempt now.
ShrewKop

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
I know some shows go on for too long, but how in the world can next weeks episode be the last. Theres going to be so many loose ends not tied up. Its going to be a stressful hour and a half next Sunday!
bradders1011

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
I'm not sure Matsson is in as good a position as people are saying. Mencken was clearly bored with his bullshit and it's clear there's no favour to repay now Logan is in his Cat Food Ozymandias mausoleum (outstanding line).

As others have said, all of the set-piece moments in this season have featured the adults on the board sitting quietly in their own corner, not getting involved. They are up to something.

Anyway, random lines:

"Cat Food Ozymandias" was perfect

"Is it mine?" made me cackle

The little look of bemusement Caroline gave when Kendall's speech credited Logan alone with producing the kids

"Pan-Habsburg American-led EU alternative."

Finally, and I'm amazed it hasn't been mentioned yet, James Cromwell delivering Ewan's speech. Just a phenomenal actor.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: scottys3k on Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
What I can't decide is if any of the Roy kids are actually smart? Just feels every interaction with anybody makes it appear that not one person respects them in any way.

Spoiler
Ewan's speech gave some background to what drove Logan. The kids don't have that drive as they inherited their wealth.

They are all deeply flawed and definitely not the smartest person in the room.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Schmidt

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:44:33 am
Spoiler
I'm not sure Matsson is in as good a position as people are saying. Mencken was clearly bored with his bullshit and it's clear there's no favour to repay now Logan is in his Cat Food Ozymandias mausoleum (outstanding line).

As others have said, all of the set-piece moments in this season have featured the adults on the board sitting quietly in their own corner, not getting involved. They are up to something.

Anyway, random lines:

"Cat Food Ozymandias" was perfect

"Is it mine?" made me cackle

The little look of bemusement Caroline gave when Kendall's speech credited Logan alone with producing the kids

"Pan-Habsburg American-led EU alternative."

Finally, and I'm amazed it hasn't been mentioned yet, James Cromwell delivering Ewan's speech. Just a phenomenal actor.

Spoiler
Kendall seems to be the only one of the kids who recognises that none of them have any leverage. Shiv seems to be trying to help Matsson as an audition for the big job, not realising that her doing so much for him without getting a guarantee is proving that she isn't suitable.

Connor approaching Menchen was so painful to watch, of all of them he seems to be the most deluded, he tries to act as an equal but he's less than worthless to pretty much anyone worth a damn.

It'll be interesting to see what Ken tries. He could get ATN to start second-guessing Menchen's claim but I don't know if there's time for that now.
Logged

BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
For some reason I think the riots in the streets are going to escalate and play a potentially big roll in the finale

Also, anyone notice Brian Cox real wife (Nicole Ansari Cox) in the front pew with all the other ladies?
Logged
ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Logged

redan

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Spoiler
anyone else think that Tom missing the funeral has more significance and did anyone spot how Mattson looked when he heard Tom was busy working instead of attending his father-in-law (who also happened to be one of the most powerful people on earth) funeral. Had a look of I could use a guy like that
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Just catching up with episodes, but can someone explain something please

Spoiler
I understand why each kid wants each outcome in the election, but why is to seen as so significant for a TV, network to declare a winner when there are still votes to count.   
Logged

redan

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:02:21 am
Just catching up with episodes, but can someone explain something please

Spoiler
I understand why each kid wants each outcome in the election, but why is to seen as so significant for a TV, network to declare a winner when there are still votes to count.   
I might be wrong but I think its just because theyll be seen as being first with the big news and therefore going forward will be seen by many to have an inside scoop on things and win more viewers
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Just catching up with episodes, but can someone explain something please

Spoiler
I understand why each kid wants each outcome in the election, but why is to seen as so significant for a TV, network to declare a winner when there are still votes to count.   
Spoiler
They wanted Mencken to know that they are backing him first. There's also the ratings thing.

I believe Fox News were the first to call Trump's win in 2016 and him losing in 2020.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
